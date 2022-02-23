Announced positive topline results from the Phase 2b SOOTHE clinical trial in refractory chronic cough positioning BLU-5937 as a potentially best-in-class P2X3 antagonist - - Plans to request an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter and initiate the Phase 3 program in the second half of 2022 - - Ended year with US$248.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term ...

BLU:CA,BLU