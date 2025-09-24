BCM Resources - Kennecott Exploration Company Stakes Claims Adjoining Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Discovery

BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B,OTC:BCMRF) ("BCM" or the "Company"), has recently become aware that Kennecott Exploration Company ('KEX) has completed a large-scale claim staking program both adjoining and in close proximity to BCM's Thompson Knolls ('TK') Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Discovery.

BCM's Thompson Knolls

KEX is the exploration arm of Rio Tinto Group, the world's second largest miner by market capitalization. BCM's TK project is situated approximately 125 miles southwest of Kennecott Utah Copper LLC's Bingham Canyon Mine which is located approximately 20 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The operating Bingham Canyon Mine is one of the largest and deepest open pit mines in the world and ranks among the top 10 copper producing mines in history.

BCM's management believes that KEX's staking program further validates the potential of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo discovery.

About BCM Resources Corporation
BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase One discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

