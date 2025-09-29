Binding Agreement Signed with HAS

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
September 28, 2025
Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that following completion of due diligence by both parties, a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) has now been signed with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to conditions precedent including shareholder approvals) (Proposed Acquisition).
This article includes content from Metal Bank Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
- MBK and HAS have signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of the HAS Gold Assets
- Drilling has commenced at the Seven Leaders prospect at the Whiteheads Project
- Drilling is focused around the Seven Leaders Project and will include geotechnical drilling for use in pit design
- Livingstone Scoping Study is progressing
As consideration for the Proposed Acquisition, MBK will issue to HAS MBK Shares (Consideration Shares) at Completion for a total value of $2,300,000, at a share price of $0.014373, being the 10 day VWAP at the date of signing the term sheet. The consideration comprises $2,000,000 for the HAS Gold Assets plus $300,000 for the cash balance to be held by GWG at Completion.
Under the Proposed Acquisition MBK is to acquire the following HAS Gold Assets*:
- Great Western Gold Pty Ltd (GWG), the holder of a 75% interest in the Whiteheads Gold Project JV tenements and other tenements 100% held by GWG, covering ~380sqkm located approximately 80km NE of Kalgoorlie (Whiteheads Project);
- Ark Gold Pty Ltd (Ark), the holder of the Ark gold project, comprising two exploration licences located approx. 40km southeast of HAS’ Yangibana Project 250 km northeast of Carnarvon in Western Australia (Ark Project); and
- The Darcy’s gold project comprising 3 exploration licenses covering an area of ~ 100 sq kms situated adjacent to HAS’ Brockman Niobium and Heavy Rare Earths Project in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia (Darcy Project).
*The Proposed Acquisition is subject to conditions precedent, including shareholder approval under Listing Rule 7.1 for MBK’s issue of the Consideration Shares and HAS shareholder approval for the in-specie distribution of the Consideration Shares to its shareholders. MBK has obtained ASX confirmation that Listing Rules 11.1.2 and 11.1.3 do not apply to the Proposed Acquisition, satisfying one of the conditions precedent.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metal Bank Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sign up to get your FREE
Metal Bank Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
19 February
Metal Bank
Investor Insight
Metal Bank Limited (MBK) offers a compelling investment opportunity driven by its copper-focused growth strategy, targeting high-demand projects across the Middle Eastern region.
Overview
Metal Bank (ASX:MBK) is a growth-focused explorer engaged in copper and gold exploration and development across Australia, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.
The company’s near-term focus is on optimizing and divesting the Livingstone gold project to generate capital for expanding its copper projects in the Middle East. Metal Bank's strong regional presence, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Jordan, is underpinned by deep industry relationships and extensive operating experience.
In the near term, MBK is executing its Middle East and North African (MENA) strategy focused on Saudi Arabia and Jordan. The strategy includes securing copper and other critical minerals projects in Saudi Arabia, through its joint venture company, Consolidated Mining Company (CMC). CMC is 60 percent owned by MBK and 40 percent by Central Mining Holding Company. Its first project, Wadi Al Junah, has been awarded exploration licences in November 2024. MBK has also identified several new areas of interest and exploration licence applications have already been submitted. MBK is also in discussions with third parties holding exploration licences for potential cooperation/joint ventures.
In Jordan, key agreements have been secured for copper exploration within historic mining areas. The three copper project areas granted in Jordan are Malaqa, Area 47 and Area 65. Two of these projects are in areas with historic mining activities, while the third is highly prospective for large-scale copper under cover.
The leadership team brings a proven track record of exploration success and project execution, positioning the company for long-term value creation in the critical minerals market.
Company Highlights
- Strategically focused on copper exploration and development, leveraging extensive experience and partnerships in the MENA region. Aiming for long-term growth from copper assets.
- Focused on the Livingstone gold project divestment, with ongoing JORC resource optimization, and strong corporate acquisition interest. If divested, proceeds are earmarked to fast-track exploration on the company’s copper projects.
- Expanding in Saudi Arabia by progressing the Wadi Al Junah copper project through a joint venture with Central Mining Holding Company.
- Disciplined capital allocation approach focused on low overheads and in-ground exploration investment.
- The company’s leadership team brings a proven track record in Saudi Arabia and Australia of exploration success and project execution, positioning the company for long-term value creation in the critical minerals market.
Key Projects
Livingstone Gold Project (Western Australia)
Multiple prospects at Livingstone gold project
The Livingstone gold project is an advanced gold exploration project located 140 km northwest of Meekatharra in Western Australia. The project spans 395 sq km within the Bryah-Padbury Basin. The project hosts a JORC 2012 resource of 40,300 oz gold (Homestead) and 30,500 oz gold (Kingsley). Exploration efforts include geophysical mapping, RC drilling, and over 40 km of strike target assessments. The company is updating resource models and conducting pit optimization. Strong corporate interest has led to discussions to expedite divestment, with proceeds to fund MENA operations.
The project has multiple advanced gold targets, inadequately tested to date, including Hilltop, Stanley, Winja, Winja West, VHF and Kirba, Additionally, independent experts have identified more than 10 regional greenfields targets with 40km prospective strike length.
