Beacon Biosignals Announces Partnership with Harmony Biosciences to Advance Objective Clinical Endpoints in Hypersomnia Conditions Through Quantitative EEG

Beacon Biosignals Announces Partnership with Harmony Biosciences to Advance Objective Clinical Endpoints in Hypersomnia Conditions Through Quantitative EEG

Beacon Biosignals, a leader in AI-driven neurophysiology and precision drug development, today announced a collaboration with Harmony Biosciences (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for rare neurological disorders, to incorporate quantitative electroencephalography (EEG) measurements into two of Harmony's Phase 3 studies of HBS-301 for Narcolepsy and Idiopathic Hypersomnia.

The collaboration will support Harmony's primary objective of assessing excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) by complementing traditional patient-reported outcomes, such as the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), with objective sleep EEG data.

Through this study, Beacon's FDA 510(k)-cleared Waveband EEG headband and AI-driven algorithms will be used to capture at-home brain data across consecutive nights of sleep. Additionally, it will assess daytime sleepiness with continuous EEG data enabled by the Waveband's wireless, low-profile design. By continuously measuring nighttime sleep quality as well as daytime naps, Beacon's technology provides a more precise view of hypersomnolence in real-world environments.

"This collaboration with Harmony represents an important step toward bringing quantitative sleep neurophysiology into late-stage drug development," said David Matthews, PhD, President of Life Sciences at Beacon Biosignals. "Measuring objective sleep EEG data alongside subjective endpoints like patient-reported outcomes improves the precision and interpretability of treatment outcomes, and we expect it will accelerate the path toward better therapies for people living with hypersomnia disorders."

"Harmony Biosciences is committed to advancing scientific understanding and treatment of central disorders of hypersomnolence," said Kumar Budur, MD, MS, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Harmony Biosciences. "By integrating Beacon's innovative EEG platform into our HBS-301 Phase 3 studies, we aim to bring new levels of objectivity and reliability to clinical endpoints in hypersomnia disorders, enhancing our ability to evaluate treatment benefit and better serve the patient community."

Narcolepsy is characterized by severe excessive daytime sleepiness with or without cataplexy, while Idiopathic Hypersomnia is characterized by debilitating EDS, prolonged unrefreshing naps, and severe sleep inertia following nighttime sleep. Current trial measures rely heavily on subjective patient-reported scales, which may underrepresent the true burden of disease. The addition of quantitative EEG-based endpoints allows for more robust characterization of both daytime and nighttime sleep patterns, enabling identification of EEG biomarkers that may inform dose selection, efficacy assessment, and potential patient subgroup analysis.

The collaboration reinforces both organizations' shared mission to advance precision medicine in sleep disorders using cutting-edge neurotechnology and clinical research innovation.

About Beacon Biosignals

Beacon Biosignals is unlocking the power of brain data to advance human health. The company combines FDA-cleared wearable EEG technology with advanced AI to capture and analyze real-world neural data, enabling breakthroughs across neurology, psychiatry, and sleep medicine. The Beacon Platform provides clinicians and biopharma partners with objective measures of brain function that accelerate research, improve diagnostics, and guide new treatments. Learn more at www.beacon.bio .

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences (Nasdaq: HRMY) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative therapies to patients living with rare neurological disorders. Harmony's portfolio includes FDA-approved treatment for narcolepsy and a pipeline focused on advancing therapies for sleep/wake, epilepsy and other rare neurological disorders. Learn more at www.harmonybiosciences.com .

Media Contact:

Isabella Lazzareschi, Beacon Biosignals

Isabella.lazzareschi@beacon.bio


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. HRMY NASDAQ:HRMY Life Science Investing
HRMY
The Conversation (0)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

OTC Markets Group Welcomes 1911 Gold Corporation to OTCQX

Positive Metallurgical Results from Initial Testwork with Dundee Sustainable Technologies

Rare Earths Oxide Produced from Halleck Creek Ore-Major Technical Breakthrough

Walker Lane Announces Board Update

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes 1911 Gold Corporation to OTCQX

Precious Metals Investing

Positive Metallurgical Results from Initial Testwork with Dundee Sustainable Technologies

Critical Metals Investing

Rare Earths Oxide Produced from Halleck Creek Ore-Major Technical Breakthrough

Gold Investing

Walker Lane Announces Board Update

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Battery Metals Investing

Graphite Purification Tolling Services

Gold Investing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A