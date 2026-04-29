Besra Gold Announces: March 2026 Quarterly Activities Report

Besra Gold Announces: March 2026 Quarterly Activities Report

Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces the March 2026 Quarterly Activities Report.

Please click on the link below to read this announcement in full.

Link:

https://www.besra.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/March-2026-Quarterly-ActivitiesAppendix-5B-Cash-Flow-Report.pdf

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Renewal of Mining Lease ML 05/2012/1D conditionally approved

  • First Concession to be Renewed since the Company's listing in October 2021, following meetings with key Sarawak Government decision-makers.

    • The Sarawak State Government has granted the renewal of ML 05/2012/1D, subject to conditions to be advised.

    • This renewal secures continuity of tenure over the Jugan deposit within the Bau Gold Project.

  • Besra will continue its positive engagement with local authorities, communities and other key stakeholders regarding renewal conditions for the Mining Lease and to progress the status of other applications within the Bau Gold Project.

  • Continued implementation of Strategic and Cost Review initiatives, including restructuring of Malaysian operations and further consolidation of corporate functions.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

For further information, please contact John Blake, Chairman (info@besra.com)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294995

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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