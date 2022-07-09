BioHarvest Sciences Inc. ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") (CSE: BHSC) announces that it has granted 30,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company. The stock options granted will vest monthly over a 2-month period and are exercisable to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 per share for a term of 10 years.
About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of being a leading supplier of Cannabis. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and / or export licensing which cannot be assured.
BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC), a biotechnology innovator, is targeting the international market demand for natural products that provide consumers with functional health and wellness. This includes consumer products ranging from foods enriched with active ingredients like antioxidants to cleaner and more consistent cannabis products. BioHarvest Sciences has developed biofarming, a proprietary breakthrough patented technology, capable of naturally-producing the active ingredients of a plant without having to grow the plant itself. The company has already proven the technology in the rapidly growing nutraceuticals market focusing on dietary supplements and the functional food and beverage ingredients market. Products such as BioHavest Sciences’ VINIA®, which is based on red grapes, has clinically- proven functional benefits, has already positively impacted the lives of thousands of Israelis and is approved for sale in the US.
The global cannabis market is expected to reach US$66.3 billion by the end of 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research. A large portion of the growth has been driven by the adoption of cannabis in the pharmaceutical industry as new products have been developed to treat severe medical conditions such as cancer, Parkinsons, Alzheimers and arthritis. However, issues with consistent cannabis supply can affect the long-term growth of the industry as more countries initiate cannabis programs and legislative reforms, posing potential difficulties for licensed producers to provide enough high-quality products to meet the demand.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. believes that its biofarming technology is the solution to the cannabis supply and consistency problem. The technology isolates the active ingredient cells from the cannabis plant before multiplying (growing) them in the biofarming process. The technology can do this without using any solvent extraction, genetic modification or synthetic molecular processing techniques. To facilitate its biofarming operation, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. has built a production facility that can produce approximately one ton of active cannabis ingredient powder (equivalent to the cannabis plant dried bud) per year in a 100-square-meter space. The company intends to increase its production to 10 tons per year by 2022.
As of September 2019, the company produced its first cannabis cells in suspension with a cannabinoid profile that was identical to the original cannabis plant without growing the plant. Following a B2B business model, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. intends to sell its active ingredients as a powder for repackaging and formulation to its clients. In addition, the company may License the technology in order to accelerate the industry adoption curve.
In December 2021, the company released the news that it has now grown a significant amount (10kg) of cannabis biomass, all grown in proprietary bioreactors and without growing the plant. Following a B2B business model, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. intends to sell its active ingredients as a powder for repackaging and formulation to its clients. In addition, the company may License the technology in order to accelerate the industry adoption curve.
BioHarvest Sciences has already demonstrated the feasibility and viability of the biofarming technology through its commercially available product called VINIA®. In 2021, BioHarvest recorded US$2.4 million worth of sales orders for VINIA®, a nearly sixfold increase over 2020. The growth is driven by a growing customer base in Israel, and a successful ecommerce launch of VINIA® in the USA. The projected revenue this year is between US$5 million to US7 million, which represents a significant growth of 2.5X-3.5X over 2021.
VINIA® is based on many studies which have demonstrated that moderate consumption of red wine every day is able to have a positive impact on one’s overall heart health as a result of wine’s rich polyphenol content, specifically resveratrol. One 400mg capsule of VINIA® contains the same amount of resveratrol contained in one full bottle of Red Wine without the sugar, calories or alcohol found in red wine. Consumers can currently purchase the powder through the VINIA.com website in a 400-milligram daily dose after BioHarvest made it possible to also make VINIA® available online in the United States, the world's largest market for nutraceutical supplements.
At present, BioHarvest is unstoppable in disrupting industries with unique products and solutions. After VINIA®'s immense sales success, the company has trademarked its proprietary non-GMO biotech platform technology called "Bio-Plant CELLicitation™," replacing "BioFarming".
In an interview, BioHarvest CEO Ilan Sobel talked about Bio-Plant CELLicitation™, a platform technology growing plant cells in industrial-scale bioreactors and eliciting specific molecules to produce unique botanical compounds with high human utility value. Accoridng to Sobel, the unique platform technology allows them to grow full-spectrum, non-GMO cannabis.
""We can play in so many different areas, not just nutraceuticals, not just the cannabinoid space, but in many other areas where we're able to bring the power of the plant to the people," Sobel said.
