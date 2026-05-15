Besra Gold Announces: Management's Discussion and Analysis & Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Besra Gold Announces: Management's Discussion and Analysis & Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended 31 March 2026.

Please click on the link below to read this announcement in full.

MD&A Link: https://www.besra.com/bez_mda-31-march-2026-draft-nrfc-commentscan_dms_1016743487-2-v4-final-clean/

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Link: https://www.besra.com/bez-interim-consolidated-fs-for-period-ended-31-march-2026-31032026-v3-final/

This announcement was authorized for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

For further information, please contact John Blake, Chairman (info@besra.com).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297621

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Besra Gold Shs Chess Dep Int Repr 1 ShsBEZ:AUASX:BEZgold investing
BEZ:AU
The Conversation (0)
Gold and silver coins.

Precious Metals News: Silver and Platinum Prices Decouple from Gold

Silver and platinum decoupled from gold this week, rallying on supply side challenges as the US-Iran War continues.With the price for energy metal copper hitting a fresh high this week, silver and platinum shook off their precious metals mantles and took a walk on the industrial side. Gold is... Keep Reading...
Q1 2026 Interim Financial Statements

Q1 2026 Interim Financial Statements

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Q1 2026 Interim Financial StatementsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Qtly Activities Report - Q1 26 Mgmt's Discussion & Analysis

Qtly Activities Report - Q1 26 Mgmt's Discussion & Analysis

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Qtly Activities Report - Q1 26 Mgmt's Discussion & AnalysisDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL)

Corcel Exploration

Keep Reading...
A smartphone displays a yellow eagle logo and text reads: AGNICO EAGLE, over a background of stacked gold bars.

Agnico’s US$14 Billion Ontario Bet Anchors Canada’s Push to Deregulate Mining

Canada’s aggressive push to deregulate its mining sector has landed a US$14 billion commitment from Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) in Ontario.Agnico Eagle will deploy approximately US$12 billion by 2030 across its existing portfolio, while an additional US$2 billion is earmarked for the... Keep Reading...
Clem Chambers, gold bars.

Clem Chambers: Gold is for War — But That's Not What I'm Buying Now

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, explains how he's adjusted his strategy since the Iran war began, emphasizing that what works during "normal" times won't work now. "The best protection for what's coming up ... is to be economically active in some way or other — as much as you can — because... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. Opens the Market

CHARBONE tiendra un webinaire sur les resultats du premier trimestre le 29 mai

CHARBONE to Host First Quarter Results Webinar on May 29th

New Book Proposes Unique Model of Universal, Affordable Healthcare

Related News

cleantech investing

CHARBONE tiendra un webinaire sur les resultats du premier trimestre le 29 mai

cleantech investing

CHARBONE to Host First Quarter Results Webinar on May 29th

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Reports Gas Occurrence in Drill Hole WM08-27EXT at Seagull Property

oil and gas investing

Valeura Announces Voting Results

energy investing

Generation Uranium Announces Launch Of New Website

oil and gas investing

Westport Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Canadian Mining Reforms Fuel Surge in New Investment