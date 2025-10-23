Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on Third Quarter 2025 Results to Be Held on October 31, 2025

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) will release its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results after the close of markets on Thursday October 30, 2025. A conference call and webcast will be held on Friday October 31, 2025 to discuss the results:

Date: Friday October 31, 2025
   
Time: 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT)
   
Registration: For Express Access and Calendar booking, visit our website to register at:
https://www.baytexenergy.com/investors/events-presentations
   
Dial-in: If you prefer to speak with an operator, dial:
1-647-846-2449 (International)
1-833-821-2925 (North America Toll-Free)
   
Webcast Link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=HLPnYJ02

 

An archived recording of the conference call will be available shortly after the event by accessing the webcast link above. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com for three months.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company with headquarters based in Calgary, Alberta and offices in Houston, Texas. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:

Brian Ector, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521
Email: investor@baytexenergy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271631

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