Company Highlights
Over $30 million has been invested in developing BioHarvest Sciences’ biofarming technology
BioHarvest’s bio-superfood product VINIA® is designed to support heart health and improve blood circulation by leveraging compounds commonly found in red wine
Biofarming technology has the potential to ease bottlenecks in the cannabis industry
BioHarvest has already produced six unique cannabinoids in suspension: THC, CBD, THCA, CBDA, CBN and CNC
BioHarvest Sciences intends to utilize a B2B business model, supplying its active ingredient products as a powder for repackaging by its clients.
The current production capacity of the company’s facility is two tons per year, which the company aims to increase to ten tons per year.
Has successfully created cannabis trichomes at the suspension phase
BioHarvest Sciences’ seasoned management team has a track record of success
Management Team
Zaki Rakib – President and Chairman of the Board
Dr. Rakib is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive. He brings extensive experience in multiple industries. Prior to BioHarvest Sciences, Dr. Rakib co-founded Terayon Communication Systems, led the company from inception as its CEO, and managed its growth from $2M to $380M in revenue. Terayon reached a $7B market capitalization in 2000 and was later on acquired by Motorola. Prior to that, Mr. Rakib was a director of engineering at Cadence design systems which acquired Helios S/W where he served as CTO. Dr. Rakib holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics.
Ilan Sobel – CEO
Ilan, brings extensive experience in General Management, International Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing & Operations and leadership expertise in building large-scale businesses and billion- dollar brands. For the past 6 years, Ilan served as COO and transitioned to Chief Commercial Officer of Weissbeerger where he played a major leadership role in building a disruptive BIG Data, IOT & Software Company servicing major Beverage players which was recently purchased by ABInBev. Previously, Ilan served an 18-year stint as an International Employee of The Coca-Cola Company, where he played a pivotal role in key senior leadership positions generating significant revenue and profit growth and improving brand health trends across diverse global markets including the United States, China, South East and West Asia and South Africa.
Dr. Yochi Hagay – Co-Founder & CTO
With a Ph.D in Biotechnology and 20+ years of relevant experience, leading substantial research and development programs in both pharma and biotech, Dr. Hagay has lead the development and implementation of BioHarvest’s technology platform since inception. She previously worked in various leadership positions at BTG corporation which was acquired by FERRING Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Hagay specializes in genetic engineering, molecular biology, tissue culture, monoclonal antibodies and clinical trials. She is the author and co-author of several peer-reviewed – published in scientific papers.
David Ryan – Vice President of Investor Relations
David Ryan has extensive experience in investment and public markets. For the past 20+ years, he has been part of in bringing multiple initial public offerings to market. He has helped raise both equity and debt financings for numerous public companies in both primary and secondary financings as well as served on the board of public companies and in various roles.
Eitan Popper – Strategic Adviser
Mr. Popper was the co-founder and President of MedReleaf Corp., which was acquired in 2018 for $2.5 billion USD. Prior to its acquisition, MedReleaf was one of the largest and most reputable vertically integrated medical Cannabis producers in the world. Mr. Popper brings over 15 years of international partnerships, entrepreneurial ventures, disruptive industry, large-scale project development, engineering and investment experience. He holds a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering, a M.Sc. in Environmental Fluid Mechanics from Stanford University, and an MBA from the Recanati School of Business.
Malkit Azachi – VP of Research & Development
Dr. Azachi brings 20 years of experience in biochemistry, genetic engineering, tissue culture, molecular biology, and clinical & pre-clinical trials. Prior to BioHarvest, He served as technology Director at HealOr Ltd, a Biopharmaceutical company developing topical therapeutics. Prior, he led product development at the research and development department of Colbar LifeScience, a Johnson & Johnson Company. Dr. Azachi holds a Ph.D in microbiology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a Post-Doc in Molecular Biology of the cell from Weizmann Institute of Science.
Michal Sapir – VP of Regulatory Affairs
Michal Sapir brings 30+ years of experience in the medical device, pharma and biotechnology industries. She has previously served as Senior Director of Project Management at ColBar LifeScience Ltd., a Johnson & Johnson Company. She actively participated in FDA meetings in order to define regulatory pathways, FDA inspections and ISO Audits. She has broad experience in clinical and animal studies; and had formerly served as Affiliate Quality Coordinator & Senior Clinical Research Administrator in Eli Lilly (1995-2000). Michal Holds a Master of Science in Biochemistry.
