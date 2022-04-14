GamingInvesting News

In a first for Australian cricket, BlockTrust has signed an official licensing deal with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association, together with Rario, to connect over 1 billion cricket fans globally with NFTs. This will eventually see digital collectible NFTs (non-fungible tokens) from Australian cricket, and play-to-earn virtual gaming made accessible to over one billion cricket fans globally.

Using eco-friendly blockchain technology, the multi-year exclusive CA/ACA partnership will introduce NFTs to cricket fans, creating a new fan engagement tool that celebrates the rich history of Australian cricket. The partnership will support the game's growth and support past and present players through their historic achievements being featured in NFT moments.

Mike Alexander , Co-Founder, and CEO of BlockTrust, said, "We are very excited to team up with Rario, Cricket Australia, and the Australian Cricketers' Association to establish Australia's first Sports metaverse designed for the Australian cricket community. BlockTrust has quickly established itself as a leader in developing bespoke NFT marketplaces and web3 experiences, assisting a range of brands and organizations globally to develop and tokenize physical and digital assets."

"BlockTrust is at the forefront of sports innovation and fan engagement. The team has tremendous industry experience and experience to help brands and organizations compliantly make the jump to web3," Blockchain Founders Fund Managing Partner Aly Madhavji commented.

Nick Hockley , CEO of Cricket Australia , also gave his statement regarding the partnership. "We are excited to step into the metaverse with our partners Rario, BlockTrust, and the Australian Cricketers' Association for this historic deal, opening huge opportunities for innovation and fan engagement."

The engagement possibilities are vast, from providing collectibles that introduce fans to the history of the game, gaming experiences that allow collectors to play games against each other around the world (of which over 100 million cricket fans already do), to trading card sets that act as visual coaching tools for children starting in the game.

BlockTrust and Rario have led a consortium of leading ecosystem partners in successfully procuring this project, including ConsenSys and Amazon Web Services. Further announcements on NFT releases and player partnerships will be made in the coming months.

A video teaser can be found at nft.cricket.com.au

About BlockTrust

BlockTrust was established in 2020 by Blockchain expert Michael Alexander and IT entrepreneur Michael Haywood . Alexander is the former CEO of EOS Venture Capital, a leading blockchain investor, and the CEO of Jefferies Bank in the Asia Pacific . Dr. Haywood has developed technology platforms for various industries and is also a Founder of the globally awarded LiveHire talent acquisition platform.

BlockTrust's NFT marketplace design and development services are being used by several organizations and associations globally. This includes national sporting associations, e-gaming, museum collections, entertainment conglomerates, and high-profile celebrities with large fan basis.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

A New Cyberpunk-Fantasy Tabletop Game Inspired by Ghost in the Shell and Akira

Tokyo:Otherscape combines myth and tech using the fan-favorite City of Mist engine

Son of Oak Game Studio has launched its Kickstarter campaign for its new tag-based cyberpunk roleplaying game. ":Otherscape" immerses players in a dystopian future infused with not only cutting-edge tech but also mythological spirits and supernatural powers. Players assume the roles of mercenaries who hunt and employ legendary relics and esoteric knowledge as part of the geopolitical war of corporations, governments, and crime syndicates, while pursuing their own personal "horizon". The creators cite Japanese cyberpunk masterpieces Ghost In The Shell and Akira as the main inspirations for the game's art, mood, and themes. The Kickstarter campaign will facilitate the creation of the game's corebook, Metro:Otherscape, and the first urban setting book, Tokyo:Otherscape.

A New Age of Cyber Warfare Motivates the Next Generation of Cybersecurity Training

World of Haiku turns learning into a game to attract tomorrow's gamers to a career in cybersecurity.

The rush is underway to digitally transform our society which leaves companies, educational institutes, hospitals, governments and individuals, vulnerable to hackers. According to the Center For Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), the past 60 months have seen more than 300 significant cyber incidents worldwide. These incidents amount to cyber attacks on government agencies, defense departments, high tech companies and economic crimes with individual losses of more than one million dollars .

New Data From Adjust Shows Record In-App Revenue Months For Fintech, E-commerce and Gaming in 2021

Adjust's Mobile App Trends Report shows iOS 14.5+ industry-wide opt-in rates hit 25%, and 30% for gaming

Adjust a global mobile marketing analytics platform, today released its annual Mobile app trends report showing that mobile app growth continued to accelerate globally in 2021. After a year of industry changes and pandemic shake-ups, the app ecosystem saw growth in installs and sessions industrywide, with the fintech, e-commerce and gaming verticals emerging as standouts and seeing their highest in-app revenue months on record in 2021, according to Adjust data.

