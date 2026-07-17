Blue Star Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU,OTC:BAUFF) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of June 22, 2026 and subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has closed its non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of $947,631.62 through the issuance of 3,644,737 charitable flow-through units (the "Charitable FT Units") at a price of $0.26 per Charitable FT Unit (the "Private Placement").

Each Charitable FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share of the Company (a "FT Share") and one-half of one transferable warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant exercisable at $0.30 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Private Placement (the "Expiry Date").

The FT Shares will qualify as flow-through shares for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company will renounce said expenditures to the investors for the taxation year ending December 31, 2026.

All securities issued are subject to a four-month and one day hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada and, where applicable, the Exchange Hold Period, expiring on November 18, 2026. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid finder's fees of $30,000 cash and 157,894 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to an arm's length finder. Each Finder's Warrant is non-transferable and exercisable at $0.30 per Share until the Expiry Date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to incur Canadian exploration expenses on its projects in Nunavut prior to December 31, 2026.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on Nunavut, Canada. The Company controls over 420 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. Its principal assets include the Ulu Gold Project - comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma and Auma Projects. The Ulu Mining Lease hosts the high-grade Flood Zone Gold Deposit, and the Company's broader land package contains numerous high-priority gold and critical mineral targets, providing substantial upside potential for resource expansion.

Blue Star's projects are strategically located 40-100 km south of the proposed Grays Bay deep-water port, with the planned all-weather Grays Bay Road corridor passing close to the Company's Projects. The Grays Bay Road and Port Project was recently referred to the Major Projects Office by Prime Minister Carney. The Major Projects Office was created to fast-track infrastructure projects that are deemed to be of national importance.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (BAU), the OTCQB Venture Market (BAUFF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (5WP0). Additional information is available at www.bluestargold.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Grant Ewing, P. Geo., CEO
Telephone: +1 778-379-1433
Email: info@bluestargold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305259

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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