Dr. David Brad – Advisory Board
Brady brings to the advisory board 30 years of experience as an integrative and nutritional medicine practitioner and over 25 years in health sciences academia. He is a licensed naturopathic medical physician in Connecticut and Vermont, is board certified in functional medicine and clinical nutrition, and is a fellow of the American College of Nutrition. Dr. Brady has been the Chief Medical Officer of Designs for Health, Inc. and also currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Diagnostic Solutions Labs, LLC. He was the long-time Vice President for health sciences and Director of the Human Nutrition Institute and continues to serve as an associate professor of clinical sciences, at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. He has published multiple peer-reviewed scientific papers and textbooks related to chronic pain, autoimmunity, and functional gastroenterology. Furthermore. Dr. Brady appeared on the plenary speaking panels of some of the largest and most prestigious conferences in the field including; IFM, ACAM, A4M, ACN, IHS, AANP, AIHM, and many more.
David Tsur – Advisor
Mr. Tsur is the co-founder of Kamada Ltd, a public company listed on both the NASDAQ and Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. He served as its Chief Executive Officer and on its Board of directors since the Company’s inception in 1990. He currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Board.
He also serves as the Chairman of Kanabo Group Plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which focuses on distributing Cannabis-derived products for medical patients and non-THC products for CBD consumers.
Steven Lehrer – Advisor
Steven currently sits on the Board of Directors of two life science companies, one not for profit, and is a member of the University of Maryland's Bioengineering Department Advisory Board. He provides strategy and implementation advice to several organizations on various topics from commercial efforts through operations, business development, product development, portfolio planning to the establishment of international operations. Previously Steve was Head of Biologicals at Cipla Ltd., CEO of Cipla BioTec, President of Glycominds Ltd, EVP of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., CEO of GeneOs Ltd, CEO at DNA Sciences, and was a division President of Monsanto. Steven also worked with McKinsey & Co., and Proctor & Gamble Corporation.
Chris Hadfield - Advisor
Hadfield brings 40 years of scientific experience to the Canadian-Israeli biotech firm, which has developed and patented a plant bio-cell technology, called BioFarming, capable of growing the active and beneficial plant based ingredients at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself.
Purchase order of 1,000 kg for prompt delivery to support the growing demand for VINIA®
Pipeline of 6 major customers testing VINIA® for inclusion in their final products
Favorable terms of Purchase Order reflect the increasing value of the product and substantially contribute to BioHarvest's top line
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced that Batory Foods (Batory) has placed a purchase order for 1,000 kg of VINIA®, to be delivered by end of December 2022. Batory Foods ("Batory"), a leading food ingredients distributor in the USA, is one of the top three companies in the nutraceutical and food and beverage ingredient segments of the market. Batory is the exclusive B2B distributor of BioHarvest's Nutraceuticals and expected Hemp based Cannabis products in the US.
In addition to the significant size of this purchase order, it also carries more favorable financial terms for BioHarvest in reflection of the higher B2B wholesale price of VINIA® in the market and reflects the willingness of end customers to pay higher pricing for VINIA® when utilizing VINIA® as a key ingredient in their respective products. The adoption of VINIA® by the US market is evidenced by the sales growth and projections described in the Company's July 5th, 2022, news release.
"Teaming up with BioHarvest Sciences from the get-go was a strategic diversification of our product portfolio to include on-trend and high-end functional ingredients" stated Vince Pinneri, President of Batory Foods. "We have identified major end customers who can appreciate the value of the scientific and clinical based Nutraceuticals from BioHarvest and are convinced of the prospects of integrating these into their offerings to consumers".
VINIA® is now being designed and tested in multiple products by major US brands covering a wide gamut of applications such as coffee, tea, yoghurt, nutrition bars, and nutritional beverages.
Ilan Sobel, CEO of BHSC, commented "We made a sound decision in September 2020 to partner with Batory. This partnership reflected their vote of confidence in the scientifically and clinically proven advantages of BHSC's technology and portfolio of unique products. Batory has been a great partner to help us drive the required disruption in the nutraceutical ingredients industry. This latest purchase order is just the beginning of what is a mutually beneficial long-term relationship and we look forward to partnering with Batory on our journey for VINIA® to be included as a strategic ingredient in major brands in the nutraceutical, and food & beverage industries. "
Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that strong sales metrics experienced to date will result in future demand or that proposed additional marketing expenditures will result in increased sales. Markets for nutraceuticals are unpredictable and subject to changes in consumer tastes and trends as well as economic factors beyond our control. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance, and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance that our products will be integrated into products by major US brands as this will depend on successful testing by them of our products and any products which may integrate our products and the assessment of the potential market acceptance of such products which is uncertain. There is no assurance that the Company sales revenue for 2022 will reach USD 5 to 7 million and there is no assurance that the Company cash flow breaking point will be achieved in 2023. There is no assurance of commercial availability of our Cannabis product in 2022 or that the Company achieves the conversion of the two tons VINIA® facility to Cannabis production in 2022. These things are subject to construction and approval delays and uncertainties that may be beyond the control of BioHarvest. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the Company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured.
