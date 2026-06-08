Bitmine Immersion Technologies Announces ETH Holdings Reach 5.54 Million Tokens, and Total Crypto and Total Cash Holdings of $9.6 Billion

Bitmine owns 4.59% of the total ETH coin supply of 120.7 million

Bitmine is 92% of the way to the 'Alchemy of 5%' in just 11 months

Ethereum continues to benefit from the dual tailwinds of Wall Street tokenizing on the blockchain and from agentic AI systems increasingly needing public and neutral blockchains

Bitmine has 4,718,677 staked ETH, representing $7.7 billion at $1,630 per ETH

MAVAN (Made in America VAlidator Network) is a premier Ethereum staking destination for BMNR and institutional investors, with a focus on security, performance, and resilience

Bitmine owns $88 million of Eightco (NASDAQ: ORBS), now one of the only publicly listed equities in the world to provide investors indirect exposure to OpenAI

Bitmine Crypto + Total Cash Holdings + "Moonshots" total $9.6 billion, including 5.54 million ETH tokens, total cash of $247 million, and other crypto holdings

Bitmine leads crypto treasury peers by both the velocity of raising crypto NAV per share and by the high trading liquidity of BMNR stock

Bitmine is the 148th most traded stock in the US, trading $829 million per day (5-day avg)

Bitmine remains supported by a premier group of institutional investors including ARK's Cathie Wood, MOZAYYX, Founders Fund, Bill Miller III, Pantera, Kraken, DCG, Galaxy Digital and personal investor Thomas "Tom" Lee to support Bitmine's goal of acquiring 5% of ETH

NORWALK, Conn., June 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- (NYSE: BMNR) BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. ("Bitmine" or the "Company") a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network company with a focus on the accumulation of crypto for long term investment, today announced Bitmine crypto + total cash + "moonshots" holdings totaling $9.6 billion.

Bitmine weekly update

As of June 7, 2026 at 3:00pm ET, the Company's crypto holdings are comprised of 5,543,872 ETH at $1,630 per ETH (per Coinbase NASDAQ: COIN), 204 Bitcoin (BTC), $180 million stake in Beast Industries, $88 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) ("moonshots") and total cash of $247 million. Bitmine's ETH holdings are 4.59% of the ETH supply (of 120.7 million ETH).

On May 11, 2026, Bitmine released the latest Chairman's Message (link here) for May 2026.

"Last week, Zcash tumbled after it was revealed Zcash hired a security researcher to audit the Orchard circuit and found a flaw, potentially allowing false minting of Zcash. This flaw was patched on June 1. The broad selloff in crypto, in our view, is a superficial take. As AI systems capabilities improve, the demand for de-centralized and hardened solutions will likely increase, particularly to protect users from agentic systems. AI systems are going to find flaws in centralized financial services rails and weak decentralized protocols. We believe this actually strengthens the use case and product market fit for hardened and reliable decentralized blockchains like ethereum. Thus, we believe ETH prices should not be coming under pressure," stated Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chairman of Bitmine.

"Over the past week, we acquired 126,971 ETH. We increased our buying as we believe this pullback in ETH prices does not reflect the strengthening of Ethereum fundamentals. This is not surprising given we are in the early stages of crypto spring. Bitmine is expected to reach the 'alchemy of 5%' sometime in 2026," stated Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chairman of Bitmine.

Bitmine recently launched MAVAN (the Made in American VAlidator Network), the institutional grade staking platform. While MAVAN was originally developed to support Bitmine's own Ethereum treasury, MAVAN intends to expand to serve institutional investors, custodians, and ecosystem partners seeking best-in-class staking infrastructure. A portion of Bitmine's ETH is already staked on the MAVAN platform.

As of June 7, 2026, Bitmine total staked ETH stands at 4,718,677 ($7.7 billion at $1,630 per ETH). "Bitmine has staked more ETH than other entities in the world. At scale (when Bitmine's ETH is fully staked by MAVAN and its staking partners), the projected ETH staking reward is $270 million on an annualized basis (using 2.99% 7-day BMNR yield)," stated Lee.

"Annualized staking revenues are now projected at $230 million. And this 4.7 million ETH is over 85% of the 5.54 million ETH held by Bitmine. Bitmine's own staking operations generated a 7-day yield of 2.99% (annualized)," continued Lee.

