BCE to participate in the Barclays Communications and Content Symposium

Curtis Millen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Communications and Content Symposium in New York, on Tuesday, February 24th, 2026, at 9:10 am eastern.

A live webcast will be available on BCE's website.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

_______________________

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-to-participate-in-the-barclays-communications-and-content-symposium-302693025.html

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/20/c7216.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

bell-canadabce-cctsx-bce
BCE:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

Related News

rare earth investing

Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

battery metals investing

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

gold investing

Ole Hansen: Next Gold Target is US$6,000, What About Silver?

gold investing

Kinross’ Great Bear Gold Project Accelerated Under Ontario’s 1P1P Framework

copper investing

Northern Dynasty Shares Plunge as DOJ Backs EPA Veto of Alaska’s Pebble Mine

uranium investing

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

gold investing

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver