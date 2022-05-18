Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) have entered into a multi-year agreement to collaborate on various integrated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

With OEMs launching vehicles with ever expanded feature sets, the global ADAS market is set for significant growth over the next decade.

As part of the agreement, BlackBerry will provide Magna with QNX software including the QNX Software Development Platform , QNX OS for Safety , QNX Platform for ADAS , as well as professional engineering services for system-level integration, performance optimization, and solution validation.

"Magna's ADAS expertise and unique ability to integrate system solutions into various vehicle applications gives us a competitive advantage," said Sharath Reddy , Senior Vice President Magna Electronics.  "Additionally, collaborating with companies like with BlackBerry helps us with speed to market."

"It's a great pleasure to work with another Canadian company – and global market leader in the automotive market. Our collaboration brings together both company's software and functional safety strengths as part of a platform that is already being delivered to multiple global OEMs," said John Wall , SVP and Co-Head, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "With software now being a driving force in the automotive industry, delivering compelling solutions that are seamlessly integrated into a vehicle allows OEMs to differentiate themselves.  We are excited to be working with Magna, a fast-moving company on the cutting edge of ADAS, as the technologies undergo rapid adoption and expansion driven by a number of regulatory mandates that are on the horizon."

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 158,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 343 manufacturing operations and 91 product development, engineering and sales centers spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magna, please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Magna Media Relations
Tracy Fuerst , Vice President, Corporate Communications and PR
+1 (248) 761 7004
tracy.fuerst@magna.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-and-magna-collaborate-on-next-generation-advanced-driver-assistance-system-solutions-for-global-automakers-301549425.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerryBB:CAMobile Investing
BB:CA

AMD and Qualcomm Collaborate to Optimize FastConnect Connectivity Solutions for AMD Ryzen Processors

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced a collaboration to optimize the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ connectivity system for AMD Ryzen™ processor-based computing platforms, starting with AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors and the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900. With the FastConnect 6900 system, the latest AMD Ryzen processor-powered business laptops feature Wi-Fi® 6 and 6E connectivity, including advanced wireless capabilities enabled with Windows 11.

In collaboration with Microsoft, next-generation Windows 11 PCs, such as the Lenovo ThinkPad Z Series and HP EliteBook 805 Series , can harness the full potential of Windows 11 Wi-Fi Dual Station through Qualcomm® 4-Stream Dual Band Simultaneous. Multiple Wi-Fi bands outperform traditional single band connections for improved video conferencing experiences, reduced latency, and enhanced connection robustness. Leveraging the 6 GHz band, next-gen laptop users can take full advantage of its bandwidth and speed improvements without competing with any non-6E devices.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Previews Innovative Accessibility Features Combining the Power of Hardware, Software, and Machine Learning

Software features coming later this year offer users with disabilities new tools for navigation, health, communication, and more

Apple® today previewed innovative software features that introduce new ways for users with disabilities to navigate, connect, and get the most out of Apple products. These powerful updates combine the company's latest technologies to deliver unique and customizable tools for users, and build on Apple's long-standing commitment to making products that work for everyone.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Helps Drive Railway Improvements with Safety Certification

QNX OS for Safety 2.2 to be certified to industry's highest railway functional safety standard level

Today at the 61 st Annual RSSI C&S Exhibition BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced that its QNX® OS for Safety 2.2 will be certified to the highest Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 4, of the functional safety standard for the railway industry EN 50128 from the European Electrotechnical Committee for Standardization (CENELEC).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IIROC Trade Resumption - SW

Trading resumes in:

Company: Sierra Wireless, Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IIROC Trading Halt - SW

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Sierra Wireless, Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×