Wadi Al Junah Project (Saudi Arabia)
A 427 sq km VMS copper-zinc-gold-silver project, Wadi Al Junah is a joint venture through Consolidated Mining Company (CMC, MBK 60 percent). Exploration activities include regional geochemical surveys, surface mapping, and shear-zone anomaly identification. Phase 1 drilling is planned for Q2 2025.
The Wadi Al Junah project is 35 km east of the Al Hajar gold-silver (copper-zinc) deposit that was previously mined by Saudi’s state-owned mining company, Ma’aden, and is close to the major regional centre and airport of Bisha. The project has received very limited rock chip sampling as part of regional scale mapping work in the 1960s and 1970s. with results of up to 1.53 percent copper, 0.44 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 160 g/t silver. MBK aims to define drill targets in preparation for initial drill programs.
Metal Bank is leveraging its extensive history in Saudi Arabia, and pursuing additional tenement applications and joint venture partnerships. The country has enacted a new mining code in 2021, establishing mining-friendly regulations and a system of refunding exploration expenditure for approved projects.
Jordan Copper Projects – Malaqa, Area 47 and Area 65
This three-project portfolio is aimed at large-scale copper exploration. The Malaqa project has shown copper mineralization over an 800-meter strike through chip and channel sampling. Area 47 features a 4 sq km geochemical anomaly indicative of porphyry-style mineralization, while Area 65 is a bulk-tonnage copper-oxide target. Metal Bank is planning a drilling campaign during 2025 and also assessing local joint venture opportunities to progress these three projects.
Millennium Project (Queensland)
Rock sample from the Millennium project
This cobalt-copper-gold project holds a JORC 2012 Inferred Resource of 8.4 Mt at 0.09 percent cobalt, 0.29 percent copper, and 0.12 g/t gold. Recent reanalysis of historic cores revealed high-grade graphite intersections (e.g. 56 m at 18.29 percent graphite). Located on granted mining leases, the project offers polymetallic potential. Metal Bank is planning further metallurgical testing and drilling to expand both the copper and graphite resource base.
Management Team
Inés Scotland – Executive Chair
Inés Scotland has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry, having worked with major gold and copper companies across Australia, Papua New Guinea, the USA, and the Middle East. Her career includes roles with Rio Tinto companies such as Comalco, Lihir, and Kennecott Utah Copper. Notably, she was the managing director and CEO of Citadel Resource Group Limited, where she led the development of the Jabal Sayid Copper Project in Saudi Arabia. Under her leadership, Citadel grew to a market capitalization of $1.3 billion before its acquisition by Equinox Minerals in January 2011. She also served as the managing director and CEO of Ivanhoe Australia, an ASX-listed company with a market capitalization of $500 million. Scotland was appointed as chair of Metal Bank Limited on August 13, 2013.
Guy Robertson – Executive Director
Guy Robertson brings over 30 years of experience as a chief financial officer, company secretary, and director for both public and private companies in Australia and Hong Kong. His previous roles include serving as chief financial officer and general manager of finance for organizations such as Jardine Lloyd Thompson, Colliers International, and Franklins. He has over a decade of experience with ASX-listed mineral exploration companies and currently holds directorships with Hastings Technology Metals, GreenTech Metals, Artemis Resources, and Alien Metals. Robertson was appointed as an executive director of Metal Bank on September 17, 2012.
Sue-Ann Higgins – Company Secretary and Executive Director
Sue-Ann Higgins is an experienced company executive with over 25 years in the mining industry. She has held senior legal and commercial roles with companies including ARCO Coal Australia, WMC Resources, Oxiana, and Citadel Resource Group. Her expertise encompasses governance and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets, and mineral exploration, development, and operations. Higgins was appointed as company secretary on August 21, 2013, and became an executive director on February 24, 2020.
Keep reading...Show less
Copper and gold-focused exploration in Australia and the Middle East
11h
Aurum hits 1m @ 152.35 g/t gold from 96m at Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire
Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce exceptional high-grade gold results from its ongoing 100,000m infill drilling program at the 2.41Moz Boundiali Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. The drilling was designed to upgrade the Mineral Resource confidence at Boundiali’s BMT3 and BDT2 deposits and has successfully confirmed high-grade, continuous gold mineralisation.
Encouraging new drill intercepts include2:
- BMT3 Deposit:
- 1m @ 152.35 g/t Au from 96m (MBDD260)
- 21m @ 4.06 g/t Au from 128m, incl. 1.40m @ 53.22 g/t Au (MBDD250)
- 5m @ 10.80 g/t Au from 82m, incl. 4m @ 13.45 g/t Au (MBDD255)
- 6.65m @ 6.23 g/t Au from 52m (MBDD238)
- 9.30m @ 4.44 g/t Au from 75m, incl. 4.30m @ 9.10 g/t Au (MBDD232).
- BDT2 Deposit:
- 10.50m @ 2.39 g/t Au from 43.50m, incl. 1m @ 22.81 g/t Au (DSDD0254)
- 0.90m @ 22.03 g/t Au from 126m (DSDD0252).
Project Growth & Development:
- Mineralisation remains open: Gold mineralisation at both deposits remains open along strike and at depth, indicating significant potential for resource growth.
