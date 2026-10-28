BD Advances Portal Hypertension Care in the U.S. with Support for More Personalized Treatment Options

The launch of the Liverty™ TIPS Stent Graft gives physicians flexibility to tailor treatment for patients.
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the U.S. commercial launch of the BD® Liverty™ TIPS Stent Graft, advancing portal hypertension care by giving physicians greater flexibility to tailor treatment to each patient's hemodynamic needs. The next generation transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) system is designed to provide physicians with deployment accuracy and control, and the flexibility to tailor treatment based on individual patient anatomy, disease progression and clinical goals. The product enters the U.S. market with established clinical and physician experience in Europe and is supported by the six-month interim results from the 177 patient, prospective, multi-center ARCH clinical study, the first and only IDE study with small TIPS diameter (6-7 mm) clinical data.
TIPS is a minimally invasive procedure used to create a new pathway for blood flow in the liver, helping relieve pressure caused by portal hypertension, a condition that can lead to serious complications such as internal bleeding or fluid buildup in the abdomen. TIPS procedures are used to manage conditions such as variceal bleeding and refractory ascites, but can vary significantly based on patient anatomy, disease progression and treatment goals. The Liverty™ TIPS Stent Graft is designed to address this variability by enabling a more tailored, patient-specific approach to therapy.
"The Liverty™ TIPS Stent Graft was designed to give physicians more flexibility during TIPS procedures," said Rob Righi, vice president and general manager of the Vascular Platform, Peripheral Intervention at BD. "By offering the longest length TIPs stent graft on the market and tailored shunt diameter sizing, the system helps physicians make real-time treatment decisions for patients with complications of portal hypertension."
For clinicians, key features of the Liverty™ TIPS Stent Graft include:
- Expandable diameter design (6-10 mm) to address patient-specific hemodynamics;
- Covered stent lengths ranging from 4 to 10 cm—the longest commercially available—to support varied anatomies;
- Fully sheathed, tri-axial delivery system, designed for deployment accuracy, control and ease-of-use;
- Highly visible radiopaque markers and a marker band to aid in visualization and accurate placement under fluoroscopy; and
- Delivery system that allows for sheath-less tracking through the liver parenchyma.
According to Dr. Ziv Haskal, principal investigator of the ARCH trial and professor of radiology and surgery at the University of Virgina, "I've helped develop a lot of existing TIPS technology. Device innovation is intended to advance every operator's daily expertise. What stands out using the Liverty™ TIPS Stent Graft is the unique ease of delivering the device into position and controlling it during deployment. The ability to accommodate the new range of intended TIPS diameters and longer lengths will help physicians best tailor treatment to each patient."
With U.S. commercial availability, the Liverty™ TIPS Stent Graft expands the BD interventional portfolio and reinforces the company's commitment to advancing treatment options for patients with complications of portal hypertension.
For more information about the Liverty™ TIPS Stent Graft, visit bd.com/Liverty.
About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.
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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)