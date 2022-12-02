Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) today announced that the US District Court for the District of New Jersey issued a favorable decision regarding DUOBRII® and BRYHALI®, in a suit filed against Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals LTD and Padagis US LLC. According to the ruling, the District Court found all the asserted patents valid and infringed. The current decision will serve to prevent approval of Padagis BRYHALI® and DUOBRII® generics until patent expiry in 2031 and 2036, respectively

DUOBRII® (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) Lotion, 0.01%/0.045%, is a prescription medicine used on the skin (topical) to treat adults with plaque psoriasis. BRYHALI® (halobetasol propionate) Lotion, 0.01% is a prescription medicine used on the skin (topical) to treat adults with plaque psoriasis.

Seana Carson, Executive Vice President and General Counsel stated, "We are pleased with this outcome. This decision is a reflection of the strength of our intellectual property, and our commitment to defending our patent portfolio."

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.

###

Investor Contact:
Christina Cheng
ir@bauschhealth.com
(514) 856-3855
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

Media Contacts:
Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729811/Bausch-Health-Wins-DUOBRIIR-and-BRYHALIR-Patent-Infringement-Case

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC

Salix Pharmaceuticals Culminates Year-Long Constipation Awareness Campaign with New Social Media and Digital Initiatives Empowering Patients to Discuss Their Symptoms with a Health Care Provider

  • Launching in December for Constipation Awareness Month, Initiatives Include Partnerships with Well-Known Lifestyle and Health Care Practitioner Influencers
  • Campaign Coincides with Salix's Continued Support of Advocacy Groups Building Innovative Patient Education Programs and Advancing Disease State Research in 2023

Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), the gastroenterology business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced the launch of a series of social media and digital initiatives to raise awareness during Constipation Awareness Month in December. The initiatives will discuss constipation diseases, including opioid-induced constipation (OIC), irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). It is estimated that approximately up to 80% of patients receiving opioid medications for chronic pain experience OIC,1 30 million adults have CIC,2,3 and 3.4 million have IBS-C.2,3

The initiatives launching this month culminate a year in which Salix invested in a multipronged educational campaign that included the publication of digital content reaching more than 240 million consumers with valuable information about the symptoms of OIC, IBS-C, and CIC and treatment options they can discuss with their health care providers.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson Names CEO Joaquin Duato as Chairman of the Board

Alex Gorsky to Step Down After 30-Year Career at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Joaquin Duato, to assume the additional position of Chairman, effective in January 2023. Mr. Duato succeeds Mr. Alex Gorsky, who will step down from his role as Executive Chairman following a brief transitional period.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Announces the Unrestricting of Bausch + Lomb Under Bausch Health Debt Documents

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") has designated 1261229 B.C. Ltd., the entity that directly or indirectly holds 88.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb"), as an unrestricted subsidiary of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Company's debt documents. In connection therewith, all of the subsidiaries of 1261229 B.C. Ltd., including Bausch + Lomb and its subsidiaries, are also now unrestricted subsidiaries of the Company and, as a result, are no longer subject to the covenants under the Bausch Health debt documents

The Company continues to evaluate potential options to maximize stakeholder value, which include its ongoing focus on its balance sheet and liquidity.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Announces New Senior Secured Credit Facilities

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced that it has entered into new syndicated credit facilities, consisting of a five-year senior secured revolving credit facility of up to $30 million and a five-year delayed draw term loan facility of up to $30 million, which may be borrowed in multiple drawdowns. The new credit facilities contain an accordion feature that allow the Company to increase the size of the facilities by up to $30 million, subject to certain conditions, for a total borrowing capacity of up to $90 million. Concurrently with the entry into the new credit facilities, the Company retired its previous senior credit facility, which included a $10 million unfunded line of credit commitment and a building term note in the principal amount of $4.7 million, scheduled to expire and mature in 2023 and 2026, respectively.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic executives to speak at the Evercore ISI 5th annual HealthCONx conference

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the Evercore ISI 5 th annual HealthCONx conference on Tuesday, November 29 2022.

Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, and Karen Parkhill , executive vice president & chief financial officer, will answer questions on the company beginning at 5:10 p.m. EST ( 4:10 p.m. CST ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
2 Biggest Medical Device ETFs in 2022

2 Biggest Medical Device ETFs in 2022

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.

Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or a mix of both. Aside from stocks, some ETFs also track commodities or bonds.

In the healthcare industry, medical device ETFs bring together companies that go to great lengths to develop pharmaceutical-based technology that can improve the lives of patients.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×