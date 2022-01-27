Gaming Investing News
South Korea's game developer and publisher Wemade Connect 's latest project, mobile MMORPG Dark Eden M on WEMIX has begun pre-registration on the Google Play Store. Featuring realm versus realm gameplay based on the tribal warfare between Slayers and Vampires seen in the top-grossing Dark Eden M, this new spinoff utilizes blockchain technology via the WEMIX global blockchain to reward players with both Rank Medals ...

Featuring realm versus realm (RvR) gameplay based on the tribal warfare between Slayers and Vampires seen in the top-grossing Dark Eden M, this new spinoff utilizes blockchain technology via the WEMIX global blockchain to reward players with both Rank Medals and exclusive rewards for the base game.

"Dark Eden M on WEMIX' is a game that can provide users with unforgettable and enjoyable experiences.  Providing an easy and clear mission, we expect it to maximize user's experiences with the virtuous cycle of competition and compensation," said Hodae Lee, CEO of Wemade Connect.

Interested players can register their interest through the Google Play Store in all regions except Korea, Japan , and China . Early adopters will also receive the following rewards which can be traded:

  • Rank Medal
  • Rare Transform Trial Ticket (1 Day)
  • Rare Pet Trial Ticket (1 Day)
  • Novice Travel Pack
  • Ride Upgrade Capsule (30)
  • Scroll of Transformation (6)
  • Scroll of Pet Summoning (6)

Wemade Connect will also be rewarding interested players with further incentives as the community grows on social media channels.

Early adopters can expect to enjoy proven gameplay while experiencing the global blockchain revolution when Dark Eden M on WEMIX releases globally in the first quarter of 2022.

Website: https://bit.ly/3Iwfbe1
AirDrop Event: https://bit.ly/3AsyOkc

About Wemade Connect

Wemade Connect is a global game company specializing in game development and publishing and also an MCP (Master Contents Provider) that provides major content to the blockchain platform WEMIX. The company's key games that gained much popularity in the global market include 'Everytown', 'Tap Tap Fish - Abyssrium', and 'My Secret Bistro'. The company is currently focusing on the integration of blockchain on its key games as well as discovering new blockchain-based games.

Media Contact

Sangheon Park
pr@wemadeconnect.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-powered-mmorpg-dark-eden-m-on-wemixs-pre-registration-goes-live-on-the-google-play-store-301469273.html

SOURCE Wemade Connect

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

