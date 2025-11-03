Belgravia Hartford becomes a member of Future Investment Initiative

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV,OTC:BLGVF) (OTC: BLGVF) (FRA: ECA) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that it is a member of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute and attended the 9th FII Conference which took place the week of October 27, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The FII is one of the world's premier gatherings of heads of state, global CEOs, investors, and policymakers focused on innovation, sustainability, and the future of global investment. Participation by Belgravia's executives and advisors marks an important step in expanding the Company's international profile.

Attendance at FII provided a high‑quality platform for Belgravia to engage directly with global and industry leaders, cultivate strategic relationships, and explore opportunities related to its Bitcoin Treasury, royalty holdings and ongoing litigation interests.

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO, added:

"Participation at FII underscored Belgravia Hartford's commitment to building long‑term global relationships and pursuing growth avenues aligned with our Bitcoin Treasury and investment strategy. The visibility and access at this world‑class event supported our objective to broaden our network and advance value‑creation initiatives across the Belgravia portfolio."

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more legal disclaimer and information, please visit www.blgvbtc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the inability of the Company to utilize the anticipated proceeds of the Offering, the Company's ability to protect and enhance shareholder value and growth, the Company's ability to launch its Bitcoin focused technical tools, the dilution effects of the Offering and the Debenture, the long term success of the Company, Company meeting all conditions for a timely closing of the Debenture, including obtaining all required approvals, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

