How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Investing in Graphene Companies

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper

Fortune Minerals Provides an Update of NICO Project Test Work, Rio Tinto Process Collaboration & Feasibility Study

Mawson Passes the Verification Process for Sustainable Exploration in Finland

Full HMW Phase 2 (21Ktpa LCE) Mining Permit Granted

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Cygnus and Doré Copper Complete Merger

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Dore Copper Mining

DCMC:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
World Uranium Outlook 2025

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Bitcoin Well Releases Direct Deposit Feature on the Bitcoin Portal for USA Customers

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - January 7, 2025 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces Direct Deposit for USA Customers which enables the ability to deposit paychecks and other third party payments directly to Bitcoin Well.


Effective immediately, Bitcoin Well customers in the USA will have the ability to deposit paychecks or third party payments into their Bitcoin Well account. They can predetermine the percentage they would like converted into bitcoin and sent directly to their personal bitcoin wallets (AKA self custody).

"Bitcoin Well customers can now be paid directly in bitcoin!" said Adam O'Brien, founder and CEO of the Company. "We are bridging the gap between the capabilities of the existing financial system and our customer's desire to live on a bitcoin standard. Our mission to enable independence is only possible when bitcoin in self custody is as easy to use as money in your bank. Today, we are one step closer to that reality. Bitcoin Well is the platform for anybody who wants to live on a bitcoin standard."

Any funds not used to buy bitcoin will be deposited into the customer's Bitcoin Well Cash account which can be withdrawn to an external bank, or used to buy bitcoin instantly at a later date.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Bitcoin Well Announces Bitcoin Purchase with Customer Registration and Bitcoin Portal Volume Update

Bitcoin Well Announces Bitcoin Purchase with Customer Registration and Bitcoin Portal Volume Update

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta January 3, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces that it has purchased approximately 2.469 bitcoin at an average price of CAD$141,373 to add to their bitcoin reserve. The Company holds 10.000 BTC at year end, purchased at an average price of CAD$137,738.50.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Announces Bitcoin Purchase and Brokered Private Placement Offering of Up to $2.0 Million of Convertible Debenture Units Led by Haywood Securities Inc. with $500,000 of Insider Participation

Bitcoin Well Announces Bitcoin Purchase and Brokered Private Placement Offering of Up to $2.0 Million of Convertible Debenture Units Led by Haywood Securities Inc. with $500,000 of Insider Participation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood ") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner, together with a syndicate of agents (the " Agents "), in connection with a best-efforts private placement of up to approximately $2,000,000 convertible debenture units (the " Debenture Units ") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit (the " Offering "). Each Debenture Unit shall consist of: (i) one 8% $1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a " Debenture "); and (ii) 4,347 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a " Warrant ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta November 14, 2024 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces an update to the Bitcoin Super Company vision and a strategic bitcoin reserve fund.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results; Revenue Increased 57% Year Over Year

Bitcoin Well Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results; Revenue Increased 57% Year Over Year

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - November 12, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Achieves Record Active Users and Number of Transactions on the Bitcoin Portal in October

Bitcoin Well Achieves Record Active Users and Number of Transactions on the Bitcoin Portal in October

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - November 4, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, announces +18% month over month growth in their active user rate, while processing nearly 5,000 revenue generating transactions, the highest number on the Bitcoin Portal in a single month.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Stardust Power Appoints Chris Celano as Chief Operating Officer

Stardust Power Appoints Chris Celano as Chief Operating Officer

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Celano as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Mr. Celano will report directly to the Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, Paramita Das. Chris has been working with the Stardust Power team since October 2024 and now begins his duties officially as a member of the executive team.

As COO, Mr. Celano brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience, combining a strong background as a Chief Executive Officer, practicing securities attorney, and a graduate of the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His diverse expertise spans the energy sector, drilling, engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") fields, along with deep legal knowledge, from which he is uniquely equipped to drive Stardust Power's strategic and operational goals during this critical phase of the Company's growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Stardust Power Appoints Chris Celano as Chief Operating Officer

Stardust Power Appoints Chris Celano as Chief Operating Officer

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Celano as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Mr. Celano will report directly to the Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, Paramita Das. Chris has been working with the Stardust Power team since October 2024 and now begins his duties officially as a member of the executive team.

As COO, Mr. Celano brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience, combining a strong background as a Chief Executive Officer, practicing securities attorney, and a graduate of the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His diverse expertise spans the energy sector, drilling, engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") fields, along with deep legal knowledge, from which he is uniquely equipped to drive Stardust Power's strategic and operational goals during this critical phase of the Company's growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation


News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard,Québec, le 31 décembre 2024 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer une prolongation de 30 jours, sous réserve de l'approbation de la Bourse, jusqu'au 3 février 2025 pour le financement par placement privé d'un maximum de 6 millions de dollars américains de dette convertible non garantie. La Société continue de susciter un intérêt important pour cette levée de fonds, comme en témoigne la clôture de 1,5 M$ US (2,1 M$ CA) le 4 décembre 2024. À ce titre, et compte tenu de la p ériode des fêtes la Société a décidé de prolonger le délai pour les parties intéressées.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has completed a private placement financing of 5,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.24 per share for gross proceeds of $1,200,000 (the " Offering "). Each share will qualify as a "flow-through" share as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec). Proceeds of the Offering will be used towards advancing the Company's current mineral projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Changes to Board of Directors

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Changes to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - December 23, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Denis Crevier as a new Board member of Charbone, with immediate effect, in replacement of Mr. Mena Beshay, actual director of the Board of Charbone, ending his mandate.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Pinnacle Provides Reminder on the Company's Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 68 g/t gold at the Newly Discovered 111 Zone at the Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Brunswick Exploration Drills 37 Meters at 1.14% Extending the MR-3 Dyke at the Mirage Project

Cygnus increases highly prospective, under-explored ground position by 50%

×