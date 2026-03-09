Belgravia Hartford provides corporate update

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV,OTC:BLGVF) (OTC: BLGVF) (FRA: ECA) ("Belgravia" or the "Company" is pleased to provide an update on its litigation with PolyNatura Corp. ("PolyNatura"), a portfolio company of Cartesian Capital Group, seeking to enforce its US$12.2 million royalty interest tied to water and mineral rights at the Ochoa Project in Lea County, New Mexico.

On February 3, 2026, the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico heard oral argument on PolyNatura's Motion to Dismiss in Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. et al v. Polynatura Corp., Case No. 2:21-cv-00918-MIS-JHR. The Honorable Judge Margaret I. Strickland presided over the hearing. The motion remains under advisement, and the Company awaits the Court's ruling. Additionally, the Court entered an order continuing the pretrial conference and the February 17–19, 2026 trial dates, which will be rescheduled if necessary. The Company views this procedural step as consistent with the Court's careful review of the pending motions and its ongoing oversight of the case.

On February 2, 2026, Belgravia participated at an in-person settlement conference in Las Cruces, New Mexico with Magistrate Judge Ritter. A resolution was not reached; however, Belgravia remains open to further constructive dialogue.

Mehdi Azodi, President and CEO of Belgravia Hartford, stated: "Belgravia remains confident in its legal position and will vigorously enforce its contractual rights to protect shareholders and advance monetization of its royalty portfolio. Our legal team is actively preparing additional avenues of enforcement to ensure that the full value of our US$12.2 million royalty interest is realized. We are committed to pursuing every available legal remedy on behalf of our shareholders."

Holdings Update:

Belgravia has fully repaid the US$5M convertible debenture issued by Round13 Digital Asset Fund by paying back 42.377 Bitcoin. The decision to repay the debenture using Bitcoin was influenced by the decline in Bitcoin's market price relative to Belgravia's initial acquisition cost, resulting in higher effective interest accrual under the Bitcoin-denominated structure. Eliminating the debt and associated interest accrual strengthens Belgravia's balance sheets as the company evaluates alternative financing opportunities.

Belgravia holds the following unencumbered investments:

  • 17.00844408 Bitcoin
  • 9,123 BITX Bitcoin X2 Strategy ETF
  • 7,030,000 common shares of DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (DELX-TSX.V)
  • 1,600,000 DelphX warrants exercisable at $0.08

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings, and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more legal disclaimer and information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the inability of the Company to utilize the anticipated proceeds of the Offering, the Company's ability to protect and enhance shareholder value and growth, the Company's ability to launch its Bitcoin focused technical tools, the dilution effects of the Offering and the Debenture, the long term success of the Company, Company meeting all conditions for a timely closing of the Debenture, including obtaining all required approvals, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