VINIA® sales orders reached a record high of USD 947k representing 99% growth compared to Q2 2021 and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022
BioHarvest reiterates guidance for year-on-year sales orders growth of 2.5-3.5X to reach USD 5M - 7M
Started production of VINIA® at new 20 tons/year facility enabling the scaling of VINIA® sales and conversion of current 2 tons/year facility to Cannabis
Applied for the Cannabis production license in Israel
Unveiled the profile of its unique Cannabis composition triggering serious partnership discussions with several Cannabis Multi State Operators (MSO's) in the US
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced Q2 2022 sales orders of its flagship VINIA® product reached a record high of USD 947k, representing 99% growth compared to the same quarter of last year and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022.
BioHarvest also had a strong quarter in R&D execution, highlighted by a May 12th announcement unveiling the profile of its unique Cannabis biomass composition produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors. BioHarvest also applied for a Cannabis production license in Israel. This quarter also saw the transition to the new 20Tons/year VINIA® facility in Yavneh, Israel which will enable the further scaling of the VINIA® business in the US in H2, 2022 and will deliver significant cost reductions over the next 12 months.
"Our strong Q2 results demonstrate our consistent growth and represent a validation of our major assumptions and performance so far," said CEO Ilan Sobel. "BioHarvest's strategy of growth remains well intact and its performance on all fronts validates its leadership in plant-based bio-technology."
Q2 sales orders in the US reached USD 376k (representing 460% growth over Q2 2021 and 21% growth over Q1 2022). The US sales metrics were extremely healthy and demonstrate steady improvement. For example, customer Average Revenue per Unit for the last 6 months was USD 229 compared to over the last 12 months at USD 198. The percentage of 3 month or greater subscriptions increased from 56% of the subscription mix in Q1, 2021 to 76% for Q2, 2022. In addition, VINIA® continues to achieve a best-in class verified customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 with over 700 verified reviews, demonstrating a high level of customer satisfaction. These strong results were delivered through the 2nd quarter as the Company continued to manage US VINIA® sales orders in line with production capacity constraints, which will be further alleviated early in the 2nd half of 2022 with the increased manufacturing scale of the new 20 ton/year facility, enabling increased inventory to flow through to the US market.
The Israeli market continued to demonstrate increased consumer adoption of VINIA® and delivered USD 571k (39% growth over Q1 2021 and 26% growth from Q1 2022). Total Customers in Israel grew at a record 51% in Q2 2022 over Q1 2022. It is also noteworthy that June saw the highest ever "average spend per order" of USD 203.
The second half of the 2022 marketing plan includes the addition of influencer endorsements, customer referral programs and affiliate programs as well as a focused approach addressing key lucrative market segments such as the Christian evangelical market. Given the above marketing activity, B2B pipeline opportunities and the release of the VINIA® manufacturing bottle neck, the Company is reiterating its 2022 sales orders guidance of USD 5M-7M representing a 2.5-3.5X growth over 2021.
"I look back with satisfaction at our achievements in H1 2022 and look forward with enthusiasm to H2 2022. The accomplishments of H1 2022 give me the confidence in delivering strong results in H2 2022 and to continue to fuel our growth engines, as I have articulated consistently several times to the market and to our investors." Sobel said. "I am equally satisfied and enthusiastic for how the unique, highly differentiated composition of our Cannabis is opening the doors for the partnership discussions with Multi State Operators in the US."
Q2 2022 Shareholder Update
BioHarvest invites all interested investors and media to the Q2 BioHarvest Shareholder Update at 2PM EST July 7th, 2022. The online meeting will be hosted by CEO Ilan Sobel and will feature a live Q&A session. Free registration to the event is available here:
Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that strong sales metrics experienced to date will result in future demand or that proposed additional marketing expenditures will result in increased sales. Markets for nutraceuticals are unpredictable and subject to changes in consumer tastes and trends as well as economic factors beyond our control. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance, and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion are subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance that the Company sales revenue for 2022 will reach USD 5 to 7 million and there is no assurance that the Company cash flow breaking point will be achieved in 2023. There is no assurance of commercial availability of our Cannabis product in 2022 or that the Company achieves the conversion of the two tons VINIA® facility to Cannabis production in 2022. These things are subject to construction and approval delays and uncertainties that may be beyond the control of BioHarvest. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the Company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured.