- Drilling fleet expanded: Two new rigs have been added, expanding Aurum’s owned fleet to 12. This expansion will accelerate the program, targeting more than 130,000m of drilling in CY2025.
- Major Resource updates pending: Two major MRE updates (Boundiali and Napié) are scheduled for early Q1 CY2026, aimed at growing the Company’s current 3.28Moz resource base.
- Boundiali PFS commenced: A Boundiali Project Pre-Feasibility Study is underway, due in Q1 CY2026.
- Well-funded for growth: Aurum maintains a strong balance sheet with $40M cash (inclusive of Montage shares, unaudited) 3 to fully fund its exploration and development programs.
Aurum’s Managing Director Dr. Caigen Wang said: “These spectacular results highlight the immense potential of our Côte d’Ivoire portfolio. The bonanza hit of 1m @ 152.35 g/t gold from 96m at Boundiali confirms the system at BDT3 hosts high-grade shoots, with this intercept being drilled up-dip from 1.43m at 234.35 g/t gold from 107m4.
Crucially, this success is not isolated to our Boundiali gold project. At our Napié Project, recent drilling has also returned a fantastic result of 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold5from 236m, significantly extending mineralisation at depth. This demonstrates our ability to deliver potential high-grade ounces across multiple assets.
Our unique advantage is our owned and operated ﬂeet of 12 drill rigs, which allows us to aggressively and cost-effectively test these systems. With a strong cash balance of $40 million, a clear development pathway with the Boundiali PFS underway, and major resource updates pending, we are in an excellent position to deliver substantial shareholder value through 2025 and into 2026."
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
19h
Sarama Resources
Investor Insight
Sarama Resources offers a compelling investment opportunity driven by a +US$120 million fully-funded arbitration claim and two belt-scale gold projects encompassing 1,000 sq km of the Cosmo-Newbery and Jutson Rocks Greenstone Belts in Western Australia’s highly prolific Laverton Gold District, which lies within the wider world-renowned Eastern Goldfields region.
Overview
Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR,TSXV:SWA) is an Australian-based gold exploration and development company with a dual value proposition: significant exploration upside in the world class Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia and a fully funded international arbitration claim against the Government of Burkina Faso.
The company controls two belt-scale projects in the prolific Laverton Gold District, together covering ~1,000km² and more than 100km of strike in highly prospective but historically underexplored terrain. The flagship Cosmo Gold Project (580 sq km) dominates the Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt, while the Mt Venn Project (420 sq km) covers the Jutson Rocks Belt just 40km away. Both lie near world-class deposits including Gruyere (+8Moz) and Garden Well (2.5Moz), benefit from excellent road access and nearby mills, and will see maiden drilling commence in Q4 CY25.
In parallel, Sarama is pursuing an arbitration claim seeking no less than US$120 million in damages relating to the unlawful withdrawal of its Tankoro Deposit in Burkina Faso. The claim is fully financed through a non-recourse facility with Locke Capital and is being prosecuted by leading law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, which has secured major recent awards for peers including Indiana Resources (US$120M) and GreenX Metals (AU$490M).
Sarama’s experienced board and management team have a proven discovery track record, including the +20Moz Kibali Mine (DRC) and the +3Moz Sanutura Project (Burkina Faso).
Company Highlights
Dual Value Drivers
- Exploration Upside – Two underexplored, belt-scale gold projects in Western Australia’s prolific Laverton Gold District, together spanning ~1,000 sq km with >100km of prospective strike.
- Arbitration Claim – Fully funded, >US$120M arbitration claim against the Government of Burkina Faso, potentially worth multiples of Sarama’s current market capitalisation.
Exploration Opportunity
- Cosmo & Mt Venn Projects – The flagship Cosmo Project covers 580 sq km of the underexplored Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt. Complementing this, Sarama holds an 80% interest in the Mt Venn Project (420 sq km), located only 40km from Cosmo and close to Gruyere (+8Moz), Garden Well (2.5Moz) and Golden Highway (1Moz).
- Favourable Setting – Situated in highly prospective greenstone belts with excellent road access and several underutilised nearby mills, significantly lowering development hurdles.
- Untapped Potential – Historical land access restrictions meant limited prior exploration; current programs are designed to unlock this potential.
- Pipeline of Work – First drilling and follow-up exploration programs scheduled for Q4 CY25.
Arbitration Claim
- Large-Scale Claim – Seeking damages of no less than US$120M relating to the illegal withdrawal of rights to the multi-million-ounce Tankoro Deposit.
- Fully Funded – Backed by a non-recourse funding facility covering all legal costs.
- Top Legal Team – Boies Schiller Flexner appointed (100 percent win rate in recent Investor-State cases), with proceedings underway at ICSID under bilateral treaty protections.
- Proven Precedent – Comparable claims prosecuted by the same team have delivered major settlements, including US$120M (Indiana Resources) and AU$490M (GreenX Metals).
Team Track Record
- Led by a seasoned group with over 30 years’ experience each, credited with major gold discoveries including the +20Moz Kibali Mine (DRC) and the 3Moz Tankoro Deposit (Burkina Faso).
