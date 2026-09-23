BlackRock® Canada Announces Final September Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final September 2026 cash distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF. Unitholders of record on September 24, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable on September 29, 2026.

Details regarding the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.093


Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.BlackRock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $6.2 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.   

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com


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