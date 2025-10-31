Blue Star Gold Announces $1.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Gold Announces $1.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU,OTC:BAUFF) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,500,000 through the issuance of up to 6,000,000 flow-through common shares (each, a "FT Share") at $0.25 per FT Share (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The FT Shares will qualify as flow-through shares for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company will renounce said expenditures to the investors for the taxation year ending December 31, 2025.

All securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada and, where applicable, the Exchange Hold Period. Finders' fees may be payable to qualified parties.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement of FT Shares to incur Canadian exploration expenses (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on its projects in Nunavut prior to December 31, 2026, and the net proceeds from the Private Placement of Shares for general working capital purposes.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a mineral exploration and development company focused in Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total 300 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease), and numerous high-potential exploration targets (gold and critical minerals) occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential. The site of the future deep-water port at Grays Bay is 40 - 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Grays Bay Road passes close by the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Grant Ewing, P. Geo., CEO
Telephone: +1 778-379-1433
Email: info@bluestargold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272698

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Blue Star GoldTSXV:BAUGold Investing
BAU:CA
The Conversation (0)
blue star

Blue Star Gold

Highly Prospective Gold Assets in Nunavut

Highly Prospective Gold Assets in Nunavut Keep Reading...
Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Price Correction — When to Buy, What's Next

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Price Correction — When to Buy, What's Next

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, weighs in on the pullback in gold and silver prices, sharing where the floors could be for both precious metals. In his view, the correction is healthy and will lead to higher levels in the future. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL)

Corcel Exploration

Keep Reading...
Stamp on white paper with "revoked" in red; blurred documents in the background.

Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector

Mali’s military-led government has revoked more than 90 mining exploration permits due to alleged non-compliance with the country’s new legal requirements.An official decree signed by Mines Minister Amadou Keita on October 13 announced the revocation of permits issued between 2015 and 2022 for... Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve held its seventh meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (October 28) to Wednesday (October 29) amid growing division between doves and hawks as job market growth slows and inflation concerns rise. The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate by 25... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry system at the Catalyst Target within its wholly owned Thorn Project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Thorn Project is an... Keep Reading...
Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses the factors that have taken the gold price to all-time highs. In his view, the key driver is government actions like overspending, borrowing and money printing, none of which are likely to abate soon. He also shares his bullish... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Australia Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

Australia Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report - September 2025

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report - September 2025

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report