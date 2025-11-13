BlackRock Survey Reveals Surge of First-Time ETF Investors, Driven by Equity and Digital Asset Demand

ETFs emerge as the fastest growing product on digital investing platforms 1
Two in five Americans prefer automated investment plans
BlackRock today released its inaugural U.S. " People & Money " report focused on the next wave of exchange traded fund (ETF) investors, revealing a powerful shift in how Americans are engaging with financial markets. The nationally representative survey of over 5,000 U.S. adults highlights the growing adoption of ETFs, particularly among first-time investors seeking diversification, convenience and cost-efficiency.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251113481395/en/
ETFs: A Gateway for First-Time Investors
ETFs have become the entry point for new investors. According to the analysis, an estimated 24 million Americans 2 now own ETFs, representing nearly a quarter (23%) of investors.
"ETFs have revolutionized how millions of people invest today," said Elise Terry, Head of U.S. iShares at BlackRock . "These findings reflect growing demand for diversified exposures through efficient, transparent vehicles — and a rising appetite for choice in how Americans seek to grow their wealth. This momentum underscores the need to accelerate innovation, broaden access, and scale education to pursue better outcomes for all investors."
Of respondents – representing an estimated 19 million Americans 2 who plan to invest in ETFs over the next 12 months – 44% are predicted to be first time ETF investors, while 56% of current ETF investors plan to increase their allocations. These new ETF buyers are predicted to start younger and with less income, with 71% of survey respondents under the age of 44. Separately, recent Cerulli data shows that ETFs have become the fastest-growing investment product on digital platforms, outpacing single securities and mutual funds. 3
The leading factors driving ETF adoption among those surveyed include diversification benefits (47%), ease of trading (40%), and potential for better returns compared to traditional savings accounts (37%). In addition, investors between 35-44 are embracing ETFs for their convenience and ease of use.
Changing Preferences Show Equity and Crypto in Demand
Equity ETFs remain the most popular choice for both current investors (83%) and those planning to enter the ETF market over the next year (51%). However, newer asset classes are also gaining traction — nearly half (47%) of prospective ETF/ETP investors plan to allocate to crypto ETPs in the next 12 months, alongside 36% of current ETF investors who plan to do the same. Among 18-34-year-olds, crypto is already the most popular investment, held by 45% of respondents.
Building Confidence and Breaking Barriers
While investing is increasingly seen as a pathway to long-term financial well-being, many Americans remain on the sidelines. Commonly cited barriers include lack of knowledge, fear of financial loss, and the belief that they lack enough money to invest. For younger people, knowledge gaps are particularly pronounced, with 57% of those aged 18–34 citing these concerns, compared to 34% of those over 35.
Automated Investing Gains Ground
Americans of all ages are discovering they do not need large sums to begin investing. Instead, they are building habits through small, recurring contributions that align with their goals.
" We're witnessing a pivotal moment as individual investors embrace ETFs for their efficiency and transparency. The predicted surge in first time ETF investors reflects a broader shift in investor preferences toward simplicity, accessibility, and digital-first experiences," said Amy Jenkins, Head of U.S. Direct Investing at BlackRock . "We're committed to expanding access to solutions that make recurring investing simple and intuitive through iShares ETFs — helping more Americans build wealth steadily, one contribution at a time."
The survey reveals 38% of U.S. investors are interested in recurring investing plans. These approaches offer simplicity, discipline, and alignment with life goals. Investors aged 18-34 are also 50% more likely than those aged over 35 to choose ETFs for the ability to invest small amounts regularly.
About People and Money Spotlight
People & Money survey was conducted by YouGov Plc via an online survey, conducted between July 22 and August 3, 2025. The survey was conducted online by YouGov Plc with a sample of 5,220 nationally representative adults in the U.S. YouGov compensated survey participants. BlackRock sponsored the survey and is not affiliated with YouGov.
About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of approximately 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate
Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.blackrock.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
This material represents an assessment of the market environment as of the date indicated; is subject to change; and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any issuer or security in particular.
The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and are not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective.
Buying and selling shares of ETFs may result in brokerage commissions. Diversification and asset allocation may not protect against market risk or loss of principal. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares of an ETF will develop or be maintained.
The information included in this material has been taken from trade and other sources considered to be reliable. We do not represent that this information is accurate and complete, and it should not be relied upon as such. Any opinions expressed in this material reflect our analysis at this date and are subject to change. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy. The information provided here may not be representative of the experiences of other individuals and does not guarantee future performance.
The iShares Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, "BlackRock").
©2025 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BlackRock are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.
1 Cerulli Associates, U.S. Retail Investor Solutions 2025: Refining Wealth Management Engagement. The study is based on a proprietary survey of approximately 5,000 U.S. retail investors conducted annually. All data, calculations, and insights in this report derive directly from Cerulli's methodology and analysis.
2 BlackRock derived the population estimates from U.S. Census data weighted by respondent percentages.
3 Cerulli U.S. Retail Investor Solutions 2025 Report
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251113481395/en/
Press Contact
Reem Jazar
Reem.jazar@blackrock.com
646-357-6135