Benton Provides Update on Its Stake in Clean Air Metals Inc. - New PEA Delivers C$219.4M pre-tax NPV, 39% IRR for the Thunder Bay North Project

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX,OTC:BNTRF) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the newly announced Clean Air Metals PEA Delivers C$219.4 M pre-tax NPV, 39% IRR for the Thunder Bay North Project. See Clean Air Metals (TSXV: AIR) News Release date October 9, 2025. Benton current holds 24.6M shares or 9.8% of Clean Air Metals equity and retains a 0.5% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on the lower portion on the Thunder Bay North Deposit and all of the Escape Lake Deposit (see attached maps). All figures are in Canadian Dollars, unless specified otherwise.

Highlights from the Clean Air announcement.

  • The project has a $219.4M1 pre-tax NPV8 against a project capital cost of $89.5M. After-tax NPV of $157.5M
  • The pre-tax internal rate of return (IRR) is 39%, and the after-tax IRR is 32%
  • At spot pricing1, pre-tax NPV8 totals $316M with pre-tax IRR of 52%
  • The asset is designed from the ground up as a low-cost, high-margin producer with access to the first seven months from collaring the ramp portal. The project maximizes the use of temporary infrastructure and utilizes toll milling at a nearby facility
  • The capital payback is 2.5 years from the start of production through healthy operating margins of 45%
  • Baseline environmental studies are primarily completed to support future permitting of the project
  • The Project is near the City of Thunder Bay, Canada, where key highway and electrical infrastructure and support are located
  • The Company has positive relationships and is working closely with nearby Indigenous communities to allow full and meaningful participation in the project
  • The resource has been updated with additional drilling and new pricing, highlighting a 14.9M tonne indicated resource grading 2.66 g/t 2PGE2, 0.40% Cu and 0.24% Ni
  • Additionally, there are 2.49M tonnes of inferred resource grading 1.62 g/t 2PGE2, 0.31% Cu and 0.19% Ni. There are no reserves

SOURCE: Clean Air Metals, Inc.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/269811_80bddeefd4003815_002.jpg

Maps: Benton's Interest for Thunder Nay North and Escape Lake Deposits.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/269811_80bddeefd4003815_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/269811_80bddeefd4003815_003.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/269811_80bddeefd4003815_003full.jpg

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-474-9020
Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca

Nick Konkin, Investor Relations
Phone: 647-249-9298 ext. 322
Email: nick@grovecorp.ca

Website: www.bentonresources.ca
Twitter: @BentonResources
Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

alset marketing

Benton Resources

Precious and Base Metals Project Generator in Canada

Benton and Sokoman Announce Updates on Newfoundland Joint Venture Projects Golden Hope and Grey River

Benton and Sokoman Announce Updates on Newfoundland Joint Venture Projects Golden Hope and Grey River

Additional High-Grade Cesium Assays from Hydra Dyke at Golden Hope: Gold Mineralization Expanded at Grey River Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to report final assay results from... Keep Reading...
Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the final option payment of CAD$100,000 from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada ("RTEC") for the Baril Lake West project (see press release dated January 2, 2019). Pursuant to the terms of the Option... Keep Reading...
Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been notified by Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air") that it has entered into a CAD$15 million mineral royalty financing agreement with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag"). Clean Air... Keep Reading...
Sokoman and Benton Channel Samples up to 13.57% Cs2O and Confirm High-Grade Cesium Discovery at the Golden Hope Joint Venture, Southwestern Newfoundland

Sokoman and Benton Channel Samples up to 13.57% Cs2O and Confirm High-Grade Cesium Discovery at the Golden Hope Joint Venture, Southwestern Newfoundland

Channel sampling at the Hydra Zone returns up to 13.57% Cs2OSokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce that recent channel sampling at the cesium dyke prospect has confirmed a... Keep Reading...
Benton Resources and Sokoman Minerals Report Kraken Lithium Prospect Phase 3 Drilling Program Underway; First Three Holes Cut Spodumene-Rich Dykes up to 14 m Thick

Benton Resources and Sokoman Minerals Report Kraken Lithium Prospect Phase 3 Drilling Program Underway; First Three Holes Cut Spodumene-Rich Dykes up to 14 m Thick

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman"), together, (the "Alliance") are happy to report the commencement of the third phase of drilling at the Kraken Lithium Prospect. The Alliance is also extremely pleased to announce a new... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Trading resumes in: Company: Anteros Metals Inc. CSE Symbol: ANT All Issues: Oui Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Enters Definitive Agreement

Anteros Metals Enters Definitive Agreement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of October 7, 2025, the Company and Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") have entered into an option and joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 8, 2025, pursuant to which... Keep Reading...
Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold Project

Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold Project

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed

1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced 1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples CompletedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Canada One Acquires 4,836 ha Copper-Gold Property Adjacent to Copper Mountain Mine

Canada One Acquires 4,836 ha Copper-Gold Property Adjacent to Copper Mountain Mine

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") announces it has agreed to acquire a 4,836-hectare copper-gold property contiguous to the northwest of Hudbay Minerals' Copper Mountain Mine, to be known as "Copper Dome North" (the... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Reports Historical Drill Results Ahead of Planned Phase I Drill Program

Corcel Exploration Reports Historical Drill Results Ahead of Planned Phase I Drill Program

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to provide a summary of the results of historical drilling conducted at the Yuma King mine, within the 100%-owned Yuma King Project in west-central Arizona. The Yuma King Project hosts the historical Yuma... Keep Reading...

