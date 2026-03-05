Belo Sun Announces Appointment of Director

Belo Sun Mining Corp. ("Belo Sun" or the "Company") (TSX:BSX,OTC:BSXGF, OTCQB:BSXGF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Benjamin Buckingham has been nominated by La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. ("La Mancha") to serve as its representative on the Board of the Company pursuant to the investor rights agreement between the Company and La Mancha.

Mr. Buckingham replaces Mr. Jack Lunnon, who has stepped down as a director of the Company effective March 5, 2026 in connection with La Mancha's internal transition of its Board representation.

The Company thanks Mr. Lunnon for his service and contribution during his tenure as a director. Mr. Lunnon will continue in his role as Chief Technical Officer of the La Mancha group and will remain engaged in supporting Belo Sun through La Mancha's ongoing involvement.

Mr. Buckingham has over 10 years of experience in metals and mining investment and finance. He has been with La Mancha since 2020 and currently serves as Vice President, Investments, where he is responsible for sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities, conducting due diligence and valuations, executing transactions, and providing portfolio oversight and strategic support. Mr. Buckingham has been closely involved in La Mancha's investment in Belo Sun and has been responsible for executing several investments, primarily in Brazil and Latin America. He has experience supporting portfolio companies through M&A, corporate development and project financing initiatives.

Prior to joining La Mancha, Mr. Buckingham was an Investment Analyst at CD Capital, a mining-focused private equity firm. He holds an MSc in Metals and Energy Finance from Imperial College London and a BA (Hons) in Economics from the University of Newcastle.

Clovis Torres, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Belo Sun, commented: "We would like to thank Jack for his valuable contribution to the Board and for his continued support of Belo Sun through La Mancha's ongoing involvement. We are pleased to welcome Ben Buckingham as La Mancha's nominee and look forward to working with him as we advance the Volta Grande Project. Ben's experience in corporate development and project financing will be a valuable addition to the Board as we continue progressing the development of the Project."

About the Company

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company with gold-focused properties in Brazil. Belo Sun's primary focus is advancing and expanding its 100% owned Volta Grande Gold Project in Pará State, Brazil. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol "BSX" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BSXGF." For more information about Belo Sun, please visit www.belosun.com.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the appointment of Mr. Buckingham to the Board of the Company; and the departure of Mr. Lunnon as a director. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.belosun.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


