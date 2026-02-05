BlackRock Aladdin Drives Private Markets Transparency By Unifying Pre- and Post-Investment Tech On A Single Platform

eFront, the private markets platform by Aladdin, integrates Preqin capabilities to build data-rich market context and powerful analytics into investor decision making
BlackRock Aladdin has integrated Preqin's extensive data and technology into its eFront ® platform for private markets investors, creating a comprehensive, data-driven private asset management technology solution. In eFront, institutional clients can now manage their full investment lifecycle in one place, with detailed market context via Preqin data. The integration accelerates the firm's strategy to unite investments, technology and proprietary data within one platform, increasing transparency and data-based insight for clients as they expand allocations to private markets.
The combined Preqin and eFront capabilities mean institutional investors have comprehensive research, due diligence and portfolio monitoring tools on a single platform.
�BlackRock Aladdin is redefining the standard for private markets technology and data. For the first time, clients can bring pre-investment intelligence and post-investment analytics together in a single, integrated workflow, narrowing the gap between how institutional investors manage assets across private and public portfolios," said Sloane Collins, BlackRock's head of product for Aladdin Private Markets. "This reinforces what we set out to accomplish with the acquisition of Preqin a combination of rich data, advanced analytics and scalable technology that helps investors navigate private markets with clarity and confidence."
Pre-investment, institutional clients can now map investment opportunities, find high quality fund managers that align with portfolio objectives, and conduct in-depth manager due diligence based on strategy, track record and operations. Automated visual analytics pull from over 14,000 funds with performance data to present bespoke insights and create custom indices by asset class, strategy, geography and industry. With custom market insights built, investors can then tailor allocations via individual funds' performance data, managers' track records and public benchmark comparisons. AI-enhanced manager shortlisting and fund profiling, alongside automated cash flow modelling and liquidity planning, allows investors to allocate capital based on evidence at scale.
Post-investment, institutional clients are equipped with a range of tools that transform portfolio monitoring into a core part of strategic decision-making. Investment data from fund managers feeds into eFront, giving investors clearer portfolio oversight while enabling faster reporting. Ongoing performance and cashflow tracking help to ensure liquidity planning remains aligned with portfolio objectives, meaning clients can understand risk, manage liquidity and see performance drivers on a single platform.
BlackRock Aladdin®—inclusive of the Aladdin platform, eFront®, Aladdin Wealth™, and Preqin—empowers institutional investors to make more informed decisions by providing a common data language across the whole portfolio.
Used by asset managers and owners including banks, financial institutions, pensions, corporations, insurers, and wealth managers, our technology enables clients to manage the entire process from building portfolios and managing performance to operations and accounting. With Preqin, our integrated tech and data solutions support clients across the pre- and post-investment cycles. Complemented by our interconnected ecosystem of partners, BlackRock Aladdin helps firms stay agile as market dynamics and client demands evolve.
