BioSyent to Present at Planet MicroCap Toronto

BioSyent to Present at Planet MicroCap Toronto

BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent", TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Planet MicroCap investor conference in Toronto, Ontario from October 27th to October 29th, 2026 at the Arcadian Court & Loft. Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent, will be presenting in person to attendees at the conference on Wednesday, October 28th at 11:30am EDT.

Mr. Goehrum will also be meeting with investors on a one-on-one basis during the conference on Wednesday, October 28th and on Thursday, October 29th. Subject to availability, these one-on-one meetings can be requested by registered attendees through the conference organizers.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty healthcare products company focused on acquiring or in-licensing, marketing and distributing innovative pharmaceutical and oral health products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients.  BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its Pharmaceutical and Oral Health businesses, both in Canada and internationally.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,232,335 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking.  The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements.  Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


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