Key Projects
Cosmo Gold Project
The Cosmo Gold Project is Sarama’s flagship exploration asset, covering 580km² of the Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt in Western Australia’s Laverton Gold District. Located ~95km from Laverton and accessible by predominantly paved roads, the project enjoys excellent infrastructure, with Kalgoorlie just four hours away. Cosmo is underlain by prospective Archaean volcanics with localised intrusions and shallow cover, yet has seen minimal modern exploration due to historic access restrictions. A major regional shear zone, interpreted to extend for more than 50km across the project, provides a strong structural framework for gold deposition.
Gold was first discovered at Cosmo in the early 1900s, with multiple shafts and workings mapped and high-grade ore historically mined and transported to a stamp mill in Laverton. Early miners selectively targeted narrow quartz veins, which are unlikely to represent the main system but instead may point to a much larger, concealed mineralised system.
Recent work by Sarama, including a soil geochemistry program completed in early 2025, has defined multiple kilometre-scale gold anomalies totaling 45km in strike and up to 1.8km in width. These anomalies confirm the presence of a large, coherent gold system and have outlined several high-priority drill targets. With historical evidence of mineralisation, favourable structural geology, and strong regional prospectivity, Cosmo presents a compelling opportunity for a major new discovery. Sarama plans to commence a maiden drilling program in late 2025.
Mt Venn Gold Project
The Mt Venn Project is a newly acquired, belt-scale opportunity located in the Laverton Gold District of Western Australia. Operated under a joint venture where Sarama holds an 80 percent interest (Cazaly Resources 20 percent), Sarama acts as operator and manager. The project spans 420 sq km and captures the majority of the underexplored Jutson Rocks Greenstone Belt across ~50km of strike length. A regionally extensive shear zone, 1–3km wide, runs the full length of the belt with subordinate splays in the south, creating a favourable structural framework for gold deposition.
Gold mineralisation was first identified in the 1920s, and subsequent exploration has defined a 35km x 4km gold corridor hosting multiple occurrences and kilometre-scale soil anomalies. Historic drilling at the Three Bears prospect intersected broad zones of mineralisation that remain open along strike and at depth. Importantly, the project also demonstrates polymetallic potential with copper, nickel, zinc and platinum group elements, a trait often associated with larger, more significant systems.
Strategically located ~40km from Sarama’s flagship Cosmo Project, Mt Venn lies close to major deposits, including the +8Moz Gruyere mine and the 1Moz Golden Highway deposit. Together, Cosmo and Mt Venn provide Sarama with control over highly prospective and complementary ground, with Cosmo already hosting ~45km of gold-anomalous trends and Mt Venn offering proven mineralisation, early drilling success, and strong polymetallic prospectivity. With compelling targets identified across both projects, Sarama sees considerable exploration upside and intends to unlock this value through systematic, focused exploration programs.
Management Team
Andrew Dinning – Executive Chairman
Andrew Dinning is a founder and the executive chairman of Sarama Resources. Dinning has over 35 years of experience in the international mining arena and has worked in Australia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, West Africa, the UK and Russia. He has extensive mine management, operations and capital markets experience and has spent most of his career in the gold sector.
Dinning was a director and president of Moto Goldmines in the Democratic Republic of Congo from 2005 to 2009. He oversaw the development of the company's Moto gold project (Kibali Gold) from two million to more than 22 million ounces of gold. Dinning took the project from exploration to pre-development. The Moto gold project was later taken over by Randgold Resources and AngloGold Ashanti for $600 million in October 2009.
John (Jack) Hamilton - Vice-president of Exploration
Jack Hamilton is a founder and the vice-president of exploration at Sarama Resources. Hamilton has 35 years of experience as a professional geologist. Hamilton has worked around the world for international resource companies. Before Sarama, he was the exploration manager for Moto Goldmines. At Moto Goldmines, he led the team that discovered the main deposits and resource at the world-class Moto gold project (now Kibali Gold) which has a resource of more than 22 million ounces. Hamilton specializes in precious metal exploration in Birimian, Archean and Proterozoic greenstone belts. He has worked and consulted in West, Central and East Africa for the past 30 years with various companies, including Barrick Gold, Echo Bay Mines, Etruscan Resources, Anglo American, Geo Services International and Moto Goldmines. Whilst at Moto Goldmines, he led the exploration team that took the Moto gold deposit from discovery to bankable feasibility. The Moto gold deposit was later sold to Randgold Resources and AngloGold Ashanti in October 2009.
Paul Schmiede - Vice-president of Corporate Development
Paul Schmiede is a major shareholder and the vice-president of corporate development at Sarama Resources. He is a mining engineer with over 30 years of experience in mining and exploration. Before joining Sarama Resources in 2010, Schmiede was vice-president of operations and project development at Moto Goldmines. At Moto Goldmines, he managed the pre-feasibility, bankable and definitive feasibility study for the more than 22 million-ounce Moto gold project (now Kibali Gold). Whilst at Moto Goldmines, he also managed the in-country environment, community studies and pre-construction activities. Before joining Moto Goldmines, he held senior operational and management positions with Goldfields and WMC Resources.
