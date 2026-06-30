BlackBerry AtHoc Strengthens Enterprise Readiness as Cyber, Climate, and Geopolitical Uncertainty Rises

New integrations extend BlackBerry AtHoc mission orchestration into the identity and collaboration systems organizations already run, keeping coordinated response fast and accountable as the window between warning and action shrinks

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / BlackBerry Secure Communications, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), today announced enhancements to BlackBerry® AtHoc®, its mission orchestration platform. BlackBerry AtHoc coordinates the people, information, and action a critical event demands, from first alert through the response that follows, with real-time accountability across every organization involved. The release extends that coordination across the systems enterprises and governments already run, through new Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Entra ID integrations, and sharpens the platform's own capabilities across response capture, situational mapping, and operator dispatch.

The world these organizations operate in is becoming less predictable. Mythos-era AI has changed the calculus of cyber readiness, compressing the gap between a vulnerability becoming known and being exploited from weeks to hours. Climate volatility and geopolitical instability have intensified alongside it, raising both the frequency and the stakes of events that planning once treated as remote. Across all of them, the interval between an event and the response it demands keeps narrowing, and mission integrity and business continuity now depend on closing that gap before the disruption can widen.

"The world our customers operate in is less predictable than it was, and a Mythos-era cyberattack now compresses the time to respond no differently than a severe storm or a geopolitical crisis," said Ramon Pinero, General Manager, BlackBerry AtHoc. "Effective response comes down to reaching the right people fast, through the tools they already use. This release makes BlackBerry AtHoc better at exactly that."

Meeting that condition cannot mean replacing the systems an organization already runs. Under pressure, people reach for the tools they use every day, and anything that forces them elsewhere adds friction exactly when there is none to spare. BlackBerry AtHoc overlays the systems already in place rather than displacing them, letting an organization extend the investments it has already made instead of standing up something new. A new Microsoft Teams integration brings BlackBerry AtHoc alerting and response into Teams, so enterprises and agencies run critical communications where they already work, with no separate system to open and no workflow to relearn mid-crisis.

That starts with identity. A new Microsoft Entra ID integration lets IT administrators provision and update BlackBerry AtHoc users directly from the identity source they already maintain. In enterprise and government environments where identity governs access, security, and compliance, keeping that data in sync is a condition of readiness. User records stay current automatically, so the right people are reachable the instant an alert is issued, whether the event is a cyber intrusion, a natural disaster, or a sudden civil emergency, without the manual upkeep that enterprises, agencies, and critical infrastructure operators can no longer afford to carry.

The release also deepens readiness across the rest of the operator workflow. Alert Response Comments now let recipients add context as they acknowledge, so an operator reads not just who has responded but what they are seeing, turning a headcount into situational input. New private ArcGIS map layer support and custom map layer creation bring an organization's own operational geography into BlackBerry AtHoc, sharpening how alerts are targeted and impact is assessed, from routing an evacuation to scoping a cyber exposure. New operator workflow controls, alert resend for multiple responses and mass device alert repeat, harden dispatch so a message reaches a large, distributed population without anyone falling through.

For most organizations, the alternative to a platform built for crisis coordination is a patchwork of tools that were not. BlackBerry's State of Secure Communications 2026 report finds many still coordinating major incidents over group chats, email threads, shared spreadsheets, and phone trees, outpaced by the speed at which events now unfold. Each enhancement in this release serves to address the shortcomings of a patchwork, keeping contacts current, replies structured, geography accurate, and dispatch complete.

BlackBerry AtHoc has carried that load at scale. During the global IT outage of 2024, an event that began as an operational disruption rather than an attack, BlackBerry AtHoc coordinated mass-scale response across its customer base through one of the largest such events on record, and allied governments use it for national-level critical event coordination. This release keeps BlackBerry AtHoc aligned with how enterprises and governments actually operate, and ready for a world where the next disruption is harder to predict and faster to arrive.

The new capabilities are available now to existing customers. To learn more about BlackBerry AtHoc, visit BlackBerry.com/AtHoc.

# # #

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

blackberrybb:cctsx:bbnyse:bbmobile investing
BB:CC
The Conversation (0)
cell phone lying on table with app icons floating above it

How to Invest in Mobile Apps

The ubiquity of mobile devices and their prominence in everyday life has led to the development of mobile apps for everything from gaming and dating to banking and stock trading.Mobile apps began rising to prominence in 2007 with the launch of the iPhone, which heralded a new era in connectivity... Keep Reading...
Icons for various apps floating above a smartphone.

Social Media Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

The world’s largest social media platforms have revolutionized the way people connect on the internet, and the companies behind these platforms can offer major investment opportunities.This year's strong rally in technology stocks, led by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), is a clear example of the... Keep Reading...
person using credit card to pay for something on their phone

Mobile Investing in Australia

After lagging behind for a prolonged period, Australia's tech sector is ramping up at an accelerated pace. The tech sector is now equivalent to 8.5 percent of the country's GDP as of the end of 2021, an increase of 26 percent since the onset of COVID-19 through June 2021 and a massive 79 percent... Keep Reading...
How to Invest in Mobile Technology

How to Invest in Mobile Technology

From texting and social media to shopping and banking online, mobile devices have become central to modern life, and the industry is poised for even more growth moving forward.The mobile device space encompasses items such as mobile phones, handheld computers and other similar personal portable... Keep Reading...
DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs Software Services Contract with Leading International NFP Organization

DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs Software Services Contract with Leading International NFP Organization

Initial $250k Spend for One-Month Global Environmental Education Campaign, Distributed in Six Continents, Leveraging Hashoff 2.0 for TikTokDGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB :DGTHF) (FSE: D0G) (WKN: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that it has signed a new software services... Keep Reading...
What is the Mobile Web?

What is the Mobile Web?

As mobile devices become more ubiquitous, the way people access the internet is changing.The world has shifted dramatically from laptops to smartphones in recent years as people switch to using mobile devices as their main mode of internet connectivity. The old practice of logging onto a desktop... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Break Resumes 2026 Drilling Program at its Moray Gold Project

Star Copper Expands Copper-Gold Portfolio with Two Advanced District-Scale Exploration Assets in British Columbia

Blue Jay Gold Announces Arrival of LithologIQ Hyperspectral Core Scanning System at the Steller Project

Metalsource Mining Continues to Define High Grade Polymetallic Core at Silver Hill with 33 Metre down Plunge Step Out

Related News

precious metals investing

New Break Resumes 2026 Drilling Program at its Moray Gold Project

base metals investing

Star Copper Expands Copper-Gold Portfolio with Two Advanced District-Scale Exploration Assets in British Columbia

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Announces Arrival of LithologIQ Hyperspectral Core Scanning System at the Steller Project

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Continues to Define High Grade Polymetallic Core at Silver Hill with 33 Metre down Plunge Step Out

precious metals investing

One Bullion Announces Board Transition

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 14.75m of 1.25% Copper, 1.71 g/t Gold, 149.0 g/t Silver at the Near Surface Glenfiddich Zone, Camp Creek Corridor

precious metals investing

TomaGold Continues to Expand Berrigan Mine at Depth with a New Major 204.25 m Intersection in the Berrigan Deep Zone