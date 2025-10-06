BlackLine® Receives SAP® Global Finance and Spend Management Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Partner Solution Success

BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced it received an SAP ® Global Finance and Spend Management Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Partner Solution Success. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to Finance and Spend Management solutions. Award winners in partnership with SAP help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.
"Our partnership with SAP is built on empowering finance leaders to drive strategic value," said Owen Ryan , CEO of BlackLine. "As the leading partner for the Office of the CFO, we help our mutual customers transform their processes with the high-integrity, real-time data required to navigate a complex global landscape. This award celebrates the incredible results our customers are achieving, and we look forward to our continued innovation together, infusing trusted AI and intelligence across finance transformation."
Nominations are based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee then determines winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance.
"The SAP Partner Excellence Award in Finance and Spend Management is conferred upon partners who exemplify innovation, strategic execution, and an unwavering commitment to customer success in enhancing financial performance and optimizing spend management. SAP is honored to recognize these distinguished partners, whose trusted collaboration delivers measurable value and drives transformative outcomes for customers worldwide," said Devesh Sharma, GVP for Ecosystem, SAP Finance and Spend Management.
Better Together: SAP and BlackLine Deliver the Gold Standard for Record-to-Report
BlackLine is an SAP platinum partner offering solution extensions specifically chosen to complement SAP's software. BlackLine provides robust record-to-report and intercompany governance capabilities that have undergone a premium qualification process exclusive to SAP solution extensions . Together, SAP and BlackLine deliver the gold standard for record-to-report by providing a fully integrated and end-to-end solution that maximizes accuracy, efficiency, automation and intelligence.
"You have to make sure you have the best technology," said Jose Prado , Global R2R BlackLine Design Lead, Anglo American . "That's why we partnered with BlackLine. Not only are they the leader in space, but they also integrate seamlessly with SAP."
This seamless integration frees finance and accounting teams from manual tasks, empowering them to focus on delivering the strategic insights that drive the business forward.
More than 1,200 of the world's leading companies currently run BlackLine alongside SAP to achieve future-ready finance. To learn more about SAP financial close solutions by BlackLine, please visit blackline.com/sap .
About BlackLine
BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations. BlackLine's comprehensive Studio360 platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine's proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, please visit blackline.com.