Lui Evangelista - Chief Financial Officer
Lui Evangelista is Sarama's chief financial officer with 35 years of experience in accounting, finance and corporate governance with public companies. He has more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry - 10 years of which have been at the operational and corporate level with companies operating in Francophone Africa. Evangelista was a group financial controller and acting CFO at Anvil Mining which operated three mines in the DRC. He was an integral part of the senior management team that saw Anvil's market capitalization grow from C$100 million in 2005 to C$1.3 billion upon takeover by Minmetals in 2012.
Simon Jackson - Non-executive Director
Simon Jackson is a founder, shareholder and non-executive chairman of Sarama Resources. Jackson is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of experience in the mining sector. He is the Chairman of Predictive Discovery and non-executive director of African gold producer Resolute Mining. He has previously held senior management positions at Red Back Mining, Orca Gold and Beadell Resources.
Adrian Byass - Non-executive Director
Adrian Byass has more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He has focused his career on the economic development of mineral resources. He is skilled in economic and resource geology. Byass has experience ranging from production in gold and nickel mines to the evaluation and development of mining projects with listed and unlisted entities in multiple countries. He has also held executive and non-executive board roles on both ASX and AIM-listed companies. Byass has played key roles in a range of exploration and mining projects in Australia, Africa, North America and Europe, covering a suite of commodities including gold, base and specialty metals.
Michael Bohm - Non-executive Director
Michael Bohm is a seasoned director and mining engineer in the resources industry. His career spans roles as a mining engineer, mine manager, study manager, project manager, project director, and managing director. He has been directly involved in the development of multiple mines in the gold, nickel, and diamond industries, and made significant contributions to Ramelius Resources during its formative years. This experience is particularly important as Sarama is currently in the process of rebuilding its operations in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. He is a current director of ASX-listed Riedel Resources and has previously been a director of ASX-listed Perseus Mining, Ramelius Resources, Mincor Resources NL and Cygnus Metals.
Keep reading...Show less
20h
Falco Resources
Investor Insight
Falco Resources presents a compelling investment opportunity with its high-margin Horne 5 gold project, strong partnerships, and advancing path to construction in Quebec’s prolific Rouyn-Noranda mining camp.
Overview
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC) is a Canadian company focused on developing gold and base metal projects in the Rouyn-Noranda region of Quebec. Rouyn-Noranda is an established mining camp with a long history of exploration and development. The Noranda mining camp has historically produced 19 million ounces (Moz) of gold and 2.9 billion pounds (Blbs) of copper, and yet it is still under-explored for gold.
Falco’s principal property, Horne 5 project, holds 67,000 acres or nearly 67 percent of the total area of the entire mining camp and is located under the former Horne mine which produced 11.6 Moz of gold and 2.5 Blbs of copper. The 2021 feasibility study on the Horne 5 project suggests strong project economics with a total mine life of 15 years, after-tax NPV at 5 percent of US$761 million, and a payback period of 4.8 years, assuming gold prices at $1,600/oz. At the current gold prices of over $2,500/oz, the project economics will be even better.
In 2024, significant milestones for the company include the operating lease and indemnity agreement (OLIA) with Glencore (LON:GLEN) and the Horne 5 project’s environmental impact assessment (EIA) admissibility. Falco Resources' operating license and indemnity agreement (OLIA) with Glencore Canada will enable Falco to utilize a portion of Glencore's lands. The agreement entails establishing a technical committee comprising two representatives from Glencore and two from Falco, tasked with safeguarding the uninterrupted operations of Glencore’s Horne copper smelter. Additionally, a parallel strategic committee will be formed. Glencore canl nominate one representative to join Falco's board of directors.
The successful completion of the OLIA, coupled with life-of-mine copper-zinc concentrate offtake agreements with Glencore, positions Falco to advance its Horne 5 project towards construction. The company is currently advancing with the permitting process for the project.
Falco is continuing with the next steps related to obtaining government permits and financing for its Horne 5 project after the report filed by the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE). The BAPE examined the Falco Horne 5 mining project from a sustainable development perspective, requesting additional studies and analyses. More than 90 percent of the commission's opinions related to the project have already been considered, planned or initiated.
Company Highlights
- Falco Resources is a Canadian explorer of base and precious metals focused on developing its mineral properties in the Rouyn-Noranda region in Quebec, Canada.
- The company holds 67,000 acres of mining claims in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, accounting for nearly 67 percent of the entire mining camp.
- Rouyn-Noranda has a long history of mining and exploration. The area has established infrastructure and has been host to 50 former producers, including 20 base metal mines and 30 gold mines.
- Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 project which is a gold project with significant base metal by-products. It is located under the former Horne Mine which produced 11.6 Moz of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper from 1926 to 1976.
- The Horne 5 is a world-class deposit containing 7.6 Moz gold equivalent in measured and indicated resources and 1.7 Moz gold equivalent in inferred resources, making it a top 5 gold development project in Canada by resource size.
- The Horne 5 project represents a robust, high-margin, 15-year underground mining project with attractive economics. The 2021 feasibility study indicates after-tax NPV at 5 percent of US$761 million and after-tax IRR of 18.9 percent.
- The operating lease and indemnity agreement (OLIA) with Glencore coupled with EIA admissibility receipt from the government body positions Falco to advance its Horne 5 project towards construction.
