BlackBerry UEM recognized for protection, security and productivity

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48325122, May 2022 ), and the IDC MarketScape Worldwide UEM Software for RuggedizedInternet of Things Device Deployments (Doc # US48325322, May 2022 ), both of which provide an in-depth analysis of worldwide unified endpoint management (UEM) software providers.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

The recognition comes on the heels of BlackBerry teaming up with Google to launch Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM , providing the full suite of UEM support for the growing number of devices running the popular Google Chrome OS and Chrome browser in enterprises.

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software 2022 Vendor Assessment report highlights a number of notable strengths for BlackBerry UEM which include:

  • BlackBerry's UEM offering meets a wide range of government and industry certifications around security and compliance, including FedRAMP, FIPS 140-2, NIAP Common Criteria, and PCI-DSS, among several others. The UEM product is on the approved vendor listings for a number of U.S. and foreign government organizations as well.
  • BlackBerry's extensive portfolio of cybersecurity products, services and solutions, and the AI technology behind its threat detection and remediation capabilities, provides a powerful tie-in to the UEM solution, especially for use cases requiring continuous authentication and security health checks of endpoint devices accessing corporate data and apps.
  • BlackBerry's mobile threat detection (MTD) technology integrates with the UEM product to provide a strong management/security endpoint offering for smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices running mobile-centric OSs such as Android.
  • BlackBerry UEM integrates tightly with the vendor's critical event notification and management SaaS platforms, BlackBerry ® Alert and BlackBerry ® AtHoc ® . This includes pushing specialized, deterministic messages to endpoint devices, as well as integrating with device access control settings and policies to adapt to emergency situations.

"We're honored to be named as a Leader for the third consecutive year in a row in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2022 Vendor Assessment," said Billy Ho , Executive VP, Product Engineering at BlackBerry. "Working in conjunction with BlackBerry's Cylance ® cybersecurity products to provide end-to-end cybersecurity protection, UEM is the first line of defense through device management and compliance. This report and the other recent studies are validation that our unified approach to addressing the evolving UEM market is succeeding and that we continue to be seen as a vendor of choice by organizations and governments who need software and services to secure mobile devices, as well as embedded devices in the IoT space."

The IDC MarketScape methodology assesses vendors offering UEM software, reviewing both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that define current market demands and expected buyer needs. The evaluation is based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that assesses each vendor relative to one another, and the framework highlights the key factors that are expected to be the most significant for achieving success in the UEM market over the short term and the long term.

Download an excerpt of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide UEM Software here to learn more.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

BlackBerry and BiTECH Build Digital LCD Instrument Cluster for Changan's Next-Generation High-End UNI-V Coupe

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd today announced that their jointly developed advanced digital LCD cluster incorporating the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) has been deployed in Changan Automobile's new high-end coupe, the UNI-V. The collaboration marks a significant expansion, following an earlier announcement made in 2021 , when the company's digital instrument cluster was first mass-produced in Changan's mid-to-high-end SUV, the UNI-K.

BlackBerry and BiTECH Build Digital LCD Instrument Cluster for Changan's Next-Generation High-End UNI-V Coupe

As the first coupe in the UNI series, the UNI-V integrates Changan's comprehensive range of advanced intelligent technologies, including its Interactive Monitoring System, Intelligent Voice Interaction System, and Game-loaded Cockpit, among others. The newly launched UNI-V mirrors the technology and intelligent configuration of the UNI-K, with its LCD digital instrument cluster comprising three distinct parts. Highlighting essential information such as the vehicle's speed, engine revs and fuel level, the cluster also incorporates Augmented Reality (AR) real-world navigation, as well as a multimedia interface and additional entertainment information. With a rich and vivid display, the instrument cluster can also be personalized to provide users with an intelligent, safe and comfortable driving experience.

By leveraging the QNX Neutrino RTOS, the advanced LCD digital instrument cluster incorporates best-in-class BlackBerry security technologies that safeguard users against system malfunctions, malware and cybersecurity breaches. The QNX Neutrino RTOS provides the necessary technology to power the industry's next generation of products, while also supporting 64-bit ARMv8 computing platforms and Intel x86-64 architecture. ISO 26262 ASIL D certification by TÜV Rheinland also guarantees that OEMs and manufacturers can utilize the QNX Neutrino RTOS to accelerate product launches and develop connected cars with proven safety and reliable performance.

"The next generation of digital instrument clusters developed by BiTECH using BlackBerry® QNX® technology provides advanced features such as Augmented Reality, key vehicle data, infotainment options and personal customization to the Chinese customer," said Dhiraj Handa , VP, Asia-Pacific , BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "We are pleased to join forces with BiTECH to continue delivering the reliability, functional safety, and cybersecurity that Changan Automobile and other automotive OEMs need."

