Biman Bangladesh Airlines Orders 11 More Boeing Jets to Expand Fleet

- Airline's second purchase this year grows its order book to 25 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX jets
- Bangladeshi flag carrier advancing fleet modernization and international growth strategy
Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced today the national carrier placed an order for 11 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes to grow and renew its fleet. The purchase, which includes five 787-10 and six 737-8 jets, builds on the airline's largest‑ever order for 14 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes earlier this year.
Government leaders celebrated the signing by Boeing and Biman on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, including:
- Bangladesh Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism M. Rashiduzzaman Millat
- State Minister of Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir
- Invest Bangladesh Authority Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun
- Advisor to the Prime Minister Madhi Amin
- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick
- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau
"Today's supplemental agreement is an important step in Biman's ongoing fleet renewal and network expansion. This order responds to specific requirements in our fleet plan. Our team's working relationship with Boeing over the years has given us confidence in the delivery and support arrangements," said Mr. Rumee A Hossain, chairman of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. "As the national flag carrier, we remain committed to developing Biman's network and capabilities in a manner that responds to the connectivity needs of the people of Bangladesh, our expatriate community, business and tourism. This agreement is one part of a broader, carefully considered plan to strengthen the country's international connectivity in the years ahead."
Biman currently operates 787, 777 and 737 Next‑Generation airplanes across its international network, connecting Bangladesh with major hubs in the Middle East, South and Southeast Asia, and Europe. The 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX families deliver 20-25% more fuel efficiency compared to the airplanes they replace, supporting the airline's strategy to modernize its fleet and expand global connectivity.
"Biman's follow-on order reflects its strategic approach to fleet renewal and capacity growth, and underscores the strength of our long-standing partnership," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "These additional 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes will deliver the efficiency, versatility and reliability Biman needs to support Bangladesh's growing role in global aviation."
The addition of the 737‑8 and 787‑10 strengthens Biman's established Boeing fleet, ensuring seamless commonality across operations. The 737‑8 brings greater range to the airline's single‑aisle network, while the 787‑10 adds higher capacity to complement Biman's 787‑9 and 787‑8 airplanes.
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Contact
Siddhant Chauhan
Boeing India and South Asia Communications
siddhant.chauhan@boeing.com
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com
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SOURCE Boeing