Key Project
Horne 5 Project
The Horne 5 project is a world-class deposit located beneath the former Horne mine in the Rouyn -Noranda mining camp. Horne mine was operated by Noranda from 1926 to 1976 and produced 11.6 Moz of gold and 2.5 Blbs of copper. The Rouyn-Noranda mining camp has a rich exploration history having produced 19 Moz of gold and 2.9 Blbs of copper. The camp has hosted 50 producers including 20 base metal mines and 30 gold mines.
The Horne 5 is a world-class deposit containing 6.1 Moz gold equivalent in proven and probable reserves, 7.6 Moz gold equivalent in measured and indicated resources, and 1.7 Moz gold equivalent in inferred resources making it a top 5 gold development project in Canada by resource size.
The project boasts strong partners including Osisko Development, Osisko Gold Royalties, Glencore, and the Quebec Government. Osisko Development is a major shareholder in Falco Resources with a 16 percent stake, and the Quebec Government holds close to 7.5 percent stake in Falco.
Aside from gold, Horne 5 has significant base metal by-products. As per the feasibility study, precious metals (gold + silver) account for 75.6 percent of the mining revenue, while base metals (copper and zinc), account for 24.3 percent of the total mine revenue.
The 2021 updated feasibility study on the Horne 5 project indicates robust project economics. The feasibility study shows the project would generate an after-tax NPV at 5 percent of US$761 million and an after-tax IRR of 18.9 percent over the 15-year mine life. The production profile would average annual production of 220,300 oz gold over the life of the mine. Further, the study suggests significant copper and zinc by-product credits from the copper and zinc production, as well as the highly automated modern operations resulting in a low projected all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $587/oz. Horne 5’s AISC is among the first quartile of global low-cost operations.
Recent news flows including the OLIA with Glencore and the Horne 5 project’s EIA admissibility are significant milestones in the advancement of the project towards development.
Falco Resources’ OLIA with Glencore Canada enables Falco to utilize a portion of Glencore's lands. The agreement entails establishing a technical committee comprising two representatives from Glencore and two from Falco, tasked with safeguarding the uninterrupted operations of Glencore’s Horne copper smelter. Additionally, a parallel strategic committee will be formed. Glencore can nominate one representative to join Falco's board of directors.
The successful completion of OLIA coupled with life-of-mine copper-zinc concentrate offtake agreements with Glencore positions Falco to advance its Horne 5 project towards development. Further, the receipt of confirmation of the admissibility of its EIA for the Horne 5 project from the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks is a significant milestone. It provides a path forward for the development of the project.
Management Team
Luc Lessard – President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Luc Lessard brings over 30 years of experience in the design, construction, and operation of mines. Before joining Falco, he held senior executive positions at Osisko Gold Royalties, Canadian Malartic GP (a joint venture of Agnico Eagle Mines and Yamana Gold), and Osisko Mining Corporation. At Osisko Mining Corporation, he oversaw the design, construction, and commissioning of the Canadian Malartic gold mine. Lessard has been involved in numerous surface and underground mining projects throughout his career. Lessard holds a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering from Laval University.
Anthony Glavac – Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Glavac has 25 years of experience in financial reporting, including over 15 years in the mining industry. Before joining Falco, he served as the director of financial reporting and internal controls at Dynacor Gold Mines and as the interim chief financial officer at Alderon Iron Ore. Glavac was previously the senior manager at KPMG, where he worked with a diverse portfolio of public and private companies, offering services such as audit, taxation, strategic advisory, and assistance with public offerings. Glavac is also engaged with other public companies within the mining sector.
Helene Cartier – Vice-president Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations
Helene Cartier possesses over 20 years of expertise in the environmental field. She began her mining career as part of the Cambior team before transitioning to the role of vice-president of environmental services and sustainable development at Osisko Mining. There, she played a pivotal role in the development and commissioning phases of the Canadian Malartic gold mine. She has served on the board of directors of several public and private companies.
Mireille Tremblay – Vice-president Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary
Mireille Tremblay possesses more than 25 years of experience in business law, primarily in securities, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and governance. Before joining Falco in January 2021 as the director of legal affairs, Tremblay served as a legal advisor to clients across diverse industries, including the mining sector. She advocated for companies and investors involved in mining transactions in Africa, notably during the construction of a gold mine in Burkina Faso and in negotiations with the Ivorian government. Additionally, she has represented numerous companies, underwriters, and investors in various contexts, including public offerings and private placement financings, both domestically and internationally. Tremblay holds a law degree from the University of Montreal.
Mario Caron – Independent Chair
Mario Caron is a mining executive with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry in senior executive and board positions. His experience was gained nationally and internationally in both underground and open pit operations. As CEO of public companies, he secured mining licenses and various permits in numerous jurisdictions. From 2016 to 2023, he was the Chairman of New Moly LLC. (formerly known as Alloycorp Mining), a privatized company since August 2016 with a molybdenum deposit in British Columbia. Caron received his Bachelor of Engineering, Mining at McGill University and is a retired member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario and of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec.
Alexander Dann – Non-independent Director
Alexander Dann is a chartered professional accountant with over 30 years of experience leading financial operations and strategic planning for multinational public companies, primarily in the mining and manufacturing sectors. In February 2021, he was appointed chief financial officer and vice president, finance of Osisko Development. Before that, Dann served as chief financial officer of The Flowr Corporation from November 2017 to March 2020, where he successfully guided such corporation from a small private company to a TSX Venture Exchange publicly traded corporation. Prior to that, he was chief financial officer of Avion Gold and Era Resources until their acquisitions by Endeavour Mining Corporation and The Sentient Group, respectively. Dann also held senior finance roles with Falconbridge. (now part of Glencore Canada Corporation), Rio Algom Limited (now part of BHP Billiton) and Litens Automotive Partnership (a group within Magna International Inc.). Dann is the nominee of Osisko Development on the Corporation’s Board of Directors pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement entered into between the Corporation and Osisko Development on November 27, 2020 (the “Investor Rights Agreement”). Dann obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1995 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Université Laval in Québec City.
Paola Farnesi – Independent Director
Paola Farnesi is a senior financial professional with over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, financial reporting, M&A and risk management. She is currently vice president and treasurer of Domtar Corporation, responsible for negotiating and arranging $2.5 billion in corporate financings, overseeing an insurance portfolio of $50 billion in insurable values and managing the investments of pension fund assets of $8 billion. From 1994 to 2008, Farnesi held several other leadership positions at Domtar Corporation, including vice president of internal audit, where she was responsible for the implementation and subsequent compliance efforts related to Sarbanes-Oxley. Prior to joining Domtar Corporation, Farnesi worked at Ernst & Young for the assurance group in Montréal. Farnesi holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate degree in Public Accountancy from McGill University, is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Québec and obtained the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.
Chantal Sorel – Independent Director
Chantal Sorel is a corporate director. She has over 35 years of experience in general management with full profit and loss responsibility, project financing, project management, operations, strategic development, business development, mergers and acquisitions, in the industries of mining and metallurgy, power, infrastructure, industrial facilities, rail and transit. Sorel held the position of Vice President, Airport Infrastructures at Aéroports de Montréal from April 2023 to February 2024, after being an adviser to the airport from 2020 to 2023. Previously, she was executive vice president and managing director of capital at AtkinsRéalis (formerly known as the SNC-Lavalin Group) from 2016 to 2019 where she was responsible for the project financing and asset management of a $20 billion infrastructure and industrial asset portfolio. Sorel holds a degree in architecture from Université de Montréal and a master’s degree in project management from Université du Québec à Montréal and completed the Director Education Program jointly offered by the Institute of Corporate Directors, the McGill Executive Institute and the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.
Sean Roosen - Special Advisor
Sean Roosen is a founder of Osisko Mining Corporation and played a central role in the discovery, financing, and development of the Canadian Malartic mine, one of Canada’s largest gold producers. He is currently executive chair and CEO of Osisko Development and previously served as founder, executive chair, and CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties. With more than 44 years of mining industry experience, he has been recognized globally for his leadership, including being named Mines and Money Americas’ “Best CEO in North America” (2017) and one of the “Top 20 Most Influential Individuals in Global Mining.” Roosen is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines.
John Burzynski - Special Advisor
John Burzynski is executive chair of Osisko Metals and former Chair, CEO, and director of Osisko Mining, where he led the discovery, development, and $2.2 billion sale of the Windfall gold project to Gold Fields Ltd. A co-founder of Osisko Mining Corporation, he was instrumental in the development and sale of the Canadian Malartic mine. With over 35 years of international mining experience, Burzynski has received multiple industry awards, including PDAC’s “Prospector of the Year” (2007, 2024) and the Northern Miner’s “Mining Man of the Year” (2009). He holds a B.Sc. (Honours) in geology from Mount Allison University and an M.Sc. in exploration and mineral economics from Queen’s University.
Keep reading...Show less
26 September
Editor's Picks: Silver Price Breaks US$46, Gold Sets Another New All-time High
Precious metals are wrapping up a record-setting week once again.
Silver was in the spotlight, pushing past US$46 per ounce, a price not seen since 2011. At that level, it's up about 55 percent year-to-date, a better performance than gold.
Still, gold's price activity is nothing to sneeze at. The yellow metal had another record-setting week, this time getting close to US$3,800 per ounce. It continues to see support from a variety of underlying factors, but turning heads this week was the news that China is looking to boost its position in the global gold market by becoming a custodian of foreign sovereign gold reserves.
People familiar with the matter said that in recent months the Asian nation has been approaching central banks in "friendly" countries with the aim of encouraging them to buy gold and store it in China. Experts see the move as yet another part of the de-dollarization trend.
If China is successful, foreign gold reserves would be held in custodian warehouses linked to the international board of the Shanghai Gold Exchange. The board was set up by the People's Bank of China in 2014, and is where foreign entities trade gold with Chinese counterparts.
Also relevant for gold this week were comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. During a Providence, Rhode Island, speech on Tuesday (September 23), he indicated that the central bank will take a cautious approach to interest rates after last week's 25 basis point cut.
The Fed has faced ongoing calls from US President Donald Trump to make bigger cuts more quickly, and while Powell continues to resist pressure, CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) Fedwatch tool still shows that a reduction is highly likely at the Fed's October meeting.
