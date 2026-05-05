Blockmate Ventures Portfolio Update on AI, Bitcoin and Website Relaunch

Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE,OTC:MATEF) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) ("Blockmate" or the "Company"), a venture builder focused on AI, Bitcoin, and digital infrastructure, is pleased to provide an update across several of its key initiatives, including progress relating to its Wyoming AI infrastructure opportunity and Hivello's planned Bitcoin mining launch.
With a number of initiatives advancing in parallel, Blockmate is now re-engaging with the market to provide greater visibility into its strategic direction and near-term priorities.
AI infrastructure discussions continue around Wyoming opportunity
Blockmate continues to be in discussions relating to the potential AI and digital infrastructure opportunity connected to its Wyoming site, which has previously been outlined as having up to 200MW of potential capacity.
The Company is engaging with multiple parties, including potential partners, hyperscalers, infrastructure groups and intermediaries. While these discussions are yet to progress to a binding arrangement, the Company believes demand for power and infrastructure assets remains strong, particularly as large-scale AI and compute requirements continue to expand.
Given the scale of these opportunities and the calibre of participants involved, the Company expects discussions to take time and will update the market as material developments occur.
Hivello progressing toward Bitcoin mining RWA launch
Blockmate also provides an update on investee business Hivello, in which it is a significant shareholder.
Hivello is advancing a pivot from DePIN node aggregation toward Bitcoin-linked infrastructure products that are focused on return on investment (ROI) metrics. The first planned offering in this next phase is a Bitcoin mining RWA (Real World Asset) product designed to provide customers with fractional exposure to ASIC Bitcoin mining, without requiring users to own expensive ASIC hardware, arrange hosting, or manage mining operations directly.
The product remains in build and is currently targeted for launch in late Q2 2026, subject to final product integration and operational readiness. Payouts are intended to be made initially in Bitcoin to non-custodial wallets. The HVLO token is expected to remain central to the Hivello ecosystem, with refreshed utility intended to align with the evolving product suite.
Blockmate notes that Hivello previously scaled to more than 50,000 nodes at peak, demonstrating meaningful distribution capability and operational reach. The Company believes that experience provides a strong foundation as Hivello moves toward products with clearer and more measurable unit economics tied to Bitcoin infrastructure exposure.
Corporate website relaunched
The Company has also relaunched its corporate website to better reflect its current strategic focus and provide clearer communication to shareholders and prospective investors.
The updated website offers improved segmentation across the Company's principal areas of focus and is intended to make it easier for stakeholders to understand Blockmate's evolving positioning across AI, Bitcoin, digital infrastructure opportunities and new ventures
Shareholders can visit the updated website at: https://www.blockmate.com/
Domenic Carosa, Chairman of Blockmate Ventures, commented:
"This update is part of a broader reset in how we communicate with the market as the Blockmate portfolio becomes more complex and evolving. Our investee businesses have been focused on execution and we believe it is important to re-engage shareholders and prospective partners with a clearer view of where we are heading. We continue to see compelling opportunities across both AI and Bitcoin-related infrastructure, while Hivello's planned Bitcoin mining RWA launch reflects the kind of product evolution we believe can unlock stronger, more measurable value over time."
Extension of the term of share purchase warrants
Blockmate is pleased to announce that it will extend the term of an aggregate of 8,400,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") exercisable at a price of $0.075 per common share in the capital of the Company. The Warrants were previously scheduled to expire on June 15, 2026, and will now expire on December 31, 2026.
The Warrants were previously issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement conducted by the Company, and not in compensation for any services provided to the Company. Completion of the extension remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and will not take effective until such time as approval has been received.
A director of the Company has ownership and control over 500,000 Warrants currently scheduled to expire on June 15, 2026. As a result of such ownership of such Warrants, that portion of the extension is considered to be a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and TSXV Policy 5.9 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("Policy 5.9"). The related-party portion of the extension is, however, exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 and Policy 5.9, as the fair market value of the Warrants held by the director does not exceed twenty-five percent of the market capitalization of the Company at the relevant time.
About Blockmate Ventures Inc.
Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE,OTC:MATEF) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) is a venture builder focused on AI, Bitcoin, and digital infrastructure. The Company builds and supports early-stage businesses and projects across these themes, with a portfolio approach that includes infrastructure-linked opportunities and operating ventures. Blockmate's strategy is to identify high-upside assets and partners, support execution, and create long-term value through disciplined development, strategic relationships, and clear market communication.
About Hivello
Hivello is a digital infrastructure platform that is evolving from DePIN node aggregation toward ROI-first, Bitcoin-linked infrastructure products. Hivello's next planned offering is a Bitcoin mining RWA (Real World Asset) product designed to provide customers with fractional exposure to ASIC Bitcoin mining without requiring users to own hardware, arrange hosting, or manage mining operations directly. The product remains in build and is currently targeted for launch in late Q2 2026, subject to final product integration and operational readiness. Payouts are intended to be made initially in Bitcoin to non-custodial wallets. The HVLO token is expected to remain central to the Hivello ecosystem, with refreshed utility intended to align with the evolving product suite.
To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com.
Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates, webinars and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Justin Rosenberg, CEO
Blockmate Ventures Inc
justin@blockmate.com
(+1-580-262-6130)
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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