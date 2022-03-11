Life Science News Investing News
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time .BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include an unveiling of the 2022 Growth Priorities, including a detailed performance update on the commercialization of the Company's two primary product verticals, Polyphenol ...

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference ("Webinar") on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time).

BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include an unveiling of the 2022 Growth Priorities, including a detailed performance update on the commercialization of the Company's two primary product verticals, Polyphenol Antioxidants and Cannabis/Hemp.

"The company continues to make significant progress in building capabilities across the end-to-end value chain, which is already generating significant value for the business," states Ilan Sobel, adding, "I am looking forward to sharing our continued business momentum, our new capability building, and the sharpening of our strategy to create shareholder value. In addition, I am looking forward to unveiling the company's core priorities and 'big bets' for 2022."

The presentation will be approximately 45 minutes, followed by a live question and answer session. All shareholders, media, and interested investors are welcome to join. All registrants will be emailed a recording of the session. Any questions regarding the event can be sent to justin@bioharvest.com.

Register for free at: Q1 2022 BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Shareholder Update | BioHarvest Sciences (livestorm.co)

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director
Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186
Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of making our products available in multiple markets. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in expanding its technology to broader medical applications or conduct clinical trials to validate the efficacy of the Company's products for new forms of medical treatments. Clinical trials are subject to risks of significant cost overruns and lengthy delays with no assurance they will confirm desired results. Even where desired results are obtained government approvals for treatments take considerable time and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance the BioFarming technology will make a significant impact on multiple verticals of life -science based businesses in general or in the bio-space industry. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of being a leading supplier of Cannabis. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and / or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