With gold trading at or near all-time highs, a key question for investors is whether the price has more room to run. I've been speaking with a variety experts about that topic, and I encourage you to go check out the interviews on our YouTube channel to hear their full thoughts.
For now I'll sum up the view points I've been hearing most often.
First and foremost, the message I've been getting is that gold's run is not over — US$4,000, which once sounded like a fairly distant number, is now only US$200 to US$300 away, and many market watchers see it getting there by the end of the year, if not sooner.
Prices beyond US$4,000 are also being talked about as attainable.
There is of course a caveat, and that is that nothing can go straight up, including gold. Especially now after its rapid upward momentum, the broad consensus is that a correction is all but guaranteed, and perhaps soon. Here's how Steve Barton of In It To Win It explained it:
"I would be pretty shocked if we got up to US$4,000 and didn't have some type of corrective move. I suppose anything's possible — we blew through US$3,750, I didn't expect that. So maybe it'll go on up. But we're getting pretty stretched here."
Bullet briefing — Freeport drops, Lithium Americas spikes
Copper up on Freeport force majeure
Copper prices were on the rise this week after major miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) declared force majeure at its Indonesia-based Grasberg copper-gold mine.
Grasberg has been offline since September 8, when around 800,000 metric tons of mud flowed into underground levels at the operation. Seven employees went missing during the incident, with two now confirmed to have died; search efforts continue for the other five.
Freeport has cut its copper and gold sales guidance for the third quarter of the year, and expects to defer "significant" production in Q4 as well as 2026. Preliminary assessments suggest that Grasberg may not return to pre-incident operating rates until 2027.
The company's share price took a dive on the back of the news.
Putting the impact into context, Bloomberg notes that prior to the disruption, Grasberg accounted for about 3.2 percent of copper mine supply this year, as well as 30 percent of Freeport's copper output and 70 percent of its gold production.
Lithium Americas shares spike
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Nevada-focused Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) saw its share price spike over 100 percent this week after Reuters reported that the Trump administration may be gearing up to take a 10 percent equity stake in the company.
Lithium Americas finalized a US$2.26 billion loan from the US Department of Energy last year, but the government has been looking to renegotiate terms due to concerns about low lithium prices.
Lithium Americas reportedly proposed a change in the loan's amortization schedule, with the request for an equity stake in the company coming during those discussions.
Reuters states that to secure its funding, Lithium Americas offered the government no-cost warrants that would equate to 5 to 10 percent of its common shares.
The loan is tied to the company's Thacker Pass lithium project, which is set to open in 2028.
"President Trump supports this project. He wants it to succeed and also be fair to taxpayers. But there's no such thing as free money," an anonymous White House official told the news outlet.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
25 September
Joe Cavatoni: Gold Strong at Record Highs, What's Really Happening Now
Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, discusses gold's ongoing price run, highlighting its key role in risk diversification.
He also notes that western investors are beginning to take a keener interest in gold.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
25 September
Zijin Mining Surges Past US$100 Billion Valuation Despite IPO Delay
The valuation of China's Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,HKEX:2899,SHA:601899) has topped US$100 billion for the first time despite the firm's delayed initial public offering (IPO).
Shares of the Fujian-based miner closed at a record high in Shanghai on Thursday (September 25), giving the company a market capitalization of about 732 billion yuan (around US$132.4 billion), according to a Bloomberg report.
That puts Zijin just behind global heavyweights Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), worth roughly US$112 billion, and BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) at about US$140 billion.
Founded by geologist Chen Jinghe in the 1980s with a small gold mine in Southeastern China, Zijin concentrated its expansion heavily on gold and copper, which together made up 77 percent of its revenue in the first half of 2025.
That focus has paid off handsomely in the current market climate, with copper prices hitting record averages and gold smashing through historical highs. Gold has been trading at unprecedented levels throughout September, with futures opening on Thursday at US$3,768.30 per ounce, up 1 percent from the previous day’s close of US$3,732.10.
Prices have consistently held above US$3,700 since September 22. Earlier this month, bullion reached an all-time peak of US$3,788.33, eclipsing the inflation-adjusted record set in January 1980.
Analysts attribute the rally to a weaker US dollar and widespread expectations of further US interest rate cuts.
Gold's strength has reinforced Zijin’s plans to spin off and list its overseas gold assets.
Zijin Gold International, which controls the company’s non-China gold mines, is seeking to raise about US$3.2 billion in what would be the world’s second largest IPO of 2025. The Hong Kong listing was initially scheduled for September 29, but has been pushed back a day to September 30 after Super Typhoon Ragasa battered the city.
The delay stems from Hong Kong exchange rules that automatically extend IPO subscription deadlines when a No. 8 or higher storm warning coincides with the final morning of the retail order period. Because Ragasa effectively shut down financial activity on Wednesday (September 24), Zijin’s offering was forced to adjust by 24 hours.
Despite the storm disruption, Zijin’s offering is expected to draw strong demand. Investors have been closely tracking the company’s trajectory, noting its ability to align growth with bullish commodity cycles.
Market observers say the IPO will also test investor appetite for large-scale resource listings in Hong Kong, which has seen a slowdown in new deals amid geopolitical tensions.
A US$3.2 billion raise would make Zijin Gold’s debut the largest in the city this year and second worldwide.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Metal Bank Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00