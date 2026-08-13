Bio-Techne Corrects Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne Corrects Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is issuing a correction to its dividend announcement released yesterday. The initial version incorrectly stated the shareholder of record date as August 17, 2026. The correct shareholder of record date is August 24, 2026. All other information contained in the dividend announcement remains unchanged.

Bio-Techne Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend of $0.08 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The quarterly dividend will be payable August 28, 2026, to all common shareholders of record on August 24, 2026. Future cash dividends will be considered by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.

Bio‑Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company headquartered in Minnesota, celebrating 50 years of empowering scientific and diagnostic communities to reach better answers. The company provides high‑quality reagents, analytical instruments, and precision diagnostics. Its portfolio is organized into three customer‑focused brands: R&D Systems™, Bio‑Techne Spatial™, and Bio‑Techne Diagnostics™, reflecting the scientific journey from discovery to translational research to clinical decision‑making. Bio‑Techne operates in 34 locations worldwide and employs approximately 3,000 people. In fiscal year 2026, the company generated over $1.2 billion in net sales. Its more than 500,000 products are used globally by academic researchers, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and clinical diagnostic laboratories. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com or follow the company on social media at LinkedInX, or YouTube

Forward Looking Statements:
Our press releases may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of operations. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements regarding potential future repurchase of Bio-Techne common stock. The following important factors, among others, have affected and, in the future, could affect the Company's actual results and future share price: the effect of new branding and marketing initiatives, the integration of new businesses and leadership, the introduction and acceptance of new products, the funding and focus of the types of research by the Company's customers, the impact of the growing number of producers of biotechnology research products and related price competition, general economic conditions, customer site closures or supply chain issues, the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the costs and results of research and product development efforts of the Company and of companies in which the Company has invested or with which it has formed strategic relationships.

For additional information concerning such factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases due to new information or future events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue emphasis on these statements.

Contact:

David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations

David.Clair@bio-techne.com

612-656-4416

Bio-Techne

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-corrects-dividend-announcement-302850255.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bio-TechneTECHNASDAQ:TECH
TECH
The Conversation (0)
EraNova Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Adanac Molybdenum Project: After-Tax NPV of $714.4 Million and 23.5% IRR

EraNova Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Adanac Molybdenum Project: After-Tax NPV of $714.4 Million and 23.5% IRR

Study confirms Adanac as a large-scale, long-life primary molybdenum development project with strong economics; project to advance directly toward Feasibility EraNova Metals Inc. (TSXV: NOVA,OTC:STXPF) (OTCQB: STXPF) ("EraNova" or the "Company") announces results from an independent Preliminary... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Mobilizes Camp Construction Ahead of Drilling at Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Mobilizes Camp Construction Ahead of Drilling at Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to confirm the mobilization of crews, equipment, and all necessary supplies to site, along with the establishment... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Identifies Widespread Rare Earth Element Anomalies at Burchell, Plans Next Phase of Exploration

Bold Ventures Identifies Widespread Rare Earth Element Anomalies at Burchell, Plans Next Phase of Exploration

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that widespread Rare Earth Element (REE) anomalies have now been identified in grab samples and drill core within the Hermia pluton in the northern part of Bold's Burchell Project (the "Project"), located... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Update on Mill License Application

Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Update on Mill License Application

July 14, 2026 Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its progress toward submitting the radioactive materials license application for the Mustang Mineral Processing Plant ("Mustang"), located at the... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes Acquisition of Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-REE Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

SAGA Metals Completes Acquisition of Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-REE Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 14, 2026, it has closed the previously announced... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria Enters a Material Transfer Agreement With PegBio

Omega Pacific Outlines 2026 Exploration Program at the Williams Property

Goldera Provides Update on Settlement Agreement and Investment in Gold Orogen

Renforth Resources Updates Parbec Gold Deposit Drill Program, Announces New Financing

Related News

precious metals investing

Omega Pacific Outlines 2026 Exploration Program at the Williams Property

base metals investing

Goldera Provides Update on Settlement Agreement and Investment in Gold Orogen

base metals investing

Renforth Resources Updates Parbec Gold Deposit Drill Program, Announces New Financing

agriculture investing

Magnetic Surveys Completed across Swedish Cu-Au Portfolio

base metals investing

Drilling Commencing at Feather Cap

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Files Second Quarter 2026 Financial Statements

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS Q2 2026 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS