BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 1 st Annual Mental Health Conference being held on June 27 th 2022 in New York City, NY.

The theme of the conference is "Neuropsychiatry, Psychedelics, and Beyond." The fireside chat will focus on the background of BetterLife and what differentiates it in the mental healthcare space.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife's synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent for composition and method of use covers treatment of depression, cluster headaches, post-traumatic stress disorder and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife's pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

Contact Information

David Melles, Investor Relations Manager
Email: David.Melles@blifepharma.com
Phone: 1-778-887-1928

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.


BetterLife To Present BETR-001 Preclinical Data at the Upcoming Federation of European Neuroscience Societies Forum

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that an abstract submitted on the anti-depressant activity of its lead compound 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001") was accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming FENS Forum, being held July 9-13 in Paris, France. The study, led by Dr. Vern Lewis, is part of BetterLife's collaboration with the laboratory of Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University's Department of Neuroscience.

Dr. Lewis will present preclinical data demonstrating the anti-depressant and neural plasticity-promoting properties of BETR-001 from both in vitro and in vivo studies. BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic Lysergic Acid Diethylamide ("LSD") derivative molecule.

BetterLife To Present BETR-001 Preclinical Data at the Upcoming Canadian Association for Neuroscience Conference

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that an abstract on the preclinical data on anti-depressant activity of its lead compound 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001") was accepted for presentation at the upcoming Canadian Association for Neuroscience (CAN) Conference, being held May 12-15 in Toronto, Canada. The study, led by Dr. Vern Lewis, is part of BetterLife's collaboration with the laboratory of Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University's Department of Neuroscience. This collaboration is also supported by the Mitacs Accelerate program.

At CAN, Dr. Lewis will present preclinical data demonstrating the neural plasticity-promoting and anti-depressant properties of BETR-001 from both in vitro and in vivo studies. The Dr. Lewis' study demonstrated that treatment of rat embryonic cortical neurons with BETR-001 increases the structural complexity of neurons (dendrite growth and complexity) and therefore, provides evidence of neural plasticity activity of BETR-001. In certain measurements of structural plasticity in neurons, BETR-001 performed better than ketamine in this model.

BetterLife's BETR-001 Demonstrates BETR-001 Anti-depressant Activity in Preclinical Models of Depression

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce it has obtained additional positive data confirming the anti-depressant activity of its lead compound 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001") in preclinical models of depression. The study is part of BetterLife's collaboration with the laboratory of Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University's (Carleton) Department of Neuroscience.

BETR-001 is a second-generation Lysergic Acid Diethylamide ("LSD") derivative molecule that BetterLife believes will mimic the therapeutic potential of LSD without causing psychedelic effects, such as hallucinations. The current study evaluated the anti-depressant activity of BETR-001 on depressive-like behavior of mice in a forced swim test. The amount of time mice spend immobile (a depression-like behavior) was significantly reduced 24 hours after treatment with single dose of BETR-001 (1.0 mg/kg) compared to the untreated control group. BETR-001 had no effect on the locomotion behavior of mice in this study, suggesting the increased mobility in the forced swim test was due to its anti-depressant activity. "We are very pleased with these preclinical results as they show that BETR-001 efficacy in the forced swim test is consistent with 2-bromo-LSD's 5-HT2A agonist activity, promotion of neural plasticity, and its anti-depressant effect in stress-induced preclinical depression model, as demonstrated in previous studies by BetterLife. The mounting evidence on BETR-001 efficacy in preclinical models of depression leaves little doubt on its therapeutic potential in depression and related disorders," stated BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian.

BetterLife Obtains In Vivo PK Data for BETR-001 Confirming its Bioavailability in Brain

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of second generation non-hallucinogenic psychedelic analogs for the treatment of neuropsychological disorders, is pleased to announce it has obtained the first set of positive in vivo pharmacokinetic (PK) data confirming the bioavailability of its lead compound BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD, formerly TD-0148A) in the brain (target tissue) and plasma of treated mice. BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). We had previously confirmed the non-hallucinogenic property of BETR-001 in the head-twitch-response (HTR) assay in mice, a model commonly used as a behavioral proxy in rodents for human hallucinogenic effects. A key objective of the current study was to confirm that lack of hallucinogenic property of BETR-001 is not due to its poor bioavailability especially in the target brain tissue.

The key PK data points from this mouse study conducted at Nucro-Technics (Scarborough, ON, Canada) include:

BetterLife Lead Drug Promotes Structural Neural Plasticity in Preclinical Model

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of 2 nd generation non-hallucinogenic psychedelic analogs for the treatment of neuropsychological disorders, is pleased to announce it has obtained positive results from a preclinical neural plasticity study of BETR-001 in cortical rat neurons, as part of its collaboration with the laboratory of Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University's (Carleton) Department of Neuroscience ( https:carleton.caneuroscienceprofileargel-aguilar-valles ). BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD, formerly TD-0148A) is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD).

Atrophy of neurons in the brain plays a critical role in pathophysiology of depression and related disorders. Increased structural plasticity in the brain neurons (mainly prefrontal cortex) has been linked to the sustained antidepressant effects of ketamine and other psychedelic compounds. BetterLife had previously shown the anti-depressant properties of BETR-001 in a rodent chronic variable stress model. The current study demonstrates that treatment of rat embryonic cortical neurons with BETR-001 increases the structural complexity of neurons (dendrite growth and complexity) and therefore, provides evidence of neural plasticity activity of BETR-001. In certain measurements of structural plasticity in neurons, BETR-001 performs better than ketamine in this model.

CDC's ACIP Unanimously Votes to Provisionally Recommend Use of Merck's VAXNEUVANCE as an Option for Pneumococcal Vaccination in Infants and Children

VAXNEUVANCE is the first new pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for pediatric populations to be recommended in almost a decade

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously voted to include VAXNEUVANCE TM (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) as a recommended option for vaccination in infants and children, including routine use in children under 2 years of age. Specifically, the ACIP voted to recommend that VAXNEUVANCE may be used as an option to the currently available 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) for children aged under 19 years according to currently recommended PCV13 dosing and schedules. Additionally, the ACIP unanimously voted to include VAXNEUVANCE in the Vaccines for Children program.

