BNY Aligns Leadership to Accelerate Growth in Wealth Solutions

These changes will help support BNY's ambitions in the Wealth Solutions business by combining the power of BNY Pershing, including the Wove platform, and BNY Archer Managed Account Solutions. 

BNY (NYSE: BK) today announced changes to its executive leadership team to further align its businesses and advance its ambitions in the wealth solutions and managed accounts ecosystem, strengthening its ability to support advisors and institutions with more integrated capabilities across the wealth landscape. 

Adam Vos, currently Global Head of Markets and a member of BNY's Executive Committee, will become Global Head of Wealth Solutions. In this new role, Vos will oversee BNY Pershing, including the Wove platform, as well as BNY Archer Managed Account Solutions. Bringing these businesses together under one leader will enhance coordination and enable better client service with scalable, end-to-end offerings.

Jim Crowley, currently Global Head of BNY Pershing, will become Executive Vice Chair. In this new role, Crowley will focus on strengthening and expanding client relationships across all of BNY's platforms, building on his decades of industry experience and stewardship of BNY Pershing.

Laide Majiyagbe, currently Global Head of Liquidity, will become Global Head of Markets and join BNY's Executive Committee. In her new role, Majiyagbe will oversee BNY's Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income and Equities, Liquidity and Financing and Execution Services businesses, which serve institutional clients, including asset managers, asset owners, banks, broker-dealers and other financial institutions around the world.

"Each of these leaders brings a unique set of skills, and their combined experience will help us raise the bar and fully leverage the scale and breadth of BNY's market-leading platforms to deliver for clients," said Robin Vince, CEO of BNY. "As the wealth landscape continues to expand and evolve, it's important that our leadership and structure evolve alongside our clients."

About BNY 
BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of December 31, 2025, BNY oversees $59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.2 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. 

Media Contact 
Anneliese Diedrichs
anneliese.diedrichs@bny.com 
+1 646 468 6026

Investors
Marius Merz
Marius.merz@bny.com
+1 212 298 1480

SOURCE BNY

SOURCE BNY

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

