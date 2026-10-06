BD Celebrates 65 Years of Manufacturing, Innovation and Community Partnership in Canaan

BD Celebrates 65 Years of Manufacturing, Innovation and Community Partnership in Canaan

Generations of Connecticut employees have helped ensure the reliable supply of the BD® Syringe, an essential medical device clinicians rely on every day in patient care around the world

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today marked 65 years of manufacturing in Canaan, Conn., the birthplace of the world's first fully sterile, single-use disposable plastic syringe and the largest syringe manufacturing operation in the United States.

BD, a leading global medical technology company, today marked 65 years of manufacturing in Canaan, Conn.

The site opened in 1961 with eight employees in a 25,000-square-foot building producing about 10 million syringes a year. The invention of the BD® Syringe helped enable the shift away from reusable glass syringes, reducing the risk of patient-to-patient disease transmission.

Today, more than 500 employees work at the 385,000-square-foot facility, producing more than 2 billion syringes each year, supporting care from routine vaccinations to critical procedures. Over six decades, the Canaan team has supported major public health efforts, including smallpox eradication, H1N1 vaccination programs and the COVID-19 response.

"The BD® Syringe was invented here in Canaan as a breakthrough in patient safety and has become an essential part of care around the world, touching 80 patients every second," said Eric Borin, worldwide president, Medication Delivery Solutions at BD. "For 65 years, generations of employees have continued to improve how we manufacture while delivering the quality and precision clinicians count on. This milestone is a testament to their dedication and the difference their work makes for patients every day."

BD has invested more than $34 million in the Canaan site over the past five years to expand production capacity, modernize operations and support future growth. This includes three new syringe manufacturing lines and equipment upgrades that strengthen supply assurance. These investments reflect BD's commitment to U.S. manufacturing and to helping healthcare systems maintain reliable access to high-quality medical technologies.

"Connecticut has a proud history of turning innovation into products that improve people's lives, and BD's Canaan facility is a powerful example," said Governor Ned Lamont. "For 65 years, this site has supported good jobs, strengthened our manufacturing economy and produced medical devices used in patient care around the world. BD's continued investment in Canaan demonstrates the strength of Connecticut's workforce and the important role our state plays in manufacturing essential healthcare products."

A Connecticut legacy with global reach
BD leaders, elected officials, employees and community partners gathered at the Canaan facility to celebrate its 65-year history and contributions to healthcare, manufacturing and the regional economy. That legacy is reflected in the generations of employees who have built careers at the site. More than 50 have at least 25 years of service, including 10 who have been with BD for 40 years or more.

"BD has been an important part of northwestern Connecticut for 65 years, providing local jobs while manufacturing a product that supports patient care around the world," said State Representative Maria Horn and State Senator Stephen Harding in a joint statement. "The Canaan facility shows how advanced manufacturing can create meaningful opportunities in our communities while making a difference far beyond our state. We congratulate the employees who have made this milestone possible and welcome BD's continued investment in the region."

As part of the celebration, BD will announce a $10,000 grant to the Community Health & Wellness Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides accessible, high-quality healthcare to residents of northwestern Connecticut. The grant brings BD's support since 2024 to $90,000 helping fund nutrition programs, emergency assistance and transportation for patients in need. The partnership reflects BD's longstanding commitment to strengthening the communities where employees live and work.

About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts:

Media

Investors

Matt Marcus
VP, Public Relations
Matt.Marcus@bd.com   

Shawn Bevec

SVP, Investor Relations

Investor_Relations@bd.com  

 

The BD Canaan site opened in 1961 with eight employees in a 25,000-square-foot building. Today, more than 500 employees work at the 385,000-square-foot facility, producing more than 2 billion syringes each year.

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