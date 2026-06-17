Besra Gold Inc Announces the Special Meeting of Shareholders Report of Voting Results

Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces in accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report describes the matters decided at the special meeting of shareholders of Besra Gold Inc. (the "Company") held on June 17, 2026 (Perth, Australia time), corresponding to June 16, 2026 (Toronto, Canada time). Full details of the matters are set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 7, 2026 (the "Circular"), which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
1 Number of Directors
The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company, as described more particularly in the Circular, was approved. Detailed results of the votes are as set out below:
|Votes For
|% For
| Votes
Against
|% Against
|Abstain
|% Abstain
|290,160,905
|99.17%
|2,304,405
|0.79%
|115,385
|0.04%
2 Removal of David Potter
The resolution to remove David Potter from the Board was approved. Detailed results of the votes are as set out below:
|Votes For
|% For
| Votes
Against
|% Against
|Abstain
|% Abstain
|156,042,618
|53.33%
|134,514,725
|45.98%
|2,023,352
|0.69%
3 Removal of Matthew Greentree
The resolution to remove Matthew Greentree from the Board was not approved. Detailed results of the votes are as set out below:
|Votes For
|% For
| Votes
Against
|% Against
|Abstain
|% Abstain
|130,352,304
|44.55%
|160,112,135
|54.72%
|2,116,256
|0.72%
4 Election of Peter Crooks
Peter Crooks was not elected as a director of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are as set out below:
|Votes For
|% For
| Votes
Against
|% Against
|Abstain
|% Abstain
|130,425,192
|44.58%
|161,840,151
|55.31%
|315,352
|0.11%
5 Election of Matthew Antill
Matthew Antill was not elected as a director of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are as set out below:
|Votes For
|% For
| Votes
Against
|% Against
|Abstain
|% Abstain
|130,309,150
|44.54%
|161,849,955
|55.32%
|421,590
|0.14%
6 Continuance Resolution
The special resolution approving the Company's continuation from a corporation governed under the Canada Business Corporations Act to a corporation governed under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), as described more particularly in the Circular, was not approved. Detailed results of the votes are as set out below:
|Votes For
|% For
| Votes
Against
|% Against
|Abstain
|% Abstain
|161,096,230
|55.06%
|129,647,746
|44.31%
|1,836,719
|0.63%
7 Dissident Advisory Resolutions
The advisory resolutions relating to the Company's gold purchase agreement, as described more particularly in the Circular, were not approved. Detailed results of the votes are as set out below:
|Votes For
|% For
| Votes
Against
|% Against
|Abstain
|% Abstain
|132,135,497
|45.16%
|160,165,635
|54.74%
|279,563
|0.10%
DATED this 17th day of June 2026.
| BESRA GOLD INC.
(signed) "Dr John Blake"
Dr John Blake
Director and Non-Executive Chair
For more information please contact:
| Investors:
Dr Ray Shaw
CEO & Executive Director
info@besra.com
| Media:
Nicholas Read / Kate Bell
Read Corporate
info@readcorporate.com.au
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301872