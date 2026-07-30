BioMarin to Host Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 4:30pm ET

BioMarin to Host Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 4:30pm ET

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2026 financial results and provide a general business update.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo

Dial-in Number 
U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: 800-715-9871
International Dial-in Number: 646-307-1963
Conference Call ID: 3551298 

U.S. / Canada Replay Dial-in Number: 800-770-2030
International Replay Dial-in Number: 609-800-9909
Playback ID: 3551298 

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, https://investors.biomarin.com/. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with nine commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com

Contacts:




Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(650) 374-2803

 

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SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

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