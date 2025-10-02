Bayhorse Appoints Mr. Christos Doulis as Director

Bayhorse Silver Inc, (TSXV: BHS,OTC:BHSIF) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christos Doulis to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Doulis brings over 25 years of experience in the metals and mining space. He has held senior positions in mining equity research, investment banking and in industry. He was an award-winning research analyst at Stonecap Securities and PI Financial from 2010 to 2015. Prior to that Christos was a partner at Gryphon Partners, a boutique specializing in mining transactions, as well as VP Investment Banking (Mining) at TD Securities. More recently, Christos served as CEO for several exploration companies focused on Western Newfoundland and in Nevada. He is currently CEO of Smooth Rock Ventures and sits on the board of Grit Metals Corp. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Queen's University.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill, commented, "Christos brings a wealth of finance and industry experience to the Bayhorse team and will help guide the Company as it advances both the Bayhorse Silver Mine and the adjacent Pegasus porphyry copper and silver project."

The Company announces a grant of 250,000 incentive stock options to directors, employees and consultants. The stock options vest on the grant date and are exercisable at $0.10 cents per share for five years from date of issuance.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc.'s Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content.

On Behalf of the Board.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO
866-399-6539, 604-684-3394

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA with a National Instrument 43-101 inferred resource of 292,300 tons at a grade of 21.65 opt (673 g/t) for 6.3 million ounces of silver. (Turner et al. 2018) and the Pegasus Project, a highly prospective porphyry copper prospect, in Washington County, Idaho. The Bayhorse Silver Mine and the Pegasus Project are 44 km southwest of Hercules Metals' porphyry copper discovery. The Bayhorse Mine is a minimum environmental impact facility capable of processing at a mining rate up 200 tons/day that includes a state of the art 40 ton per hour Steinert Ore-Sorter that reduces waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%. The Company has established an up to 60 ton/day mill and standard flotation processing facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Silver Investing