Gavriel Lambert's 27 years of investment banking experience, covering the consumer and retail sectors and working on numerous capital markets transactions including IPOs, financings and M&A, will significantly enhance the Board of Advisors.
His appointment continues to demonstrate the Company's resolve to partner with top life science and Cannabis companies.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announced that effective immediately, Gavriel Lambert will be serving on its Board of Advisors. Gavriel brings 27 years of experience in global investment banking and will complement BioHarvest's highly competent Board of Advisors.
Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest, said: "Gavriel's extensive experience in banking comes at an important junction of the company's evolution as it seeks new partnerships with several US and international entities that would accelerate the market reach of BHSC's products and technology. Not only will he help introduce us to the right strategic partners but he will also assist us in the process of achieving the best possible agreements. Furthermore, his capital markets experience will offer us valuable advice as a public company."
Gavriel Lambert said: "I strongly believe in the power of the Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ technology that BioHarvest brought to the world. This proprietary technology is set to make a significant impact in the life science-based businesses and as such is attractive to a large array of US and international companies covering multiple multi billion dollars' verticals including Cannabis, Food, Nutraceuticals, Biotech and Pharma. The Cannabis vertical in particular is very promising given the fundamental difference BioHarvest can make in this industry. I look forward to working with my fellow advisors and senior management."
Detailed Biography
As of May 22, Gavriel has been appointed Head of Consumer Retail Group, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Co-Head of Global Retail for Jefferies Group.
Prior to this new appointment and from 2016, Gavriel headed the EMEA Consumer Retail Group for Barclays Plc. He led a team of global professionals with primary coverage responsibility, client development, new business solicitation, transaction origination and execution for a broad range of retail, consumer and e-commerce clients. He has been involved in several dozens of significant M&A and financing transactions.
Prior to joining Barclays in 2013, his extensive career (that started in 1995) included holding senior investment banking positions at Solomon Smith Barney, J.P. Morgan and UBS Securities.
Gavriel holds a Master's degree (MBA) in finance from the Columbia Business School and a BSc Honors in Psychology from the London School of Economics.
Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of making our products available in multiple markets. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in expanding its technology to broader medical applications or conduct clinical trials to validate the efficacy of the Company's products for new forms of medical treatments. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of being a leading supplier of Cannabis, whether in North America or other global markets. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion are subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference ("Webinar") on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time).
BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include coverage of Q2 sales results and a detailed progress update on the 2022 Growth Priorities, with specific focus on the VINIA scale-up progress in the USA and on the Company's Cannabis market entry strategy into North America.
"We have reached the midpoint of 2022, which will be remembered as a transformative year in BioHarvest Science's growth," states CEO Ilan Sobel, adding "This year we have already made key additions to our leadership team and reached major scientific milestones - I am very excited to discuss our progress on the VINIA USA scale-up, to provide a high level update on strategic partnership discussions with key players in the North American Cannabis landscape, and to share my thoughts with our Bioharvest shareholder partners on how our disruptive platform technology will reshape the future of the Cannabis industry in North America."
The presentation will be approximately 45 minutes, followed by a live question and answer session. All shareholders, media, and interested investors are welcome to join. All registrants will be emailed a recording of the session. Any questions regarding the event can be sent to justin@bioharvest.com.
Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of making our products available in multiple markets. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in expanding its technology to broader medical applications or conduct clinical trials to validate the efficacy of the Company's products for new forms of medical treatments. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of being a leading supplier of Cannabis, whether in North America or other global markets. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion are subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured.
Move confirms the Company's commitment to bring to market scientific and clinically based therapeutic solutions derived from plants and sets the path for the development of next generation therapeutic solutions including botanical drugs.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") has hired Dr. Brian S. Cornblatt as its Chief Medical Officer, marking a significant milestone in the Company's route for the development of next generation therapeutic solutions including botanical drugs.
Dr. Cornblatt has served as Director of Consumer Clinical Research and Science and as Medical Director at Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc. In this role Dr. Cornblatt developed novel nutraceutical formulations, designed both in vitro and clinical studies in support of products, and summarized both supporting laboratory and clinical research for healthcare workers and consumers. His most recent development has been a novel line of products (and 18 related clinical trials) which deliver the essential ingredients needed to support the production of sulforaphane, a phytochemical with many emerging indications. Dr. Cornblatt is also the inventor of three issued patents and four pending provisional patents focused on plant-based bioactive compounds and health promotion.
