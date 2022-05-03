Billy Goat Brands Ltd. a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned business, FunGuys Beverages has received its first purchase order on a pre-order basis in the amount of CAD 50,000 from Drip Coffee Social Ltd. for its KOLD line of organic, mushroom-infused, cold-brew coffee beverages . The Subsidiary is a ...

GOAT:CC