Besra Gold Inc Announces the Special Meeting of Shareholders Report of Voting Results

Besra Gold Inc Announces the Special Meeting of Shareholders Report of Voting Results

Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces in accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report describes the matters decided at the special meeting of shareholders of Besra Gold Inc. (the "Company") held on June 17, 2026 (Perth, Australia time), corresponding to June 16, 2026 (Toronto, Canada time). Full details of the matters are set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 7, 2026 (the "Circular"), which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

1 Number of Directors

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company, as described more particularly in the Circular, was approved. Detailed results of the votes are as set out below:

Votes For % For Votes
Against 		% Against Abstain % Abstain
290,160,905 99.17% 2,304,405 0.79% 115,385 0.04%

 

2 Removal of David Potter

The resolution to remove David Potter from the Board was approved. Detailed results of the votes are as set out below:

Votes For % For Votes
Against 		% Against Abstain % Abstain
156,042,618 53.33% 134,514,725 45.98% 2,023,352 0.69%

 

3 Removal of Matthew Greentree

The resolution to remove Matthew Greentree from the Board was not approved. Detailed results of the votes are as set out below:

Votes For % For Votes
Against 		% Against Abstain % Abstain
130,352,304 44.55% 160,112,135 54.72% 2,116,256 0.72%

 

4 Election of Peter Crooks

Peter Crooks was not elected as a director of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are as set out below:

Votes For % For Votes
Against 		% Against Abstain % Abstain
130,425,192 44.58% 161,840,151 55.31% 315,352 0.11%

 

5 Election of Matthew Antill

Matthew Antill was not elected as a director of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are as set out below:

Votes For % For Votes
Against 		% Against Abstain % Abstain
130,309,150 44.54% 161,849,955 55.32% 421,590 0.14%

 

6 Continuance Resolution

The special resolution approving the Company's continuation from a corporation governed under the Canada Business Corporations Act to a corporation governed under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), as described more particularly in the Circular, was not approved. Detailed results of the votes are as set out below:

Votes For % For Votes
Against 		% Against Abstain % Abstain
161,096,230 55.06% 129,647,746 44.31% 1,836,719 0.63%

 

7 Dissident Advisory Resolutions

The advisory resolutions relating to the Company's gold purchase agreement, as described more particularly in the Circular, were not approved. Detailed results of the votes are as set out below:

Votes For % For Votes
Against 		% Against Abstain % Abstain
132,135,497 45.16% 160,165,635 54.74% 279,563 0.10%

 

DATED this 17th day of June 2026.

     BESRA GOLD INC.
  
  
(signed) "Dr John Blake"
Dr John Blake
Director and Non-Executive Chair

 

For more information please contact:

Investors:    
Dr Ray Shaw    
CEO & Executive Director
info@besra.com 		Media:
Nicholas Read / Kate Bell
Read Corporate
info@readcorporate.com.au

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301872

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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