Prior to moving to Nutramax Laboratories in 2010, Dr. Cornblatt was the Scientific Director and Developer of the Catholic Health Initiatives' (CHI) Center for Translational Research (CTR), a combined molecular research laboratory, national biorepository, and diagnostics laboratory. The CTR supported research initiatives throughout CHI's forty Oncology centers.
Dr. Cornblatt is a Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Graduate with a Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences and a postdoctoral fellowship from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Environmental Health Sciences Division of Toxicology.
"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Cornblatt to the leadership team at BioHarvest at a time of transition and growth for us," said BioHarvest CEO Ilan Sobel. "He will help us lead the charge as we take steps to actively expand our line up of clinically based nutraceutical products and move into medicinal prescription products with our polyphenol-based products and Cannabis product line up."
Dr. Cornblatt said "I am excited about the opportunities that BioHarvest has in the medicinal space based on the CELLicitation™ technology. Some of the existing products can already form a potential for future botanical drugs and I am looking at expanding the indications for which unique products like VINIA® can be used. I look forward to working with the capable R&D team to bring to the world unique, clinically based therapeutic solutions."
BioHarvest is seeking to receive authorization in Israel to produce Cannabis for commercial purposes and is also looking to expand production facilities to North America. BioHarvest recently announced that it has produced a meaningful amount (10 kilograms) of full-spectrum Cannabis biomass at a commercial scale without growing the plant itself. (For full illustration, Watch this video or visit https://bioharvest.com. It is the first time that any group - in either industry or academia - has successfully produced meaningful quantities of full-spectrum Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself. The Cannabis biomass is not genetically modified and was produced using the Company's proprietary BioFarming technology platform, which grows plant cells in their natural structure in proprietary bioreactors. The company has also recently (May 12) unveiled the profile of its unique Cannabis composition. It contains major and minor cannabinoids as well as terpenes.
BioHarvest has a market capitalization of approximately CAD$131M and has raised over CAD$ 58M to date. The Company holds unique patented technology that allows it to produce a unique grade of full spectrum, consistent, and clean Cannabis biomass in industrial-scale bioreactors with manufacturing costs which are significantly below industry benchmarks. Its offering will consist of multiple unique Cannabis compositions selected based on specific indications and B2B customer requirements.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in expanding its technology to broader medical applications or conduct clinical trials to validate the efficacy of the Company's products for new forms of medical treatments. There is no assurance that the ability to produce a commercial sized biomass will result in the Company entering into commercial production of Cannabis. Clinical trials are subject to risks of significant cost overruns and lengthy delays with no assurance they will confirm desired results. Even where desired results are obtained government approvals for treatments take considerable time and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of being a leading supplier of Cannabis. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives. Obtaining market acceptance and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and / or export licensing which cannot be assured. There is no assurance the company will successfully expand its lineup of nutraceutical products or move into medical prescription products. Successful completion of these objectives will require additional financing, successful marketing initiatives, and certifications which are subject to uncertainty. In addition, prescription drug products require clinical trials which may be lengthy and expensive and have uncertain results. There is no assurance that the company will be approved for commercial Cannabis production in Israel or elsewhere. Obtaining such approvals is subject to many risks and uncertainties, in addition to the need for financing, including potential delays, unexpected changes in requirements and unexpected failure to meet requirements.
ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its second-quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, July 29, 2022 before the market opens. ABBVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. CT . It will be accessible through ABBVie's Investor Relations website investors.ABBVie.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.
About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .
What are the top biotech companies? The following five stocks have market capitalizations worth billions of dollars and operate in countries all around the globe.
Plus, these big-name biotech players have pipelines stuffed with potentially disruptive products — and enough revenue to recover should some of those products fail.
This means that investors can experience the excitement of biotech investing while minimizing risk. Although returns are never guaranteed, company size can and does insulate investors from volatility.
Top biotech companies to consider
So if you’re cautiously interested in biotech stocks, take heart: You’re not without options — these top biotech companies below are worth a look. This list of NASDAQ biotech stocks and NYSE biotech stocks was compiled using Investing.com’s stock screener and companies are listed in order of market cap size. All numbers were current as of June 21, 2022.
This biopharmaceutical company is one of the most well-known organizations in the industry. AbbVie’s operations are spread throughout 75 countries and its products are sold in over 170 nations. The Chicago-based company aims to treat a range of diseases in five key areas.
The company’s treatment areas include: virology, which includes hepatitis C and HIV; neurodegenerative diseases, such as schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; immunology, including spondyloarthropathies, hidradenitis suppurativa and uveitis; oncology, which is the treatment of cancer; and general medicine, which includes women’s health.
