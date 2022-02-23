Black Shark, the industry's leading gaming technology company, released today its gaming flagship, the Black Shark 4 Pro, to the global market. As the pioneer of the gaming phone industry, the Black Shark 4 Pro incorporates many cutting-edge technologies: the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 chipset, 144Hz E4 gaming screen, 'Sandwich' liquid cooling system, and the gaming system JoyUI 12. The Black Shark 4 Pro comes in ...

GAMING00