"The QNX Neutrino RTOS provides a safe and reliable software foundation for our product development, and its safety-critical software solutions shorten the time-to-market," said Zuo Shuangwen, CTO of BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd. "We are encouraged by the adoption of our next generation of digital LCD instrument cluster with advanced features being deployed in the Changan UNI-V model and look forward to empowering more automotive OEMs by creating safe and reliable automotive electronics."

With a pedigree in functional safety, cybersecurity and continuous innovation, BlackBerry QNX provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry QNX technology is used in more than 195 million vehicles including in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree applications, and infotainment systems.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About BiTECH
BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd is a Sino-foreign joint venture company established in 2012, with more than 500 employees and 20 assembly lines. Its production capacity reaches to more than 4.5 million sets per annum. The company is mainly engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of high quality automotive electronic products, such as ICU, TFT display terminals, T-Box, smart cockpit domain controllers and AR-HUD. At present, the products are used by Audi, Volvo Group, Great Wall Motors, Changan, Geely, SAIC -GM- Wuling Automotive , Chery and other major manufacturers both in China and abroad.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

BlackBerry to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on June 23, 2022

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday June 23, 2022.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 400-4403 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.comInvestors .

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on June 23, 2022 , by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 and entering Conference ID #1566649.  It will also be available at the link above.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2023.


Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Quarter start

Jun 1, 2022

Sep 1, 2022

Dec 1, 2022

Quarter end

Aug 31, 2022

Nov 30, 2022

Feb 28, 2023

Planned Earnings Date

Sep 27, 2022*

Dec 20, 2022*

Mar 30, 2023*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

BlackBerry Launches new Zero Trust Network Access Solution with CylanceGATEWAY

New offering helps businesses of all sizes strengthen their prevention-first cybersecurity posture against malicious actors with market-leading Cylance AI

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today unveiled how it is securely enabling remote workers and preventing malicious threat actors from compromising corporate networks using advanced AI-driven cybersecurity with CylanceGATEWAY's new ZTNA-as-a-service capabilities.

BICV Selects BlackBerry to Power Intelligent Cockpit for New Renault Jiangling EV

QNX technologies support futuristic AR, AI and hologram capabilities that combine to deliver immersive and personalized in-car experience for Chinese and European consumers

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and BDStar Intelligent & Connected Vehicle Technology Co., Ltd. (BICV) today announced that BlackBerry ® QNX ® technology has been selected to power BICV's next-generation intelligent cockpit, currently deployed by Renault Jiangling in their first fully electric sedan ' Yi' . Leveraging the QNX ® Neutrino ® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX ® Hypervisor this leading-edge system provides an engaging and immersive driving experience, underpinned by a safe, secure and reliable software foundation.

Apple Provides Developers with Even More Powerful Technologies to Push the App Experience Forward

New APIs offer deeper platform integration and greater capabilities for third-party apps

Apple® today unveiled new tools, technologies, and APIs designed to help developers create even richer experiences for their users. Widgets on the Lock Screen enable developers to surface key information from their apps in a new way, while other new APIs across Apple's platforms help them build more unique features. WeatherKit gives developers the ability to integrate Apple Weather forecast data directly into their apps, and Xcode Cloud™ — Apple's continuous integration and delivery service built into Xcode® — is now available to every Apple Developer Program member to help them create higher-quality apps, faster. Metal® 3 enables gaming developers to create breathtaking graphics with accelerated performance, and developing for Apple's platforms is now even more intuitive with improvements to Swift®, SwiftUI®, and Xcode. And with improvements to SKAdNetwork, ad networks and developers can better measure how ads perform while still preserving user privacy.

iPadOS 16 Takes the Versatility of iPad Even Further with Powerful New Productivity and Collaboration Features

Introducing an entirely new multitasking experience with Stage Manager and full external display support, new ways to collaborate via Messages, big updates to Mail and Safari, iCloud Shared Photo Library, pro features including Reference Mode and Display Zoom, and more

Apple® today previewed iPadOS® 16, a major update that makes the iPad® experience even more versatile. Taking advantage of the power of the M1 chip, Stage Manager™ brings a new way to multitask with multiple overlapping windows and full external display support. Collaboration is easier than ever with new ways to start working with others in apps across the system using Messages, and the new Freeform™ app provides a flexible canvas to brainstorm on together. New tools in Mail help users be more productive, Safari® adds shared Tab Groups to browse the web with others, and the browsing experience gets even more secure with passkeys. The new Weather app takes full advantage of the stunning iPad display, and Live Text™ now interacts with text in video. New pro features — including Reference Mode and Display Zoom — make iPad an even more powerful mobile studio. Combined with the power of Apple silicon, iPadOS 16 makes it faster and easier to get more done on iPad.

