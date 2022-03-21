Emerging Technology Investing News
BlackBerry Limited today announced an expansion of its collaboration in China with Marelli a leading Tier 1 global automotive supplier, following previous technology collaboration announcements focused on Digital Cluster developments in 2016 and 2018. Marelli has chosen the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and BlackBerry QNX® Hypervisor to power their Cockpit Domain Controller, a critical in-vehicle system featuring Infotainment and Digital Cluster functions.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced an expansion of its collaboration in China with Marelli a leading Tier 1 global automotive supplier, following previous technology collaboration announcements focused on Digital Cluster developments in 2016 and 2018. Marelli has chosen the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and BlackBerry QNX® Hypervisor to power their Cockpit Domain Controller, a critical in-vehicle system featuring Infotainment and Digital Cluster functions.

The BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS has been adopted across a number of Marelli's in-production projects in China , and the expanded working relationship between the two companies aims to accelerate the deployment of integrated Digital Cockpit solutions for the world's leading OEMs.

This engagement not only marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between BlackBerry and Marelli, but also demonstrates their shared commitment to empower a connected transportation future with secure, safe, and innovative mobility technologies.

Leveraging the highly reliable QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and QNX® Hypervisor , Marelli's Cockpit Domain Controller solution is both flexible and scalable. BlackBerry QNX software also enables Marelli's Cockpit DCU solution to consolidate multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating environments onto a single powerful hardware and software platform, reducing both the initial development and long-term costs of ownership while still ensuring the highest standards of functional safety and security, providing an enhanced, unified and integrated user experience to all passengers.

"We are pleased to expand our long-term collaboration with Marelli to further empower the automotive industry and our customers across the world," said John Wall , SVP and Co-Head, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "Together, we will continue to deliver innovative, integrated and intelligent next generation cockpit technology to the market underpinned by BlackBerry's safety-certified, secure and reliable solutions."

"Being original, distinctive innovators and first-class integrators in the automotive industry, Marelli meet the highest standards in safety and security requirements," said David Fan , EVP and President of Marelli China . "A strong collaboration between BlackBerry and Marelli allows us to provide a safe, secure and reliable Digital Cockpit for Chinese OEMs and auto manufacturers."

BlackBerry and Marelli began co-developing embedded cockpit systems for four major Chinese automakers in 2016. In 2018, the two companies extended the collaboration to utilize the QNX® Platform for Digital Cockpits in Marelli's Electronic Systems Cockpit and Digital Cluster solution.

For additional information about the BlackBerry QNX platform and why it is the most advanced embedded software platform on the vehicle market, please visit www.blackberry.com/qnx .

About MARELLI

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener and better-connected world. With around 54,000 employees worldwide, the MARELLI footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia , the Americas, Europe , and Africa , generating revenues of 1,266 Billion JPY ( 10.4 Billion EUR ) in 2020.

