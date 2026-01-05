Besra Gold Announces Organizational Changes as Part of Strategic and Cost Review

Besra Gold Announces Organizational Changes as Part of Strategic and Cost Review

Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) (Besra or the Company) advises that, as part of the ongoing corporate strategic review and cost-reduction program announced on 13 November 2025, the Board has implemented several organizational changes.

The Board has restructured the Malaysian operations. As a result, Mr. Matthew Antill, Managing Director of North Borneo Gold Sdn Bhd. (a subsidiary of Besra in Sarawak, Malaysia) has been made redundant, effective from 22nd December 2025. Mr. Antill will receive all payments and benefits due to him under his employment agreement with Besra.

The Board has also issued notice to Mr. Michael Higginson on 22nd December 2025. Mr Higginson is engaged by Besra as Company Secretary under the terms of a Consultancy Services Agreement. He will continue to provide services to the Company until the 3-month notice period under the agreement, which concludes on 22 March 2026.

Besra's Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Ray Shaw, continues to lead the Company's Government and Community engagement team, with a primary focus on securing the renewal of licenses for the Bau Gold Project in Sarawak, Malaysia.

The Board thanks Mr. Antil and Mr. Higginson for their contributions to Besra and extends its best wishes to them for the future.

This announcement was authorized for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

John Blake
Non-Executive Chairman 

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
John Blake
Non-Executive Chairman 
John.blake@besra .com

Media:
Nicholas Read / Kate Bell 
Read Corporate 
Info@readcorporate.com.au

N. America Contact: 
James Hamilton 
Investor Relations
M +1 -416-471-4494
E jim@besra.com

 		  

 

