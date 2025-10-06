BlackLine® Receives SAP® Global Finance and Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Partner Solution Success

BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced it received an SAP ® Global Finance and Spend Management Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Partner Solution Success. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to Finance and Spend Management solutions. Award winners in partnership with SAP help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.

"Our partnership with SAP is built on empowering finance leaders to drive strategic value," said Owen Ryan , CEO of BlackLine. "As the leading partner for the Office of the CFO, we help our mutual customers transform their processes with the high-integrity, real-time data required to navigate a complex global landscape. This award celebrates the incredible results our customers are achieving, and we look forward to our continued innovation together, infusing trusted AI and intelligence across finance transformation."

Nominations are based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee then determines winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance.

"The SAP Partner Excellence Award in Finance and Spend Management is conferred upon partners who exemplify innovation, strategic execution, and an unwavering commitment to customer success in enhancing financial performance and optimizing spend management. SAP is honored to recognize these distinguished partners, whose trusted collaboration delivers measurable value and drives transformative outcomes for customers worldwide," said Devesh Sharma, GVP for Ecosystem, SAP Finance and Spend Management.

Better Together: SAP and BlackLine Deliver the Gold Standard for Record-to-Report

BlackLine is an SAP platinum partner offering solution extensions specifically chosen to complement SAP's software. BlackLine provides robust record-to-report and intercompany governance capabilities that have undergone a premium qualification process exclusive to SAP solution extensions . Together, SAP and BlackLine deliver the gold standard for record-to-report by providing a fully integrated and end-to-end solution that maximizes accuracy, efficiency, automation and intelligence.

"You have to make sure you have the best technology," said Jose Prado , Global R2R BlackLine Design Lead, Anglo American . "That's why we partnered with BlackLine. Not only are they the leader in space, but they also integrate seamlessly with SAP."

This seamless integration frees finance and accounting teams from manual tasks, empowering them to focus on delivering the strategic insights that drive the business forward.

More than 1,200 of the world's leading companies currently run BlackLine alongside SAP to achieve future-ready finance. To learn more about SAP financial close solutions by BlackLine, please visit blackline.com/sap .

About BlackLine
BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations. BlackLine's comprehensive Studio360 platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine's proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackline-receives-sap-global-finance-and-spend-management-partner-excellence-award-2025-for-partner-solution-success-302576158.html

SOURCE BlackLine

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SAPNYSE:SAPTech Investing
SAP
The Conversation (0)
IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD)

IODM: Cloud-based Cash Flow Optimisation Solution for Medium and Large Enterprises

Keep Reading...
AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

Generative AI hub in SAP AI Core integrates with foundation models in Amazon Bedrock to deliver generative AI-driven insights and streamline manual processes for enterprise customers Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an... Keep Reading...
RETRANSMISSION: Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred Grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

RETRANSMISSION: Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred Grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Geological Services ("SGS"). Highlights: The maiden MRE for the PCH Project is estimated at 52.8 million tonnes (Mt) comprising:6.6 Mt Indicated resource with a grade of 2,513 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO). 46.2 Mt Inferred resource with a grade of 2,888 ppm TREO. The... Keep Reading...
Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has received an independent maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its ionic adsorption clay (IAC) project located in the State of Goiás,... Keep Reading...
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce CEO Evan Gappelberg... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) has approved the structure of the Company's previously announced $6,000,000 financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering"). The... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogene annonce la cloture d'une deuxieme et derniere tranche de son placement prive sursouscrit sans intermediaire de 1 M$

CHARBONE Hydrogene annonce la cloture d'une deuxieme et derniere tranche de son placement prive sursouscrit sans intermediaire de 1 M$

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 6 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), une compagnie vouée au déploiement d'un premier réseau de production et de distribution d'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Closing of a Second and Final Tranche, Oversubscribing its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Closing of a Second and Final Tranche, Oversubscribing its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a company dedicated to building a North America's first clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen production and... Keep Reading...
Nasdaq building facade with large logo and office interiors visible through glass windows.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Brush Off US Government Shutdown, Nasdaq Hits Intraday Records

Global equities climbed this week as investors weighed looming risks from the US government shutdown, which delayed the release of essential jobs data on Friday (October 3). Macro headlines emphasized the possible economic impact. However, despite uncertainty, both the S&P/TSX Composite Index... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 1, 2025 - TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company dedicated to green hydrogen production and distribution following its news release dated September 18, 2025, which... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec), le 1 er octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie dédiée à la production et à la distribution d'hydrogène vert, pour faire suite à son communiqué de... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

AEG Confirms Pre-Sale of 35% of Initial 8 MW UAE Capacity with Strong Revenue Outlook and Clear Expansion Path

American AI Expert to Partner with HUI in Gulf States

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Silver Investing

David Morgan: Silver's Rubicon Moment? US$50 in Sight, but Watch for Shakeout

Blockchain Investing

AEG Confirms Pre-Sale of 35% of Initial 8 MW UAE Capacity with Strong Revenue Outlook and Clear Expansion Path

Blockchain Investing

American AI Expert to Partner with HUI in Gulf States

Copper Investing

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Announces $10 Million Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

rare earth investing

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Greenland Rare Earths Miner