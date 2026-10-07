BlackBerry Radar Expands Asset Intelligence Platform with Dynamic Pairing

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced BlackBerry® Radar® Dynamic Pairing, expanding its Asset Intelligence Platform for Transportation with functionality that helps operators understand how critical transportation assets are connected, identify operational mistakes earlier and avoid unnecessary costs.

Dynamic Pairing moves beyond knowing where an asset is located and beyond traditional tractor-to-trailer pairing. When a driver connects to equipment, Radar identifies the asset relationship across tractors, trailers, chassis, flatbeds, containers and other equipment. That pairing intelligence helps operators understand how critical transportation assets are connected, identify incorrect equipment connections earlier and make better decisions across complex transportation networks.

Gulf Winds Uses Pairing Intelligence to Prevent Costly Mistakes

Gulf Winds is using Dynamic Pairing to help identify incorrect equipment connections before they result in missed deliveries or unnecessary costs. When a driver connects to equipment, Dynamic Pairing generates confirmation data that helps Gulf Winds identify when the wrong chassis is connected and act before the mistake becomes an operational problem.

"Making sure each driver is hooked to the correct chassis and carrying the correct container, means we make the right delivery to our customers every time," said Alysse Ligon, Director of Innovation, Gulf Winds. "If the wrong chassis is connected, we can stop a missed delivery before it happens. We also cut costs by using our private chassis fleet instead of pool equipment wherever possible. That's real savings straight to our bottom line."

From Asset Relationships to Operational Action

For transportation operators, understanding how equipment is connected can have a direct operational and economic impact. Dynamic Pairing can help customers: identify the wrong trailer or chassis before a trip is wasted; reduce unnecessary use of pool chassis; accelerate container pickup; reduce detention and demurrage exposure; and, improve billing and proof-of-pickup accuracy.

"Our customers consistently tell us that understanding where an asset is located is no longer enough, they need to know how their equipment is connected and whether the right assets are moving together," said Jason Anderson, Strategic Initiatives Director, BlackBerry Radar. "Incorrect pairings can lead to avoidable costs, service failures and significant operational risk. Dynamic Pairing transforms those asset relationships into actionable intelligence, helping customers operate more efficiently and confidently."

Extending Pairing Across the Transportation Asset Ecosystem

Dynamic Pairing supports relationships across tractors, multiple trailer types, chassis, flatbeds, containers and other non-powered equipment. This broader approach helps customers understand how assets are connected across fleets, yards, ports and intermodal operations. It works with supported BlackBerry Radar devices and compatible Bluetooth Low Energy-enabled equipment, helping customers build on existing technology investments across mixed-device environments. Through integrations with partners such as ISAAC, Radar pairing intelligence can also inform ELD workflows with critical equipment relationship information that supports driver-facing validation at the point of connection.

For retailers and other beneficial cargo owners, those asset relationships can have a direct impact on service. A trailer or container connected to the wrong equipment can create delays that ripple through distribution centers and stores. Dynamic Pairing provides another layer of asset intelligence that can help operators identify those mismatches earlier and keep freight moving through the network as intended.

For more information, visit https://blackberryradar.com/dynamic-pairing or contact the BlackBerry Radar team.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB)(TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

Safe. Certified. Secure.

For more information visit BlackBerry.com and follow BlackBerry on LinkedIn

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

# # #

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

bb:cctsx:bbnyse:bbmobile investing
BB:CC
The Conversation (0)
Edgewater Wireless Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results and Advances PrismIQ Commercialization Roadmap

Edgewater Wireless Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results and Advances PrismIQ Commercialization Roadmap

(TheNewswire) Quarter highlighted by continued semiconductor execution, strategic financing, and expanded engagement across broadband, semiconductor and high-reliability markets September 29, 2026 Ottawa, Canada TheNewswire - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF)... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Details PrismIQ Customer Demonstration Program with OVIN and Fidus Support

Edgewater Wireless Details PrismIQ Customer Demonstration Program with OVIN and Fidus Support

(TheNewswire) Specialized engineering resources build on Silicon Catalyst Angels backing as Edgewater prepares its next-generation platform for customer evaluation September 28, 2026 - Ottawa, Canada and Sunnyvale, USA - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF), a... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Heads to Invitation-Only RDK Global Summit as PrismIQ Advances Toward Demonstrations and Commercialization

Edgewater Wireless Heads to Invitation-Only RDK Global Summit as PrismIQ Advances Toward Demonstrations and Commercialization

(TheNewswire) Following strategic backing from Silicon Catalyst Angels, Company advances engagement with global broadband operators, OEMs and technology partners ahead of upcoming PrismIQ™ demonstrations September 10, 2026 Ottawa, Canada - TheNewswire Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV:... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Closes Private Placement with Strategic Investment from Silicon Catalyst Angels

Edgewater Wireless Closes Private Placement with Strategic Investment from Silicon Catalyst Angels

(TheNewswire) Second strategically aligned semiconductor investor backs Spectrum Slicing™ roadmap as Edgewater advances toward prototype validation and commercial engagements September 8, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada and Silicon Valley, California Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV:... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Invited to Attend Global Foundries Technology Summit as Spectrum Slicing Execution Advances

Edgewater Wireless Invited to Attend Global Foundries Technology Summit as Spectrum Slicing Execution Advances

(TheNewswire) Invitation puts Edgewater's patented Spectrum Slicing™ and PrismIQ™ roadmap in front of semiconductor, investment and manufacturing leaders September 1, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada and Santa Clara, USA Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF)... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Reports Fiscal 2026 Year-End Results and Highlights Growing Semiconductor Execution and Industry Validation

Edgewater Wireless Reports Fiscal 2026 Year-End Results and Highlights Growing Semiconductor Execution and Industry Validation

(TheNewswire) August 28, 2026 Ottawa, Canada TheNewswire - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF) ("Edgewater" or the "Company"), the industry pioneer of AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ silicon solutions and IP, today reported its financial results for the year... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Metalsource Mining Launches Major Step Out Program With 1.1 km Northern Target to Test Broader Scale of Silver Hill

Skyharbour Commences Drilling at the Getty East Uranium Joint Venture with Partner Denison Mines at the Russell Lake Project Area

Transition Metals Extends Geochemical Footprint of Haultain Gold System and Identifies New Large-Scale Exploration Targets at Gowganda Project, Ontario

SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Related News

uranium investing

Google, Oracle Back US Nuclear Upgrades for Data Centers

oil and gas investing

Cenovus Inks C$5.7 Billion Deal to Acquire Athabasca Oil

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Launches Major Step Out Program With 1.1 km Northern Target to Test Broader Scale of Silver Hill

energy investing

Skyharbour Commences Drilling at the Getty East Uranium Joint Venture with Partner Denison Mines at the Russell Lake Project Area

base metals investing

Transition Metals Extends Geochemical Footprint of Haultain Gold System and Identifies New Large-Scale Exploration Targets at Gowganda Project, Ontario

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Announces Thermogenic Wet-Gas Signature in 86% of Soil-Gas Samples at New Salem-Apple River, Nova Scotia, Next to Its 30% Clean Hydrogen Discovery