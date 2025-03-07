Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Blackrock Silver Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

Blackrock Silver Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable securities legislation.

Pursuant to the market-making agreement entered into between the Company and ICP (the "Agreement"), ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 (plus applicable taxes) per month, payable monthly in advance (the "Service Fee"). The Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term, an "Additional Term") unless either the Company or ICP provides at least thirty (30) days written notice of termination to the other prior to the end of an Additional Term.

ICP does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time, however ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. There are no performance factors contained under the terms of the Agreement and no equity incentive compensation or other compensation, other than the Service Fee, is being granted by the Company to ICP in connection with the Agreement.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity services provided to the Company pursuant to the terms of the Agreement will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares"). ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's Common Shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities provided by ICP.

ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information, Contact:

Andrew Pollard
President and Chief Executive Officer
(604) 817-6044
info@blackrocksilver.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243628

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Blackrock SilverBRC:CCTSXV:BRCPrecious Metals Investing
BRC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lode Gold Strengthens Board of Spin Co Gold Orogen Ahead of Tax-Efficient Spin-out

Lode Gold Strengthens Board of Spin Co Gold Orogen Ahead of Tax-Efficient Spin-out

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the proposed appointment of Bill Fisher and Rajesh Sharma to the Board of Directors of its upcoming spin-out company, Gold Orogen. The spin-out is scheduled for March 2025, with a shareholder meeting set for March 10, 2025, to approve the tax-efficient plan of arrangement.

The proposed appointments of Bill, Rajesh and the other Directors will be subject to shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 10, 2025. Their appointments will be finalized following the AGM.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blackrock Silver Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

Blackrock Silver Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable securities legislation.

Pursuant to the market-making agreement entered into between the Company and ICP (the "Agreement"), ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 (plus applicable taxes) per month, payable monthly in advance (the "Service Fee"). The Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term, an "Additional Term") unless either the Company or ICP provides at least thirty (30) days written notice of termination to the other prior to the end of an Additional Term.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

New Murchison Gold Limited (NMG:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

ELEMENT79 Announces Revocation of MCTO

ELEMENT79 Announces Revocation of MCTO

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire March 6, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective March 5, 2025, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has revoked the temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") which prevented the Company's Officers, Board and Insiders from trading in the Company's securities but did not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in the securities of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AUE Completes Acquisition of Mako Gold Limited

AUE Completes Acquisition of Mako Gold Limited

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced AUE Completes Acquisition of Mako Gold Limited

Download the PDF here.

Lode Gold Updates Resources: Over 1 Moz Au, 4 g/t with 16.8 M Average True Width

Lode Gold Updates Resources: Over 1 Moz Au, 4 g/t with 16.8 M Average True Width

Initiates Internal Scoping Study to Optimize Underground Mining

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the positive results of its new 2025 Mineral Resource Estimation ("MRE") at its Fremont Gold project (the "Project") in Mariposa County, California: 1.198 Moz 1 at 3.97 gt* of Recoverable Gold (1.297 Moz at 4.37 gt Content Gold)2 at a 3 gt cut-off with an average true width of 16.8 m.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Bitcoin Well Receives Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Lode Gold Strengthens Board of Spin Co Gold Orogen Ahead of Tax-Efficient Spin-out

E-Power Samples 29% Cg on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Zinc Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: GPM Metals Leads With 37 Percent Gain

Silver Investing

Missing Silver Bars Bring Mining Community Together

Resource Investing

Australia’s Mining Gender Pay Gap Shrinks, Women Still Earn Less

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Samples 29% Cg on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property

Gold Investing

MXR: Extension of Takeover Offer Period

Gold Investing

Supplementary Bidder's Statement

×