In late June 2021, AbbVie announced the submission of a supplemental new drug application to the US FDA for atogepant. The company recently completed a successful phase 3 progress study on the use of atogepant in the treatment of chronic migraines. Atogepant is already FDA-approved to treat adults with episodic migraine and marketed as QULIPTA TM in the United States.
Amgen has heavily invested in gene-based research. The biotechnology company is firmly established as a leader in using advanced human genetics to develop and manufacture therapeutics targeting a variety of diseases with unmet medical needs.
Amgen’s Q1 2022 revenues increased by 6 percent over Q1 2021 to reach US$6.2 billion, and is on track to reach 2022 total revenues guidance of US$25.4 - US$26.5 billion. "We achieved strong, volume-driven growth in the quarter, while launching two very promising first-in-class medicines," stated Amgen CEO Robert A. Bradway. "We are also advancing a robust pipeline with data for several mid-to-late stage candidates expected during the year."
For three decades, global biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences has developed breakthrough medicines to prevent and treat serious diseases such as HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. One of their most recent successes is Yescarta, a CAR-T cell therapy for blood cancer and the first such therapy for certain types of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Gilead’s Q1 2022 product sales increased 3 percent over Q1 2021 to total US$6.5 billion, primarily driven by higher demand for its HIV therapy Biktarvy, cell therapy products and second-line cancer treatment Trodelvy. The company’s 2022 total product sales guidance stands at US$23.8 billion to US$24.3 billion.
Biotech leader Regeneron Pharmaceuticals develops and commercializes medicines targeting cancer, pain and a wide variety of diseases including inflammatory, cardiovascular, metabolic, hematologic and rare diseases. The US FDA has approved nine of the treatments in the company’s portfolio, which also includes a number of product candidates in development. The company’s Regeneron Genetics Center is investigating approaches to speeding up of the discovery and development of medicines for serious illnesses.
In late May 2022, Regeneron acquired immune-oncology company Checkmate Pharmaceuticals whose lead investigational candidate, vidutolimod has demonstrated clinical responses as a monotherapy in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. Vertex has a number of approved treatments for cystic fibrosis, and a pipeline of genetic and cell therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes.
Vertex and its partner CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are in phase 3 clinical studies for drug candidate CTX001 as a one-time treatment for severe sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2016.
Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it generated gross sales revenues of CA$897,048 in the month of June 2022. Costs of goods sold was $534,030.43 for the same month.
Boosh Founder and CEO Connie Marples states, "Now that we have fully integrated Beanfields Chips into our family of brands we are seeing a dramatic increase in our sales revenues. It is exciting to be shipping large volumes of product out to stores with reorders coming in fast and furious. We are working on continuing to scale up production to meet retailers demands."
The financial results disclosed in this press release are management prepared and have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Past results are not a guarantee of future performance.
Boosh has also completed a non-brokered private placement generating aggregate gross proceeds of $170,000.
The Company issued 434,783 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.23 per share and a further 350,000 Shares at a price of $0.20 per share generating aggregate gross proceeds of $170,000.
No finder's fees were payable. The proceeds of the placement will be utilized for general working capital including the payment of outstanding liabilities.
All securities issued in the private placement are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on November 6, 2022.
The Company also wishes to announce the recent resignations of Maria Hussaini and Rafael Almanzar from its board of directors and wants to thank them for their contribution.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.
The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations for additional financing, its plan for the proceeds of the placement. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.
BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other cough hypersensitivity indications, today announced that Roberto Bellini, BELLUS Health's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference.
Presentation Details: Event: William Blair Biotech Focus Conference Date/Time: Monday, July 11 th , 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET Format: Prerecorded fireside chat
A webcast of the prerecorded fireside chat may be accessed on the Events & Presentations page under the Investors & Media section of BELLUS Health's website at www.bellushealth.com . Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Company's website.
BELLUS Health is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of RCC and other cough hypersensitivity indications. The Company's product candidate, BLU-5937, has successfully completed a Phase 2b trial in RCC. BELLUS Health is planning a Phase 3 program, which is expected to begin in the second half of 2022.
Chronic cough is a cough lasting longer than eight weeks. When the cause of chronic cough cannot be identified or the cough persists despite treatment of all identified associated causes, the condition is referred to as RCC. It is estimated that there are approximately 9 million patients in the United States suffering from RCC. RCC is associated with significant adverse physical, social, and psychological effects on health and quality of life. Currently, there is no specific therapy approved for RCC and treatment options are limited.