Plarium Celebrates "RAID: Shadow Legends" 3rd Anniversary with Special Live Events and Gifts

Month-long Celebration Offers Exciting Experiences for New and Existing Players

Plarium, a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 400 million users worldwide, proudly announces the 3rd anniversary of its acclaimed dark fantasy RPG RAID: Shadow Legends . The celebration will take place from April 14 - May 14 and feature live events and free gifts for existing and new players alike. Since its launch in 2019, RAID has amassed 80 million downloads and consistently maintains more than 2M monthly active users.

IGT Wins Second Consecutive "Casino Supplier of the Year" Honor at 2022 Global Gaming Awards London

Company recognized as top gaming supplier in acclaimed global awards program

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it recently won the "Casino Supplier of the Year" award at the 2022 Global Gaming Awards London. This marks the second year in a row that the Company received the notable honor.

Six Nines Announces Support for AWS for Games

Six Nines announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate cloud-native game development and design through their Studio in the Cloud offering running exclusively on AWS.

Six Nines Logo

AWS for Games is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for Games customers. The initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to select the right tools and partners to build, run, and grow their games. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Games also identifies dedicated AWS Game Tech industry specialists, AWS Services, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

In order to accelerate game development in a globally competitive environment, gaming studios are looking to the cloud to support remote workforces, reduce development cycle time, and quickly enable critical production work.

Six Nines' Studio in the Cloud solution empowers gaming studios using AWS by:

  • Providing remote virtual desktop access to video, 2D/3D animation, game development, and other specialized software & applications
  • Creating secure storage with remote team access and collaboration around game content
  • Implementing GPU-accelerated compute, high-performance storage, and low-latency networking to power developers' demand

Through automating cloud workstations, running demanding creative applications, storing and collaborating with creative assets, and rendering those assets for final compilation, Six Nines' Studio in the Cloud solution provides game studios a platform for easily leveraging the power of the cloud.

Studio in the Cloud is a cloud-native solution for gaming studios looking to move all or part of their production to the cloud. It offers an all-in-cloud or hybrid infrastructure that allows developers and creatives alike to work, store, and build without the need for physical servers and machines. Studio in the Cloud centralizes creative assets and lets multiple artists connect to project storage and work on them together. It speeds up production time-to-market by providing remote access to powerful workstations with 4k remote display using all the usual tools immediately when they are needed. Powered by AWS, Studio in the Cloud significantly reduces production costs, simultaneously scales render capacity during peak demand, and prioritizes security compliance for data accessibility.

Studio in the Cloud deploys virtual workstations, storage, and build capability on AWS using Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), a secure and resizable compute capacity for virtually any workload, especially its NVIDIA and AMD GPU-based instances. It also utilizes Amazon Nimble Studio to accelerate content creation in the cloud for its NICE DCV remote display technology and Thinkbox Deadline render farm. You can easily reach out and get the power you need when you need it, in a global AWS region near you.

You can bring on new developer desktops and build capacity immediately as you need it and release it back to the cloud the second you don't. This lets you onboard new developers and freelancers quickly and easily, control where they're able to take your content, and accelerate routine tasks like builds and lighting so they're not standing between you and your ship date.

"We can now reach students anywhere, on almost any device, expanding the talent pool globally," said Aaron Thibault , Vice President of Strategic Operations at Gearbox Software. "We can engage with students using our custom game design curriculum built with all the same tools used in our professional production. We're very happy with the results from our partnership with Six Nines and are excited about the potential this remote learning environment has for our future."

To learn more about Studio in the Cloud, click here .

Visit sixninesit.com to schedule your free Studio in the Cloud consultation and let us help you improve efficiency, stop content leaks, and reduce costs for your game productions.

About Six Nines

Six Nines specializes in helping businesses develop and advance their presence on the public cloud. Founded in 2008, Six Nines has supported and serviced hundreds of customers with cloud workload & application migration, adoption and modernization, development operations (DevOps), high performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence & machine learning (AI/ML). Gaming is a specific industry focus at Six Nines where we specialize in Studio in the Cloud implementations. Ultimately, our goal is to help customers cloud responsibly by implementing security best practices, well-architected frameworks, and efficient cost optimizations.

CONTACT: marketing@sixninesit.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/six-nines-announces-support-for-aws-for-games-301525000.html

SOURCE Six Nines

