BioSyent Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

BioSyent Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent" or the "Company", TSX Venture: RX) announces that its Board of Directors has approved a grant of 44,222 Restricted Share Units "RSUs" to certain directors, officers, management, and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan (the "RSU Plan"). These RSUs will fully vest within three years on the third anniversary of the applicable grant date.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty healthcare company focused on acquiring or in-licensing, marketing and distributing innovative pharmaceutical and oral health products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its Canadian pharma, international pharma, and oral health business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,497,447 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. 


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