Blue Lagoon Resources to Showcase Dome Mountain Gold Project at 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CSE: BLLG) (FSE: 7BL) (OTCQB: BLAGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that President & CEO Rana Vig will be attending and presenting at the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, May 12-13, 2025.

As Blue Lagoon advances toward production at its fully permitted high-grade Dome Mountain Gold Project - featuring an average grade of 9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and one of only nine mining permits granted in British Columbia since 2015 - the Company continues to engage with institutional and retail investors globally. Mr. Vig will be meeting with leading resource investors to discuss the Company's near-term production plans, expected cash flow growth, and the significant exploration upside across Dome Mountain's highly prospective 22,000-hectare land package.

"With gold prices strengthening and our project now fully funded for production starting this summer, it's an ideal time to bring Dome Mountain to the attention of a broader investor audience," said Rana Vig, President & CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources. "We're one of the few junior companies positioned to generate meaningful cash flow while offering exceptional exploration potential," he added.

The Company will be holding a series of one-on-one meetings at the conference with institutional funds, family offices, and high-net-worth investors as it seeks to further diversify and expand its shareholder base.

About Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

Blue Lagoon Resources is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company (CSE: BLLG) (FSE: 7BL) (OTCQB: BLAGF) focused on building shareholder value through the aggressive development of its 100% owned Dome Mountain Gold project. The Company is run by professionals with significant finance and mining experience and operates within a prime mining jurisdiction in British Columbia, Canada. With the granting of a full mining permit, a key milestone achieved in February 2025 - one of only nine such permits issued in British Columbia since 2015 - Blue Lagoon is now focused on last preparatory activities and tasks related to the safe and secure opening of the Dome Mountain Gold Mine, targeting Q3 2025 as the start of gold production. The Company's primary objective has always been to become a cash-flowing mining company, to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

The Company is not basing its production decision at Dome Mountain on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. The production decision is based on having existing mining infrastructure, past bulk sampling and processing activity, and the established mineral resource. The Company understands that there is increased uncertainty, and consequently a higher risk of failure, when production is undertaken in advance of a feasibility study.

Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE:BLLG)

Blue Lagoon Resources

Summer 2025 production ready gold producer in British Columbia with significant exploration upside

×