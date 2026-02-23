Belo Sun Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Belo Sun Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Belo Sun Mining Corp. ("Belo Sun" or the "Company") (TSX:BSX,OTC:BSXGF, OTCQB:BSXGF) is pleased to report that all meeting matters put forth to the shareholders (the "Shareholders"), as voted on by the disinterested shareholders, were duly approved at its special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the 91.99% of the disinterested Shareholders approved the issuance of up to 56,565,697 common shares of the Company to La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. ("La Mancha") pursuant to the private placement previously announced by the Company on December 22, 2025 (the "Private Placement").

A total of 260,820,988 common shares were voted in connection at the Meeting, representing approximately 55.4% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Belo Sun would like to express its gratitude to its Shareholders for their high levels of participation and support.

Clovis Torres, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Belo Sun, commented: "We are pleased our Shareholders recognize the value of La Mancha's support, and we look forward to continued mutual success as we responsibly advance the Volta Grande Gold Project. With Shareholder approval now in place, we expect to close the Private Placement in the coming days."

About the Company

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company with gold-focused properties in Brazil. Belo Sun's primary focus is advancing and expanding its 100% owned Volta Grande Gold Project in Pará State, Brazil. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol "BSX" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BSXGF." For more information about Belo Sun, please visit www.belosun.com.

For inquiries, please contact Belo Sun Mining Corp, +1 (416) 861-2262 or info@belosun.com.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Meeting; voting results; and the completion of the Private Placement. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.belosun.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


