Biorem Reports $65.3 Million Order Backlog

BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM,OTC:BIRMF) ("BIOREM" or "the Company") today announced results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025 including a $65.3 million order backlog. BIOREM's complete fiscal 2025 year-end financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

In a news release issued early today BIOREM's order backlog on December 31, 2025 was incorrectly reported. The Company's order backlog stood at $65.3 million on December 31, 2025 compared to $56.1 million on December 31, 2024.

Total order bookings for the year were $54.4 million, a 32% increase in bookings over the bookings in 2024 of $41.3 million.

The Company regrets and apologizes for any confusion the error in the previous news release may have caused.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 2,000 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on BIOREM is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

SOURCE BIOREM Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/20/c9650.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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