Bitmine's crypto holdings reign as the #1 Ethereum treasury and #2 global treasury, behind Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), which reportedly owns 843,706 BTC valued at $52 billion. Bitmine remains the largest ETH treasury in the world. 

Bitmine is one of the most widely traded stocks in the US. According to data from Fundstrat, the stock has traded average daily dollar volume of $829 million (5-day average, as of June 5, 2026), ranking #148 in the US, behind Workday Inc. (rank #147) and ahead of Pfizer Inc. (rank #149) among 5,704 US-listed stocks (statista.com and Fundstrat research).

Bitmine management believes the GENIUS Act and Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") Project Crypto are as transformational to financial services in 2025 as US action on August 15, 1971 ending Bretton Woods and the USD on the gold standard 54 years ago. This 1971 event was the catalyst for the modernization of Wall Street, creating the iconic Wall Street titans and financial and payment rails of today. These proved to be better investments than gold.

The Chairman's message can be found here:
https://www.Bitminetech.io/chairmans-message

The Fiscal Full Year 2025 Earnings presentation and corporate presentation can be found here:
https://Bitminetech.io/investor-relations/

To stay informed, please sign up at: https://Bitminetech.io/contact-us/

About Bitmine
Bitmine (NYSE: BMNR) is a Bitcoin miner with operations in the US. The company is deploying its excess capital to be the leading Ethereum Treasury company in the world, implementing an innovative digital asset strategy for institutional investors and public market participants. Guided by its philosophy of "the alchemy of 5%," the Company is committed to ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset, leveraging native protocol-level activities including staking and decentralized finance mechanisms. The Company launched MAVAN (Made-in America VAlidator Network), a dedicated staking infrastructure for Bitmine assets, in 2026.

For additional details, follow on X:
https://x.com/bitmnr
https://x.com/fundstrat

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "expects," "projects," "projected," "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," and similar expressions. This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding: (i) the Company's goals regarding ETH acquisition, including the 'Alchemy of 5%' initiative and the expectation that Bitmine will reach this goal sometime in 2026; (ii) the Company's beliefs and expectations regarding the cryptocurrency market, including that Ethereum continues to benefit from the dual tailwinds of Wall Street tokenizing on the blockchain and agentic AI systems increasingly needing public and neutral blockchains; (iii) expectations that demand for decentralized and hardened blockchain solutions will likely increase, particularly as AI systems capabilities improve; (iv) management's belief that AI systems finding flaws in centralized financial services rails and weak decentralized protocols strengthens the use case and product market fit for hardened blockchains like Ethereum; (v) the Company's digital asset accumulation strategy and staking operations, including projected annualized ETH staking rewards of $270 million (when Bitmine's ETH is fully staked) and projected annualized staking revenues of $230 million; (vi) MAVAN's intended expansion to serve institutional investors, custodians, and ecosystem partners seeking best-in-class staking infrastructure; (vii) the Company's characterization of current market conditions as the "early stages of crypto spring" and that ETH price pullbacks do not reflect the strengthening of Ethereum fundamentals; (viii) management's belief that the GENIUS Act and SEC Project Crypto are as transformational to financial services as US action on August 15, 1971 ending Bretton Woods and the USD gold standard; and (ix) continued growth and advancement of the Company's Ethereum treasury strategy. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: Bitmine's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; Bitmine's ability to finance its current business, Ethereum treasury operations, and proposed future business; the competitive environment of Bitmine's business; market conditions affecting the trading price of the Company's common stock; regulatory developments affecting digital assets, including the ultimate enactment and implementation of pending legislation and SEC initiatives; the volatility and unpredictability of digital asset prices; the performance, reliability, and security of the Company's staking operations; risks related to AI systems and their impact on cryptocurrency markets; and the future value of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Bitmine's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Bitmine's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on November 21, 2025, as well as all other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Bitmine's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Bitmine undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

STAKING: BMNR now staking over 4.7 million ETH

ALCHEMY of 5%: BMNR ranked #148 by 5D avg $ volume

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BMNR)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitmine-immersion-technologies-bmnr-announces-eth-holdings-reach-5-54-million-tokens-and-total-crypto-and-total-cash-holdings-of-9-6-billion-302793756.html

SOURCE BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/08/c2987.html

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