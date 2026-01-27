Blue Star Gold Reviews Strong 2025 Results and Unveils Robust 2026 Exploration Program

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU,OTC:BAUFF) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company"), a leading explorer in Canada's North, is pleased to provide a summary of its successful 2025 exploration activities and outline a discovery-focused exploration program planned for 2026 across its extensive land package in the High Lake Belt, West Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

2025 Exploration Highlights
During 2025, Blue Star advanced multiple gold and critical mineral prospects across the High Lake Belt through systematic field programs and targeted drilling. Exploration efforts focused on extending known mineralization, evaluating new targets, and generating drill-ready prospects through detailed geological mapping, surface sampling, and geophysical surveys.

Notable 2025 accomplishments include:

  • Strategic expansion of the Roma Project; the Company staked the Avalliq Property, adding several highly prospective gold targets including Silver Bullet (grab samples up to 186.1 g/t Au, NR June 10, 2025), MOV, Black Ice, and Cygnet North, all of which display compelling historical and surface exploration results

  • Expanded the Roma Mineral Exploration Agreement area to encompass the Sand Lake Prospect, a historically drilled target with a highlight intercept of 21.0 m grading 2.71% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 20.84 g/t Ag, and 0.29 g/t Au (NR November 20, 2025)

  • Completion of extensive surface sampling programs that returned multiple high-grade gold results exceeding 100 g/t Au across several targets

  • Successful drilling at Nutaaq, confirming significant gold mineralization and extending known mineralized trends

  • Expansion of the Company's exploration target inventory through geophysical surveys, systematic sampling, and strategic property acquisitions

2026 Exploration Outlook

Building on the momentum generated in 2025, Blue Star is planning a larger and more focused exploration and drill program in 2026. The program is designed to advance high-priority gold and critical mineral targets and support resource growth through drilling the highest priority targets.

Key objectives for the 2026 exploration season include:

  • Completing ground-based geophysical surveys to refine drill targets associated with critical mineral anomalies identified during the 2025 airborne survey

  • Drill testing the strongest critical mineral targets

  • Defining drill targets along a 3-kilometre gold-enriched corridor of the Ulu Fold east of the Zebra Prospect

  • Conducting Blue Star's first drill program at the high-potential Auma Prospect

  • Following up on encouraging 2025 drill results at Nutaaq North

  • Continuing surface exposure, mapping, and sampling of near-surface mineralization at the Flood Zone Gold Deposit

  • Advancing a clear pathway to unlock additional value from the Flood Zone Gold Deposit

"Our 2025 exploration programs delivered strong technical results and meaningfully advanced several of our priority targets," said Grant Ewing, CEO of Blue Star Gold. "With multiple targets now ready for drilling, we view 2026 as a highly compelling opportunity to further evaluate the gold and critical mineral discovery potential of our projects in the High Lake Belt."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/281683_575b7316e4387b87_002.jpg

Figure 1: Location Map Showing Blue Star's Extensive Land Package.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/281683_575b7316e4387b87_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/281683_575b7316e4387b87_003.jpg

Figure 2: Location Map Showing Proposed FLEM Grids Refining Critical Mineral Drill Targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/281683_575b7316e4387b87_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/281683_575b7316e4387b87_004.jpg

Figure 3: Location Map Showing Proposed Gold Drill Targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/281683_575b7316e4387b87_004full.jpg

Qualified Person
Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.
Blue Star Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on Nunavut, Canada. The Company controls over 300 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. Its principal assets include the Ulu Gold Project - comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property and the Roma Project. The Ulu Mining Lease hosts the high-grade Flood Zone Gold Deposit, and the Company's broader land package contains numerous high-priority gold and critical mineral targets, providing substantial upside potential for resource expansion. Blue Star's projects are strategically located 40-100 km south of the proposed Grays Bay deep-water port, with the planned all-weather Grays Bay Road corridor passing near both the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (BAU), the OTCQB Venture Market (BAUFF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (5WP0). Additional information is available at www.bluestargold.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Grant Ewing, P. Geo., CEO
Telephone: +1 778-379-1433
Email: info@bluestargold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding prospective income and revenues, anticipated levels of capital expenditures for the fiscal year, expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities, and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings, and estimates of mineral resources and reserves on our properties.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses into our operations, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the mining industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the regulatory bodies in Nunavut, changes in the price of fuel and other key materials and disruptions in supply chains for these materials, closures or slowdowns and changes in labour costs and labour difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver goods and services to us, as well as natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes or man-made or other disruptions of our equipment, and inaccuracies in estimates of mineral resources and/or reserves on our mineral properties.