The Company is exploring the potential use of BLU-5937 in other patient populations experiencing cough hypersensitivity as well as other P2X3-related hypersensitization conditions.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and regulations, the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond BELLUS Health's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to: the potential of BLU-5937 to successfully treat RCC and other hypersensitization-related disorders and benefit such patients, BELLUS Health's expectations related to its preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing and outcome of interactions with regulatory agencies, the potential activity and tolerability profile, selectivity, potency and other characteristics of BLU-5937, and the potential applicability of BLU-5937 and BELLUS Health's P2X3 platform to treat other disorders. Risk factors that may affect BELLUS Health's future results include but are not limited to: the benefits and impact on label of its enrichment strategy, estimates and projections regarding the size and opportunity of the addressable RCC market for BLU-5937, the ability to expand and develop its project pipeline, the ability to obtain adequate financing, the ability of BELLUS Health to maintain its rights to intellectual property and obtain adequate protection of future products through such intellectual property, the impact of general economic conditions, general conditions in the pharmaceutical industry, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on BELLUS Health's operations, plans and prospects, including to the initiation and completion of clinical trials in a timely manner or at all, changes in the regulatory environment in the jurisdictions in which BELLUS Health does business, supply chain impacts, stock market volatility, fluctuations in costs, changes to the competitive environment due to consolidation, achievement of forecasted burn rate, achievement of forecasted preclinical study and clinical trial milestones, reliance on third parties to conduct preclinical studies and clinical trials for BLU-5937 and that actual results may differ from topline results once the final and quality-controlled verification of data and analyses has been completed. In addition, the length of BELLUS Health's product candidate's development process and its market size and commercial value are dependent upon a number of factors. Moreover, BELLUS Health's growth and future prospects are mainly dependent on the successful development, patient tolerability, regulatory approval, commercialization and market acceptance of its product candidate BLU-5937 and other products. Consequently, actual future results and events may differ materially from the anticipated results and events expressed in the forward-looking statements. BELLUS Health believes that expectations represented by forward-looking statements are reasonable, yet there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The reader should not place undue reliance, if any, on any forward-looking statements included in this news release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and BELLUS Health is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update publicly or revise such statements as a result of any new information, future event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. Please see BELLUS Health's public filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including, but not limited to, its Annual Information Form, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 40-F, for further risk factors that might affect BELLUS Health and its business.
Shipping and fulfilment of online orders will commence on July 11, 2022
The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official launch of its new e-commerce site at www.shopgummies.com.
"The launch of our e-commerce site is a major milestone, making our product available across Canada for the first time," said Anthony Gindin, Chief Marketing Officer at GUMY. "This really marks our official launch into the Canadian market with e-commerce being a major component in our overall sales channel strategy. The site provides a vehicle for continued growth as well as a platform to share our story and fulfil our mandate to support endangered keystone species."
Both the Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees are now available for sale at www.shopgummies.com. Each bag contains 22 gummies with only two grams of sugar while being plant based, gluten free and non-GMO.
Shipping and fulfilment of online orders will commence on July 11, 2022.
"The initial feedback received on both the flavor formulations and the packaging has been tremendous and we are extremely excited that our gummies will now be available to consumers nationwide in Canada through our e-commerce platform," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "Our development team did a wonderful job building a website that not only looks fantastic but is also very user friendly."
We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of cannabidiol as an anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapy for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases ("CVD"), announces the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held virtually via live audio webcast, on June 28, 2022. Shareholders voted in favour of all management resolutions proposed in the Company's Information Circular.
Resolutions proposed and approved at the AGM were:
The election of the following directors for the ensuing year: David Elsley, Peter Pekos, Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione, Colin Stott, Michael Willner, Jennifer Chao, Chris Waddick, Teri Loxam.
The appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting and the authorization of the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.
The results of the voting on the election of directors are as follows:
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of cannabidiol as an anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapy for the treatment of CVD. The Company's lead product candidate, CardiolRx™, is a pharmaceutically produced oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in cardiovascular medicine. CardiolRx™ is currently being evaluated in a Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study (the "LANCER" trial). LANCER is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who have a prior history of, or risk factors for, CVD, and to investigate the influence CardiolRx™ has on key biomarkers associated with heart disease.
Cardiol has also received IND authorization from the FDA to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in two orphan drug indications: (i) a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and the leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age; and (ii) a Phase II multicenter open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis (inflammation of the pericardium), which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations.
In addition, Cardiol is developing a subcutaneous formulation of cannabidiol for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis associated with the development and progression of heart failure - a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the U.S. exceeding $30 billion annually.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's focus on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise.
